Georgia Power provides energy assistance programs for customers as summer heat continues

·4 min read
In this article:
Company helps income-qualifying customers make payments, manage energy use this summer and year-round

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With temperatures frequently exceeding 90 degrees across much of the state and the heat index near 100, Georgia Power is reminding customers that the company offers energy assistance programs to those in need of help paying or reducing their monthly energy bill.

Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)
Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)

Assistance when you need it
Georgia Power offers energy assistance programs in communities across Georgia and has established partnerships with nonprofit, community and faith-based organizations to assist income-qualifying customers with their energy costs. The company's programs are offered to help meet the changing needs of customers across the state, proactively identify solutions to meet their specific needs and help determine eligibility for utility assistance and other programs:

  • Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program (HEEAP) – Georgia Power customers have the opportunity to contribute funds to help make energy efficiency improvements for income-qualifying residents in their own community that will be added to funding provided by Georgia Power. These upgrades may include air sealing of gaps, cracks and leaks, sealing of heating and air delivery ducts, attic insulation, HVAC service and repair, LED light bulbs, smart/ wi-fi thermostat, and electric water heater blanket and pipe wrap. Customers can donate on a statewide level, or focus giving to a specific region of the state at www.georgiapower.com/HEEAPDonor.

  • Georgia Power's Income-Qualified Senior Citizen Discount – Georgia Power customers 65 years of age or older who meet the income requirements for eligibility can receive up to $24 a month off their bill.

  • The Salvation Army's Project SHARE – Established in partnership with The Salvation Army, Georgia Power customers can provide assistance to residents in the same community for expenses, such as utility bills, housing, food and medical necessities. Customers can donate $1, 2, 5 or $10 on their monthly bill to support their neighbors in need. Georgia Power matches $1.50 for each dollar donated up to $1.5 million.

Customers can learn more about the company's energy assistance programs and apply at www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyAssistance.

Tips, tools & resources
Georgia Power offers efficiency tips and tools that can help all customers save money and energy throughout the year. Hundreds of easy energy tips, whether you own a home or rent, are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyEfficiency.

Simple summer tips to save money and energy include:

  • Think Thermostat – Heating and cooling costs make up nearly half of your average power bill. Set manual thermostats to 78°F in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle. Each degree cooler can increase your bill by 4%.

  • Use your Fans – Using a ceiling fan costs only about $1.50 a month and will help you feel cooler without having to adjust your thermostat.

  • Air Vents – To maintain consistent temperatures throughout your home, keep air vents and registers clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs.

  • Trim Plants and Change Filters – To ensure your HVAC unit receives proper air flow, change any filters and trim plants around your outside unit.

  • Food Storage - Set your refrigerator thermostat between 35°F and 38°F, and your freezer to 0°F to run at peak efficiency.

  • Heat in the Kitchen – Reduce the temperature inside your home by cooking food in the microwave or stove top instead of the oven when possible. Match pots and pans to the burner size to minimize heat loss. Use lids on pots to keep in heat.

Additionally, Georgia Power's My Power Usage program, a free service connected to many Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use online, project their monthly bill and stay within a set energy budget.

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-provides-energy-assistance-programs-for-customers-as-summer-heat-continues-301364395.html

Georgia Power

