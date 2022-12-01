U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

Georgia Power names Chimaobi Chijioke Vice President of Customer Services

·3 min read

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power announced today that Chimaobi (Chima) Chijioke has been named Vice President of Customer Services for the company, effective January 16. In his new role, Chijioke will lead the team responsible for ensuring that Georgia Power continues to provide award-winning customer value, convenient service and personalized solutions. He will oversee multiple functions including call center operations, digital customer engagement, energy assistance and customer billing. He will also lead the team that manages the relationships with Georgia Power's largest customers.

Chimaobi Chijioke
Chimaobi Chijioke

"We are focused on delivering the best customer experience every day, across every interaction and touchpoint we have with our millions of customers – online, over the phone or in person," said Bentina Terry, Senior Vice President, Customer Strategy & Solutions, for Georgia Power. "Chima's deep expertise in customer service and operations, in the regulated utility space and beyond, paired with his demonstrated ability to lead engaged and productive teams, will serve all of our customers well and we welcome him to Georgia Power."

Chijioke brings 15 years of customer service and leadership experience to Georgia Power. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Customer Operations for Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Maryland's largest natural gas and electric utility serving 1.3 million electric customers and nearly 700,000 natural gas customers. In this role, he was responsible for directing strategy, resources, and activities specifically for customer care, large customer services, claims, and field and meter services. During his time in customer service leadership at BGE, he led large teams responsible for resolving customer issues and complaints; oversight of BGE's large corporate accounts; and a team which successfully managed the company's comprehensive transition of its customer care and billing system.

"Georgia Power is well-known as a leader in customer satisfaction within the industry, with a history of forward-looking innovation and the use of technology, data and insights to better serve its customers," said Chijioke. "I share the passion and vision of the leadership team at Georgia Power and I'm excited to join this outstanding company."

Chijioke has also held customer service and strategic leadership roles at Exelon, the parent company of BGE, as well as Verizon Wireless. He holds a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Ibadan (Nigeria) and a MBA from the University of Phoenix. He is a graduate of executive programs at Harvard Business School, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and Columbia Business School.

Georgia Power's focus on providing excellent customer service includes online and social media customer service choices, customizable rate plans and payment options. The company was recently ranked number one for business customer satisfaction among Large Utilities in the South by J.D. Power in its 2022 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction StudySM. Read more here.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/Georgia Power), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-names-chimaobi-chijioke-vice-president-of-customer-services-301691874.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

