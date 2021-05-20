U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

Geospatial startup Unfolded.ai acquired by Foursquare

Danny Crichton
·2 min read

Well, that was fast.

Just a few months after raising its seed round, Unfolded.ai announced today that it is being acquired by Foursquare. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The startup had raised a total of about $6 million when we last checked in with them.

The company, founded by a group of ex-Uber geospatial engineers, was building on top of popular open-source libraries that its founders had created including Kepler.gl, a web application that can take geospatial datasets and visualize them, and Deck.gl, which offers an extensible application framework for processing geospatial datasets and preparing them for visualization.

Ex-Uber team raises $6M seed for geospatial analytics platform Unfolded.ai

As I wrote earlier this year:

The startup’s main product is called Unfolded Studio, which acts as a backend-as-a-service for applications built on top of Kepler.gl (which is only a frontend library itself) handling components like data management and server communications. In particular, the product is designed to bring different geospatial datasets together and allow them all to interact with each other in one unified view.

The acquisition by Foursquare is designed to bring Unfolded’s geospatial technology into Foursquare Everywhere, the company’s new brand and product focus on delivering scalable location services to all sorts of customers.

Foursquare has evolved significantly in recent years to become a location-focused advertising and marketing platform. It announced that it was merging with Factual back in April 2020, and switched out CEO David Shim with Gary Little in November, who assumed the titles of CEO and president. This acquisition appears to be the first for Little since he took the helm.

Foursquare CEO and president Gary Little. Image Credits: Foursquare

In its press statement, the company said that “this acquisition propels Foursquare’s evolution into the singular source companies turn to for high quality, easy-to-use location data and the technology they need to make sense of it.”

Foursquare merges with Factual

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 2-Ford Motor, SK Innovation announce EV battery joint venture in N. America

    Ford Motor Co and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation on Thursday announced they will form a battery joint venture in North America to support the No. 2 U.S. automaker's electric vehicle rollout. The companies said they have signed a memorandum of understanding for the formation of the venture, called BlueOvalSK. Reuters on Wednesday reported plans for the joint venture.

  • Ghosn gets $6 million bill as Nissan-Mitsubishi case backfires

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn suffered a setback on Thursday when a Dutch court ordered him to repay 5 million euros ($6.1 million) in wages to Nissan and Mitsubishi in a case he had brought. The case, one of a series of legal battles involving one of the best known figures in the auto industry, centres around the Dutch-registered joint venture Nissan-Mitsubishi BV (NMBV), where Ghosn was ousted as chairman in 2019. But the district court in Amsterdam sided with the car companies, stating that Ghosn did not have a valid employment agreement with the joint venture, as it lacked the required consent of the boards of Nissan and Mitsubishi.

