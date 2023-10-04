Georgia Terry MBA Student Strikes A Deal On 'Shark Tank'

Kristen Dunning developed her business plan and pitching acumen through the University of Georgia Entrepreneurship Program, starting with the Idea Accelerator program. Georgia Terry photo

From Athens, Georgia: When Kristen Dunning, a University of Georgia Terry College of Business full-time MBA student and founder of Gently Soap, launched her sensitive skincare brand in 2021, she made a goal to appear on Shark Tank in 2025.

She got to mark that goal off her bucket list two years early. Dunning appeared this weekend on the Season 15 premiere of the popular business pitch show, landing a deal with Candace Nelson, founder of the Sprinkles Cupcakes bakery chain.

“I’m just so excited to continue to grow Gently,” Dunning said after a viewing party at Studio 225 for the episode, surrounded by family members who traveled from as far away as Delaware to share her moment. “We’re going to pitch to Target. We’re going to pitch to Walmart. And none of that is guaranteed, but it’s happening, and it is beyond what I thought I would be able to achieve at this point in the business.”

Shark Tank premiered in 2009 on ABC. The show invites entrepreneurs to pitch their businesses to a panel of five established business investors known as “sharks” for a chance to strike a deal to grow their business.

Charlotte Warniez makes a presentation at Oxford’s World Forum on Enterprise & Environment. At 17, she is the youngest master’s candidate at Oxford since the 1990s. Oxford Smith photo

Oxford Smith School welcomes youngest MSc candidate this century

From Oxford, UK: Charlotte Wargniez has always worked fast. A downhill skier from the age of 10, she finished her Baccalauréat général Scientifique (the equivalent of A-levels in the UK) at the age of 13 and enrolled at the University of Toronto the same year. In September, she embarks on the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment’s MSc in Sustainability, Enterprise and the Environment, one of the university’s most applied to graduate programs. At just 17 years old, she is the youngest MSc candidate at the University of Oxford since the 1990s.

Growing up, Charlotte’s time was dedicated to professional skiing. A broken leg aged 10 forced her to take a pause. Unable to ski, she focused her time and energy on learning. The speed with which she attacked the slopes transferred to the pace at which she could learn. “I do tend to do things a little fast,” she says. “And I genuinely enjoy having challenges. Once you get that mindset, it’s easy to see everything coming together, and it motivates you.”

Two big influences on her life — her love of nature, and her brother — have motivated Charlotte on her educational journey. “I grew up traveling and was home schooled, so I’ve lived in a lot of different countries and have always felt very connected to nature. I’d visited every U.S. national park by the age of ten! I am also especially close to my brother, who grew up with the challenges of a genetic condition. Because of that, I’ve always had a desire to help people.”

Having initially decided to study neuroscience, a one-off elective in geoscience changed her ambitions. “The professor who taught the course was helping communities all around the world. They had a similar life story to me and a similar outlook on life. I realised something had been missing in my education until then, and that I could bring these two key influences on my life together in an academic setting.”

After switching courses, a whirlwind three years followed during which Charlotte took on teaching and research positions while playing a leading role in a student group for promoting sustainability initiatives. She never told anyone her age. “I wanted to be working on a level playing field to everyone else,” she explains.

Charlotte passed her degree with distinction, and was recognised in the Dean of Toronto University’s honours list and was the valedictorian (best performing student in terms of grades) of her class. She now looks forward to Oxford, and a shift in her learning from science to sustainable development and enterprise. “I could see that a lot of the research which scientists produce never gets acted upon, while the various net zero initiatives in the corporate world don’t necessarily have the right scientific knowledge at their fingertips,” says Charlotte. Having identified a space where she could be of most help, Charlotte searched for courses, and came across the SSEE MSc in an article by Poets & Quants. “I realised the programme was perfect. I didn’t want to apply to anything else,” she says.

“We’re extremely proud to be able to accept students of Charlotte’s calibre. She has an incredible list of achievements to her name and will bring a unique perspective to the class. I look forward to welcoming her into the cohort later this year,” says Dr Laurence Wainwright, Director of the SSEE MSc.

For other young people who are considering what to do with their education and careers, Charlotte has some advice: “Just very keep yourself open minded and be curious. So many of the things that happened during my university life, and before, came about because I was opened minded to experiences and worked hard to make the most of them.”

Hankamer School of Business celebrates 100 years of business education

From Waco, Texas: Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business is launching a two-year long centennial celebration at the HSB Alumni Homecoming Reception on Friday, October 27.

“A lot has happened over the past century,” Sandeep Mazumder, the William E. Crenshaw endowed dean of the Hankamer School, said. “Through it all, the business school has come to be known for its high-quality education and world-renowned thought leadership, all while retaining our Christian mission.”

The reception serves as the kickoff event for the business school’s 100th anniversary and will feature a projection mapping show, appearances by state and local government officials, and live entertainment.

“We are excited to celebrate this achievement with alumni and friends of the business school,” Mazumder said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acknowledge our past while we look to the next century of Baylor Business.”

