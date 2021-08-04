U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

Georgia Urology celebrates 50 years of providing care and confidence

·2 min read

Atlanta's largest urology practice recognizes anniversary, honors providers

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Urology – the largest urology practice in Atlanta – is now commemorating its 50th anniversary. What began as a small, physician-led group in 1971 has grown to become one of the most trusted practices of its kind in the nation. With a provider roster made up of thought leaders and top doctors, Georgia Urology's patients continue to choose the practice with confidence.

(PRNewsfoto/Georgia Urology)
(PRNewsfoto/Georgia Urology)

"One of the reasons Georgia Urology has been able to experience such longevity and growth is because we recognized the importance of diversifying and including all aspects of urology diagnosis and treatment under one roof," says Georgia Urology's Dr. Mark Haber.

Today the practice has more than 70 providers across more than 30 locations and seven ambulatory surgery centers in the metro Atlanta area. Georgia Urology treats all urologic conditions in adults and children with the most advanced techniques, including minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery, laser surgery, and advanced prostate cancer treatment.

"Georgia Urology's legacy is one of innovation and service," says Managing Partner, Dr. Hal Scherz. "We have a longstanding tradition of partnering with patients to develop a personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive treatment plan for all of their urological conditions. As medicine advances and evolves, we'll continue to do just that."

To request an appointment with a Georgia Urology physician visit: GaUrology.com.

Georgia Urology has been providing care and confidence to patients for more than 50 years. Our longstanding commitment to providing a customized and team-oriented treatment approach has stood the test of time. We are the largest urology practice in Atlanta, recognized as the top doctors in our field, leaders in advanced healthcare technology and treatment methods, and proud of our track record in the community. Most of all, we are dedicated to delivering the highest quality care to our patients. That's our mission today, for the next 50 years, and beyond.

Interviews are available upon request.

Contact: Jon Waterhouse | Lenz, Inc.
678.770.9561
jwaterhouse@lenzmarketing.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-urology-celebrates-50-years-of-providing-care-and-confidence-301348613.html

SOURCE Georgia Urology