  • China Ratchets Up Price Warnings as Inflation Fears Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet increased its rhetoric around surging commodity prices, announcing more specific steps to curb markets in order to keep inflation pressures at bay.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.The comments were stronger than those last week, with the cabinet Wednesday pledging more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowing to crack down on speculation and hoarding. The warning helped to push commodity prices further down and also hit the stock prices of companies Thursday.Read More: Chinese Commodities Tumble as Beijing Pumps Up Inflation FearsChina’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in April, adding to global inflation risks and raising worries that price pressures may spread more broadly in the economy. Consumer inflation has been relatively benign so far, mainly due to falling pork prices. The People’s Bank of China has said producer-price inflation will likely stabilize later this year and the risks of imported inflation are overall controllable.The cabinet said monetary policy should be kept steady, with the yuan kept stable at an appropriate and equilibrium level. More support should be given to small businesses via the relending and rediscounting tools, which provides funding to targeted firms at a lower cost, and banks should offer more non-collateral loans, it said.The comments suggest authorities will use administrative price caps and supply measures to curb commodity prices, rather than tightening monetary policy, said Zhou Guannan, an analyst at Hua Chuang Securities.“The State Council meeting sent a clear signal that monetary policy will remain stable and neutral, and will not tighten due to inflation,” she said. “For inflation caused mainly by lack of supply, the effect of monetary policy tightening is relatively limited.” The central bank doesn’t need to take direct tightening measures right now and the bond market doesn’t have to worry about liquidity tightening, she said.China’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield is on course for its lowest close since September 2020. Chen Xi, an analyst at Pacific Securities Co., said yields are likely to fall to 2.8%-2.9% as bond bulls return.“The biggest negative factor for the bond market -- that monetary policy may tighten because of inflation -- has been proved false,” Chen wrote in a note Thursday.(Updates with bond yields and analyst comment.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Copper Rebounds as Demand Optimism Overcomes Fed, China Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper rebounded from Wednesday’s slump, buoyed by expectations that demand will remain resilient in the face of possible tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve and China’s stepped-up efforts to jawbone prices lower.Sentiment improved with equities climbing and U.S. a report showing applications for state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low. A falling dollar also helped underpin gains in metals.Copper slid the most since October on Wednesday amid worries that inflation threatens the economic recovery. Despite the pullback, major metal producers remain optimistic. The Chilean government’s copper agency Cochilco lifted its 2021 average price projection, saying a tight market and investor flows could send the metal to new all-time highs in the short term.“For the time being, global commodity demand signals are still firing on all cylinders, with the recent weakening still consistent with noise,” TD Securities analysts led by Bart Melek said in a note. But “the context points to risks of normalizing growth.”Minutes of the Fed’s last meeting released Wednesday indicated some Fed officials may be open “at some point” to discussing adjustments to the pace of massive bond purchases if the U.S. economy keeps progressing rapidly.In China, the cabinet expressed concerns Wednesday about the rise in commodities prices for a second week in a row, calling for more effort to curb “unreasonable” gains and preventing any impact on consumer prices. The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also called for a crackdown on speculation and hoarding.Copper rose 0.5% to settle at $10,048 a ton at 5:53 p.m. on the London Metal Exchange, after climbing as much as 1.8%. The metals slumped 3.9% on Wednesday, the most since Oct. 1. Most other LME metals advanced on Wednesday, while aluminum slipped.Alcoa Co.’s Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey said demand for aluminum is “firing on all engines” this year and continues to grow “really, really quickly” in China and the rest of the world.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend losses following Fed minutes; yields rise

    Stock indexes globally added to declines in choppy trading on Wednesday following the release of minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to a session high and the U.S. dollar index gained. The minutes showed participants agreed the U.S. economy remained far from the Fed's goals. At the same time, a number of Fed policymakers thought that if the economy continued to show rapid progress, then it would be appropriate "at some point" for upcoming meetings to begin discussing tapering of monetary policy measures.

  • European Equities: The FOMC Meeting Minutes To Influence Ahead Of U.S Stats Later Today

    There are no material stats from the Eurozone to provide direction today. That leaves the FOMC meeting minutes and economic data from the U.S to influence.

