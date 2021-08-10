U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.97
    +8.62 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,276.45
    +174.60 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,798.08
    -62.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.35
    +6.54 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.57
    +2.09 (+3.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.90
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3370
    +0.0200 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    -0.0012 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5800
    +0.2750 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,026.29
    -822.80 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,108.33
    +865.66 (+356.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

Georgia State’s Master of International Business Among Nation’s Top Five Programs

J. Mack Robinson College of Business
·2 min read
In response to increasing demand for expertise in supply chain logistics, Robinson has added a global supply chain and logistics specialization to its highly ranked Master of International Business curriculum.
In response to increasing demand for expertise in supply chain logistics, Robinson has added a global supply chain and logistics specialization to its highly ranked Master of International Business curriculum.
In response to increasing demand for expertise in supply chain logistics, Robinson has added a global supply chain and logistics specialization to its highly ranked Master of International Business curriculum.

Atlanta, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Master of International Business (MIB) offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is 5th in the U.S., according to 2021 rankings from Best Value Schools. The organization ranked the nation’s top 20 programs based on affordability and enrollment.

Robinson’s MIB, the only program of its kind in Georgia, prepares students for success in the global business landscape. The curriculum includes working with executives on real issues facing their companies, such as going global or expanding an existing international footprint.

Over the course of 11 months, students develop skills in business analytics for data-informed decision-making, participate in virtual exchange projects with partner universities and companies abroad, conduct country risk assessments to quantify emerging market opportunities, and apply their learning to an international capstone experience. They also hear from 40-60 guest speakers who work in international business and have close relationships with the university.

MIB students also can access the resources of Georgia State’s Center for International Business Education & Research (CIBER), enjoy free membership in the World Affairs Council of Atlanta, and benefit from one-on-one mentorship with program alumni. The Robinson MIB capitalizes on Georgia State’s proximity to the world’s second-busiest airport and the nation’s third busiest seaport with site visits to the freight terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the Port of Savannah.

New Supply Chain Specialization

In response to increasing demand for expertise in supply chain logistics, Robinson has added a global supply chain and logistics specialization to the MIB curriculum. The program will introduce an entrepreneurship and innovation specialization in 2022.

About Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business

Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is 8th among accredited U.S. business colleges for graduate enrollment, according to the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB). More Georgia executives hold advanced degrees from Robinson and Georgia State than any other U.S. institution. Learn more at robinson.gsu.edu.

Attachment

CONTACT: Jenifer Shockley J. Mack Robinson College of Business 404-644-0251 jshockley@gsu.edu


Recommended Stories

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • As Delta Variant Spreads, Florida Hospitals Race to Find Open Beds

    The Delta variant has pushed Florida Covid-19 hospitalizations to records and AdventHealth’s Orlando-area hospitals beyond capacity, leaving patients to wait in emergency rooms in a potentially dangerous limbo.

  • Can my employer make me get vaccinated?

    More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TransAlta Renewables Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • Road to Recovery: Back in the Classroom

    Yahoo Finance's Reggie Wade speaks with 6 students from White Plains High School in New York to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected education.&nbsp; The students speak about virtual learning, what it has been like going to school wearing masks, and their hopes for the future of the school year heading into 2021.

  • China anti-graft body criticizes business drinking after Alibaba scandal

    China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption agency, has criticised what it called a "disgusting" culture of business drinking following a sexual assault scandal at e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. "In the incident, an unhealthy dynamic in a working environment, a disgusting drinking culture, a lack of transparency when reporting issues together exposed pervasive, deeply rooted unspoken rules," it said in a notice on its website. The piece calls on people to break "unspoken rules" such as coerced drinking.

  • Types of Retirement Explained

    The prospect of retirement sparks a myriad of questions about how much you have saved up, where you want to live and when you plan to start. Retirement used to connote a post-work life of leisure on the front porch … Continue reading → The post Types of Retirement Explained appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Morning Brief: Job openings continue to explode

    Myles Udland breaks down Tuesday’s Morning Brief, which details the record rise in job openings in America and how the country is still struggling to fulfill the excess of demand despite the rollout of vaccinations.

  • Porsche SE faces U.S. lawsuit over dieselgate scandal

    Porsche SE, Volkswagen's largest shareholder, is facing a lawsuit in the United States over claims related to the carmaker's diesel emissions scandal. The suit, filed with the Supreme Court of the state of New York in April, targets Porsche SE as well as former members of the management and supervisory boards of Volkswagen, Porsche SE said in its half-year report. Porsche SE, which holds 31.4% of Volkswagen, did not identify the plaintiffs and did not detail or quantify possible claims, saying the action had not yet been served.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • Workhorse Reviews Electric Van Designs, Distances Itself From Lordstown Motors

    Workhorse Group delivered 14 electric delivery vans to customers in the second quarter but it is going back to the drawing board to figure out how to add more cargo capacity before it resumes ramping up production. In many ways, the Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS) earnings report for the April to June period resembled previous quarters — a tale of delays and supplier issues. After ousting CEO Duane Hughes in favor of former Delphi Technologies CEO Rick Dauch, the Cincinnati-based company said it is und

  • Inflation risk or profit engine? High car prices are both

    Early this year, Brian Benstock, a Honda and Acura dealer in New York City, convinced his banker it would be smart to buy more vehicles than he could fit onto his parking lot. Rising prices for vehicles and other goods are a problem for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • Perpetua Announces Antimony Supply Agreement for Ambri Battery Production

    Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) / (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or the "Company") has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") to supply a portion of antimony production from the Stibnite Gold Project to Ambri Inc. ("Ambri"), establishing the foundation to help facilitate the decarbonization of energy grids in the U.S. and around the world. Perpetua's Stibnite Gold Project, located in central Idaho, will provide Ambri with antimony from the only responsible and domestically mined

  • When Is It Too Late to Have Nothing Saved for Retirement?

    It is never too late to start saving money you will use in retirement. However, the older you get, the more constraints may limit your options.

  • Boston Beer, PepsiCo team up for Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic drinks

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo plans to partner together to launch a new Hard Mountain Dew and what this partnership could entail for future drink endeavors.

  • SBA ramps up PPP loan forgiveness as big banks like JPMorgan, PNC go their own way

    Some of the nation’s largest lenders are opting to chart their own path to forgiving pandemic-era emergency loans to small businesses.

  • Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

    As the world’s most exciting oil play continues to post stellar results, we had a chance to speak with the man behind the project