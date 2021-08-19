U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

Georgia Power encourages customers to review their current rate plan as summer temperatures continue to climb

·3 min read
In this article:
Company offers flexible and customizable rate plans to help minimize the impact of hot weather and increased energy on power bills

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer temperatures across Georgia continue to climb, Georgia Power is reminding customers to review their current rate plan and select the one that best fits their lifestyle. The company is committed to providing options and information that puts customers in control of their budget and power usage.

Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)
Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)

Choose the right plan for your budget and lifestyle
Georgia Power offers a variety of flexible and customizable rate plans to minimize the impact of higher temperatures and increased energy use on electric bills. Ensuring that you are on the most economical rate plan for your use is one of the most effective ways to keep your energy costs low.

Customers can explore Georgia Power rate plans at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Pricing, including:

  • FlatBill® – This plan offers a 12-month fixed contract price that does not fluctuate when your power usage does – eliminating surprises and preventing higher bills during peak seasonal use in winter and summer.

  • PrePay – This rate option allows you to pay as you go and add funds as needed. This plan requires no deposit, credit check or reconnection fees.

  • Pay by Day® – Georgia Power's newest rate plan, this innovative option locks in a fixed daily price for electricity over an entire year. This prepaid service plan gives customers the ability to deposit funds into their Georgia Power account with a fixed amount deducted daily, no matter the amount of energy used.

  • Smart Usage – This plan can provide savings by implementing small changes in how and when you use electricity. By using major appliances such as clothes dryers, ovens and dishwashers at different times, you could reduce your monthly energy bill.

  • Plug-In Electric Vehicle (PEV) – A great option for electric vehicle (EV) drivers who can charge their EVs during nighttime hours and take advantage of lower-priced energy.

  • Nights & Weekends – If you can shift when you use electricity during the summer months to the evening, the Nights & Weekends rate is for you. By changing when you wash dishes, do laundry or cool your home, savings add up annually.

  • Residential Service – Georgia Power's basic rate plan is available to all residential customers. This plan has a monthly base charge and a rate that changes based on your monthly usage and the time of year.

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-encourages-customers-to-review-their-current-rate-plan-as-summer-temperatures-continue-to-climb-301359171.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