  • Gold Rises Near Four-Month High as Bond Yields, Dollar Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced, holding near the highest price in more than four months as Treasury yields gave up early gains and the dollar extended its slump.The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points, and the dollar headed for its fifth decline in six sessions. Falling rates boosts demand for non-interest bearing bullion, while a soft dollar makes the precious metal for attractive for investors holding other currencies.The gold market, on its way to a sixth straight gain, shrugged off concerns over Federal Reserve minutes Wednesday that showed some policy makers open to talking about tapering bond purchases. Rising inflation expectations and the Fed’s pledge to keep rates low for longer have revived interest in gold, with a rebound seen in holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the metal.“The inflation issue is top of mind for gold and silver, given both metals’ reputation as inflation hedges, with the debate being primarily about the question of whether rising prices are transitory or permanent,” Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer Group Ltd., wrote in a note. “We firmly believe they will be transitory.”Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,878.08 an ounce by 11:33 a.m. in New York. Prices reached $1,890.13 on Wednesday, the highest since early January, but pared gains after the release of the Fed minutes.Silver and platinum advanced on Thursday, while palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was down 0.3%.A U.S. report showed applications for state unemployment insurance in the U.S. fell last week to a fresh pandemic low, rekindling optimism in the economic recovery.”After the claims data, we saw gold pushing back above $1,880 behind rallying stocks, lower yields and a softer dollar,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives at BMO Capital Markets.The extreme price swings in cryptocurrencies on Wednesday may also have helped support bullion. Bitcoin has been seen by some investors and analysts as a replacement for gold, particularly during the metal’s rocky start to the year.“It appears as though the recent weakness in Bitcoin is seeing some investors shifting to gold,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV in Singapore.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canadian Consumer Prices Climb at Fastest Pace in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Consumer prices in Canada climbed at the fastest rate in a decade, outpacing estimates and potentially fueling concerns that the country -- much of which is still in lockdown -- is entering a period of persistent inflation.Annual inflation accelerated to 3.4% in April, compared with 2.2% in March, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in Ottawa. That exceeded economist predictions of a 3.2% annual pace. On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.5% versus the 0.2% economists were expecting.The annual reading -- the highest since May 2011 -- may raise worries that price pressures could be stronger than predicted by the Bank of Canada, which has been cautioning against over-reacting to an inflation spike it expects will be only transitory. If inflation proves more durable, however, that could force the central bank to bring forward interest rate increases that investors aren’t anticipating until later next year.Core inflation -- often seen as a better measure of underlying price pressures -- rose to 2.1% from 1.9% in March. That’s the highest since 2012.Higher gasoline prices were the biggest upward contributer to annual inflation. They were up 62.5% in April compared with the same time last year, when prices plunged to an 11-year low in the early weeks of the pandemic, the report said. On a monthly basis, shelter prices were the biggest upward contributer due to higher building costs and strong demand for single family homes.The annual consumer price index reading is distorted because the year-ago period used as comparison coincided with broad demand and price declines at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, a phenomenon known as the base effect.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Until the Bank of Canada sees labor market slack largely closed, and consumer wage and inflation expectations show signs of breaking out of a lengthy drift lower, we think policy makers will move very carefully in the direction of a rate hike.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor the full report, click hereA similar phenomenon also drove inflation higher in the U.S. last month to an annual 4.2% pace. Unlike in the U.S., inflation in Canada may be rising at a slower pace because much of the country was still in some form of a Covid-related shutdown last month, stunting demand for goods and services. Recent gains in the Canadian dollar also may have dampened inflation pressures.“Base effects and higher commodity prices have done most of the damage, similar to what was seen in the U.S. CPI release last week, although that also had a boost from the US economic reopening,” Simon Harvey, a senior foreign exchange analyst at Monex Canada, said by email.Canada’s dollar fell after the report, trading 0.3% lower at C$1.2101 per U.S. dollar at 9:01 a.m. in Toronto trading. Yields on Canadian government five-year bonds were little changed at 0.95%.Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem had predicted that inflation would rise to about 3% because of these base effects, but he also said he believes that underlying price pressures remain depressed because of continued slack in the economy. In its latest forecasts released last month, the central bank forecast inflation to average 2.9% in the second quarter before returning near its 2% target by the end of the year.“BoC members have already stated that they’d look through the short-term overshoot in inflation, meaning there is a high bar for CPI to clear before markets start to speculate on changing expectations of normalization,” Harvey said.(Updates with Bloomberg Economics box.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasury calls for doubling IRS staff to target tax evasion, crypto transfers

    President Joe Biden's new tax enforcement plan would add nearly 87,000 employees to the IRS, make banks report more information to the agency and require stricter cryptocurrency compliance, according to a new Treasury report.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Bullish Minutes Should Trigger Rally into 90.925

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index into the close on Wednesday will likely be determined by trader reaction to 89.735.

  • U.S. Mortgage Rates Reach 3% for the First Time Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. rose for the first time this month.The average for a 30-year loan was 3%, up from 2.94% last week, Freddie Mac data showed Thursday. It was the first time since mid-April that the rate was at or above 3%.Rates have see-sawed over the past few weeks as investors process economic data and look for signs of inflation triggered by the country’s recovery from the pandemic. There’s a growing consensus that the Federal Reserve may have to consider tapering its purchases of Treasuries and mortgage bonds if growth continues at its current pace, according to George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com.Cheap loans have fueled a rally in home purchases and given Americans more buying power even as bidding wars push up prices. The 30-year average hit a record low of 2.65% in early January. It climbed above 3% this year amid optimism about the rebound, then dipped below that benchmark, where it remained for four weeks.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why are women paying more than men for car insurance?

