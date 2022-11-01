U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,856.02
    -15.96 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,650.83
    -82.12 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,890.85
    -97.30 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,851.04
    +4.17 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.34
    +1.81 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.40
    +10.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    19.65
    +0.53 (+2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9881
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    -0.0250 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1486
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1730
    -0.5410 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,447.89
    +67.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.92
    -0.13 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Georgia Power joins effort to establish six-state Southeast Hydrogen Hub

·3 min read

Hydrogen holds new opportunity to reduce carbon emissions as company builds future of energy for Georgia

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power is furthering its commitment to build the energy grid of the future and reduce carbon emissions across its generation fleet through a newly formed coalition of major utility companies across the Southeast, announced today, working to secure federal financial support for a Southeast Hydrogen Hub. The coalition, including Georgia Power's parent Southern Company, will respond to the recently announced funding opportunity from the U.S. Department of Energy, which includes $8 billion for regional hydrogen hubs and is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)
Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)

A hydrogen hub in the Southeastern U.S. is expected to bring robust economic development benefits to the region, and hydrogen is attractive as an energy resource because it has immediate potential to accelerate decarbonization in the Southeast and across all sectors of the U.S. economy – including transportation, which generates the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions in the country. Read more about today's announcement here.

"The Southeast continues to be one of the most innovative and forward-looking parts of the country when it comes to advancing new energy technologies that help decarbonize the grid, while also growing the economy and bringing jobs, and today's announcement reinforces our region's leadership in this area," said Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "As we continue to make smart investments that help us better deliver clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy for our customers, we see incredible potential in the future use of hydrogen as part of our diverse energy mix."

Also earlier this summer, Mitsubishi Power and Georgia Power, alongside the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), successfully tested fuel blending of hydrogen and natural gas at both partial and full load on an M501G natural gas turbine at Georgia Power's Plant McDonough-Atkinson in Smyrna, Georgia. The demonstration project was the first to validate 20% hydrogen fuel blending on an advanced class gas turbine in North America, and the largest test of this kind to date, with the 20% blend providing an approximately 7% reduction in carbon emissions compared to natural gas.

The landmark testing at Plant McDonough-Atkinson was part of a continued commitment to new research and development to build the energy grid of the future and to reduce carbon emissions across its generation fleet, with Georgia Power having already reduced its carbon emissions by more than 60% since 2007.

To learn more about how Georgia Power is building the future of energy, visit www.georgiapower.com/future.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/Georgia Power), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-joins-effort-to-establish-six-state-southeast-hydrogen-hub-301665300.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

Recommended Stories

  • Kickoff time for Florida vs South Carolina game set

    The Gators will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 12th in Florida's final home game of 2022, with the kickoff time finally announced.

  • Iron Mountain (IRM) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Iron Mountain's (IRM) core storage and record management businesses and high demand for data centers are likely to have aided its Q3 earnings. Strengthening of the U.S. dollar might have been a woe.

  • OKC Thunder news: Jaylin Williams recalled from G League assignment with OKC Blue

    Jaylin Williams was recalled before the Thunder's game against the Magic.

  • Google signs solar power supply deal with SoftBank-backed SB Energy

    Companies are rapidly shifting toward clean energy and transportation as they look to meet environmental and sustainability goals. The $430-billion Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden signed in August also seeks to incentivise a shift to clean energy, by providing tax credits. Google will use the energy from the SoftBank Group Corp-backed company, which will have a capacity of about 3 GW by early next year, to power data centers in Texas, Alphabet said.

  • Tesla Talked to Glencore About Buying Stake in the Miner

    Discussions were preliminary and didn’t result in any deal. Tesla is already a customer of Glencore, a big cobalt producer.

  • Construction Begins on the World’s Largest Carbon Removal Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Zero on Apple, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for Air ForceLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilUS oil giant Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Canadian sta

  • Ukraine Latest: UN Halts Grain Ships After Russia Suspends Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Nations called a halt to grain ships moving through Ukraine’s crop-export corridor in the Black Sea after Russia warned that vessels weren’t safe using the route. Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan pressed President Vladimir Putin to resume Russia’s backing for the export agreement. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Con

  • European Gas Declines Again as Warm Weather Postpones Heating

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe fell further as a spell of warm weather delayed the heating season, providing some respite to regional economies on the brink of recession.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Socia

  • Top 12 ESG Companies in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 12 ESG companies in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed introduction of the ESG investing dynamics and challenges in the industry, you can go directly to read Top 5 ESG Companies in 2022. Over the past few years the concept of ESG has evolved dramatically. Environmental, […]

  • Some 75% of surveyed Americans would jump at a ‘green’ job in solar, wind or EVs, which tend to pay 21% more

    About 75% of Americans like the idea of a well-paying job as part of the new green Industrial Revolution --- a shift from traditional energy to alternatives.

  • OPEC Sec Gen: Oil investment lag sowing seeds for future energy crises

    The world must act swiftly to invest in oil to prevent future energy emergencies as global demand for the hydrocarbon grows in the long term, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Tuesday. "If we don't get it right this time we are sowing the seeds for future energy crises - not just one, but multiple," he told Reuters in an interview. Al Ghais sounded a note of optimism that policymakers at the upcoming COP27 climate summit will be more open to hearing the oil industry's point of view on the climate change debate.

  • Tiny houses, big problems: Beaufort Co. taking steps to ban shipping containers as homes

    The county cites long-term problems as the reason it doesn’t approve of this trend.

  • Massachusetts expands list of items that are banned from going out in the trash

    The start of November brings a number of new waste disposal bans in the Bay State.

  • Canada's oil industry wants 'even footing' with Americans on carbon capture

    President of the Pathways Alliance, Kendall Dilling says the federal investment tax credit for carbon capture and storage projects, rolled out earlier this year, targets only a fraction of lifetime costs for facilities.

  • Tropical Storm Lisa moves toward Central America

    Tropical Storm Lisa strengthened as it pushed across the western Caribbean Tuesday south of the Cayman Islands and was forecast to make landfall, likely as a hurricane, in Central America as early as Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kmh) and was moving west at 15 mph (24 kph). A hurricane warning was in effect for Roatan and the other Bay Islands of Roatan and Guatemala declared a warning for its entire Caribbean coast.

  • Extreme Heat Is Stressing Cows, Imperiling Global Dairy Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Heat and drought are inflicting perilous strain on dairy cows across the globe, drying up their milk production and threatening the long-term global supply of everything from butter to baby formula. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Market

  • NASA takes image of 'smiling' sun – but it's no laughing matter

    Images of a smiling sun caught on camera by NASA on Oct. 26 prompted a solar storm warning on Saturday, with NOAA alerting of anticipated unsettled conditions.

  • UK Winter Is More Likely to Be Colder as Energy Fears Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- The chances of the UK facing a colder winter than normal are increasing, risking higher demand for heating as the energy crisis tightens supplies.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fak

  • Why Dogecoin Continues to Zoom Higher

    The meme cryptocurrency has been on an absolute tear this week after Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter.

  • Winter weather: NOAA releases predictions on what Hoosiers can expect this year

    NOAA has released its winter weather predictions for 2022-23. Here's what Indiana can expect.