    A study shows men pay up to 7.6% less despite being more likely to have accidents.

  • ‘Buy Anything’ Credit Market Hands Private Equity Big Payday

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest sign of leveraged mania hitting bondholders: Companies across Europe are piling on debt at the fastest pace in at least four years to enrich their private-equity owners.The controversial practice known as dividend recaps is growing as investors gorge on every credit risk, handing a windfall to buyout pros at Lion Capital LLP, BC Partners LLP and Hellman & Friedman LLC, to name a few.Private equity firms have always borrowed to buy companies. But they’re layering on extra debt to write themselves dividend checks at a time when central banks have driven borrowing costs to all-time lows to help foster a global economic rebound.“If people want to put capital to work they’re just buying anything with a bit of yield, regardless of what proceeds are for,” said Mark Benbow, a high-yield fund manager at Aegon Asset Management. “Perhaps the market is just too complacent or perhaps believes the central bankers will always be there as a backstop. Whatever the reason, these deals are getting done very easily.”More than 10 companies in the region have raised junk bonds this year in part to fund dividends, the highest year-to-date number since 2017, according to data provider 9Fin. Some 13 firms also sold loans to finance payouts in the first quarter of this year, a post-financial crisis high, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Some of this year’s transactions were rated CCC -- the lowest ranking of junk debt -- and paid relatively higher rates. But viewed alongside decades of history, the deals are still dirt cheap.The dividend payouts are one way for buyout firms to take profits as they wait for the growth rebound to spur higher prices in the IPO market. By issuing dividend recaps they can take a cut now and keep their end investors happy while they bide their time to cash out completely.“You have a lot of private equity involvement in the high-yield market, and sponsors don’t want to necessarily exit businesses now because we haven’t seen the full opening-up trade develop,” said Martin Horne, head of global public fixed income at Barings LLC. “Maybe they wouldn’t get the right multiple if they tried to get a full exit by normal mechanics.”Alain Afflelou SA is the latest example. The French eye-glass retailer skimmed off a portion of bonds sold this month and used some of its own cash to make a 135 million-euro payment to owner Lion Capital, according to Andre Verneyre, Afflelou’s head of financial operations.The senior notes received orders for an excess of three times the amount on sale, indicating that “investors know us very well and are happy to continue with us,” he said. Despite the new debt, gross leverage has remained steady as the company retired older borrowings, Verneyre said.Frozen OutThe deal followed dividend recaps for French real-estate developer Foncia Holding SAS and Swedish security systems maker Verisure Holding AB this year. In the U.S., Verizon Communications Victra tapped investors for a dividend twice in the space of just three months this year. The second $75 million transaction which priced last week was used to fund a $65 million dividend to its private-equity sponsor Lone Star.Yet even in the latest wave of market froth, there’s been pushback from bond investors.Lion Capital failed to pull off a deal to extract dividends from another one of its portfolio holdings, French frozen-food retailer Picard Groupe SAS. Investors demanded higher pricing on the 1.7 billion-euro deal in April and Lion walked away.“We completed Afflelou but pulled Picard because we were being opportunistic and didn’t like the pricing,” said Lyndon Lea, co-founder of Picard’s majority owner Lion Capital. “There was no urgency because the proceeds were for a dividend, which is not time-sensitive.”While the economy powers ahead and companies are growing, servicing the extra debt may not seem like much of a strain. The problem arises when the economic boom comes to an end, and fragile balance sheets are left struggling under the weight of large debt piles and falling revenue. In the U.S., the financial travails of the Payless shoe company were blamed in part on such payouts, and have been the target of criticism from Senator Elizabeth Warren.In the public stock market, companies that have paid shareholder dividends are underperforming those that have been buying back shares. The S&P Europe 350 Dividend Aristocrats Index is up about 20% since the end of October, when the vaccine-fueled stock market rally started, compared with 37% for its buyback equivalent.“It’s easier to keep adding debt when business multiples are so high as the market still thinks there is plenty of equity below the bonds,” said Benbow at Aegon. “Obviously when the cycle turns and the market cheapens up you realize that there is little to no equity left.”(Updates with private-equity firms in second paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Capitulation City as Bitcoin Dumps to $31K, ETH to $2K Before Reversal

    Liquidations, China and even Elon Musk may be factors in markets falling.

  • Dutch court to rule on Ghosn versus Nissan-Mitsubishi claims

    A Dutch court on Thursday is set to rule in a case brought by fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn against Nissan and Mitsubishi, following his tumultuous fall from grace at the Japanese car makers in 2018. The Dutch case, one of many between the former star of the global car industry and the Japanese companies he once led, centres around the Dutch-registered joint venture Nissan-Mitsubishi BV, where Ghosn was ousted as chairman in 2019. But Nissan and Mitsubishi claim Ghosn only used the Amsterdam-based joint venture to inflate his own pay and to cover a personal tax debt, and are demanding he repays around 8 million euros in wages they say he granted himself without the knowledge of the boards of the holding companies.

  • OCC, Fed, FDIC Mulling Forming an Interagency Policy Team on Crypto

    "Prior to this meeting, Vice Chair Quarles, Chair McWilliams and I had talked about potentially putting together an interagency policy sprint team just on crypto because of exactly the concerns you've described," Hsu said.

  • Oil Resumes Fall With Potential Sanctions Relief on Iran Looming

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil clung to losses as traders focused on the likelihood of a renewed nuclear deal with Iran and the potential removal of sanctions on the Persian Gulf country’s crude exports.Futures were down 1.3% in New York after falling as much as 1.9% earlier on Thursday. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said world powers have accepted that major sanctions on his country will be lifted. But he said diplomats are still discussing “details and finer points” before there’s “a final agreement.”The prospect of a return of Iranian supply is also being reflected in Brent’s prompt timespread. The spread’s backwardation narrowed to just a few cents on Thursday, a sign that market tightness may be easing.Oil is “in a holding pattern until we get to June, because that’s when Europe’s going to start to reopen and the U.S. driving season will have officially kicked off,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management. “Between now and then, the main influences will be Iran headlines as a headwind” and signs of further improvement in the U.S. market as a supportive factor.Crude futures have declined for three straight sessions, the longest losing streak since March, on the prospect of a revival of an Iran nuclear deal. While a timeline for a deal remains unclear, Iran has already been boosting its exports and Indian refiners have signaled they would be willing buyers. “There continue to be positive statements out of Vienna from various participants, including Iran, that a deal is at hand,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. “Even though we know they have already been ramping up their exports, it is adding to negative market sentiment.”Enrique Mora, the EU official in charge of coordinating diplomacy in Vienna for the nuclear talks, said he expects all parties to return to the 2015 agreement before Iran’s presidential elections on June 18. Citigroup Inc. sees an initial 500,000-barrel-a-day increase in supply from around the middle of the third quarter.Meanwhile, volatility is creeping back into the market after a choppy week in which global benchmark futures swung in a roughly $5 range after topping $70 a barrel. A measure of market volatility is at the highest since early April.Commodity trading advisors “have likely been net ‘sellers’ in oil futures this week, lightening up their net ‘long’ oil exposure as both volatility increases and short-term momentum turns bearish,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank. “On a weighted basis, CTAs remain a sizable net ‘long’ in oil futures, but this is the first time in months that we have seen a bullish signal turn bearish, which is notable, especially in light of the recent Iran nuclear developments.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why is crypto crashing? Will bitcoin prices ever recover? Here’s what traders and investors say

    Bitcoin sold off sharply Wednesday. The slump represented an acceleration of a downtrend in the world's No. 1 crypto that had begun over the past 10 days or so, investors and industry specialists have told MarketWatch.

  • Retirement reform is on track for Biden's signature 'hopefully this year': Rep. Kevin Brady

    Before he retires himself at the end of 2022, Rep. Kevin Brady has prioritized getting another round of retirement reform through Congress.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 8.4% to $46.05 at 9:36 a.m. in New York trading.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates share performance in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.