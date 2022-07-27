U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,959.25
    +36.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,878.00
    +146.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,293.50
    +181.00 (+1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.80
    +11.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.18
    +0.20 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.40
    +3.70 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    +0.11 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0145
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.34
    +0.98 (+4.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2070
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5710
    -0.3360 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,291.87
    +178.87 (+0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.03
    +4.93 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,337.04
    +30.76 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

Geosynthetics Market to Reach USD 45.25 Billion by 2026 - With 6.6% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global geosynthetics market size was USD 27.16 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 45.25 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019-2026 | Usage of Advanced Products in Lining Solutions to Surge Demand and High Usage of Sustainable Building Materials to Boost Growth

Pune, India, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global geosynthetics market size is set to gain traction from the increasing usage of sustainable building materials. Geosystems reduce the usage of natural materials, such as aggregates and sand, thereby simplifying construction activities. In a typical cross-section, for instance, the depth of aggregate layer can be cut off so that less mining is needed for the construction of roads.

The above information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Geosynthetics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Geotextile Geogrid, Geonets, Geocells, Geofoam, Geosynthetic Clay Liner, Geocomposites), By Application and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.” As per the report, the geosynthetics market size stood at USD 27.16 billion in 2018. It is set to reach USD 45.25 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/geosynthetics-market-102545

Geosynthetics Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2019

USD 27.16 billion

Revenue forecast in 2026

USD 45.25 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 6.6% 2019-2026

Base Year

2019

Historic Years

2016 - 2018

Forecast Years

2019 - 2026

Segments Covered

By Type, By Material Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and Regional Forecast

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2019 to 2026

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

TENAX SPA, Tensar International Corporation, GSE Environmental, Terram Geosynthetics Pvt. Ltd. (TGPL), Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Techno Fabrics Geosynthetics Pvt. Ltd., HUESKER, Fibromat (M) Sdn Bhd., AGRU AMERICA, INC., Pietrucha Group, Tuflex India, SKAPS Industries, CTM Geosynthetics, Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt. Ltd., and Other key market players

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Besides, the ever-increasing demand for various metals from construction, automobile, and electronic industries has thereby, attracted the attention of many companies and hence, they have begun expanding their mineral exploration projects. Coupled with this, ongoing infrastructure projects and rapid industrialization would drive the growth of the market in this region in the coming years.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of companies operating in the geosynthetics market. They are as follows:

  • TENAX SPA

  • Tensar International Corporation

  • GSE Environmental

  • Terram Geosynthetics Pvt. Ltd. (TGPL)

  • Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

  • Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.

  • Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

  • Techno Fabrics Geosynthetics Pvt. Ltd.

  • HUESKER

  • Fibromat (M) Sdn Bhd.

  • AGRU AMERICA, INC.

  • Pietrucha Group

  • Tuflex India

  • SKAPS Industries

  • CTM Geosynthetics

  • Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt. Ltd.

  • Other key market players

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/geosynthetics-market-102545

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand from Mining Sector to Propel Growth

Nowadays, geosynthetic materials are utilized for making waste barriers for mining by-products. Mining activities give out plenty of solid wastes, namely, waste rocks and tailings throughout the entire process that consists of waste disposal and containment. In this sector, geomembrane liners are extensively used for lining solutions, such as tailings impoundments, heap leaching, and evaporation ponds.

Numerous organizations are also providing several geomembrane solutions to the mining sector. This sector uses around 40% of the geomembrane production worldwide. These factors are set to boost the geosynthetics market growth during the forthcoming years. However, geogrids are often damaged when they are exposed to UV light and low temperatures. It may hinder the market growth.

Industry Segments-

Geotextile Segment to Lead Backed by Their Possession of Various Advantages

In terms of product, the market is grouped into geocomposites, geotextile, geosynthetic clay liners (GCLs), geonets, geogrids, geofoams, geomembranes, and geocells. Out of these, the geotextile segment held 30.47% geosynthetics market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of geotextiles in construction applications, namely, drainage structure, landfills, harbors, roads, and railroads to improve soil stabilization. Apart from that, the governments of various countries are investing huge sums, which, in turn, would boost the growth of this segment.

Moreover, they are conducting awareness programs regarding the functional advantages of these products unlike the conventional materials. A few of the benefits consist of superior load bearing capacity, high tensile strength permeability, and flexibility. Hence, it is upsurging the penetration of such products in agriculture, pavement repair, drainage, road construction, and soil erosion. They are mainly made up of polypropylene, polyethylene, or polyvinyl chloride (PVC). These further aid in preventing erosion by stabilizing soil.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Dominate Owing to Rapid Industrialization

Geographically, the market is segregated into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Amongst these, North America held USD 10.27 billion geosynthetics market revenue in 2018 and is set to remain in the dominant position. The main reason for growth is the high demand for metals such as gold, bauxite, zinc, silver, and copper. It is enhancing the mining sector in the U.S.

Europe, on the other hand, is likely to remain in the second position after North America. This growth is stoked by the rising demand for buildings from the residential sector. High number of awareness campaigns about constructing environment-friendly infrastructure would also aid in the market growth in this region.

Lastly, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience substantial growth because of the increasing disposable income of the masses, as well as rising number of infrastructure development and renovation.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

  • How big is the geosynthetics market?

  • What are the geosynthetics market trends and growth drivers?

  • Which region would remain at the forefront in the near future?

  • Which are the top companies present in the market?

  • What are the challenges that the market may face in the coming years?

Competitive Landscape-

HUESKER Unveils ecoLine Geogrids; Groupe Solmax Acquires GSE Environmental

The market consists of numerous big, small, and medium enterprises. They are mainly focusing on enhancing their businesses by delivering their products to various end-use application industries. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/geosynthetics-market-102545

Detailed Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends in Global Market

    • Latest Technological Advancements

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Key developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Collaboration, Partnership, and Joint Venture

  • Geosynthetics Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

    • Key Findings

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

      • Geotextiles

        • By Material

          • Synthetic

            • Polypropylene

            • Polyester

            • Polyethylene

          • Natural

            • Jute

            • Coir

        • By Product

          • Woven

          • Nonwoven

          • Knitted

        • By Application

          • Road Construction

          • Erosion Control

          • Pavement Repair

          • Drainage

          • Railroad

          • Agriculture

          • Others

TOC Continued....!

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/geosynthetics-market-102545

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Geosynthetic Clay Liner Market Size, Share and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

U.S. Geosynthetics Market Size, Share and Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Emailsales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation running hot at 9.1%, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • Microsoft stock falls on earnings and revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's fourth-quarter earnings results, which were a miss on both the top and bottom line.

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • A $9.4 Trillion Results Day Looms in a Test for Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- For analysts, the last Thursday of July is always one of the busiest dates in the calendar. This year, it’s likely to be even more of a stretch.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleMajor Philippine Earthquake Kills 4, Triggers LandslidesBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenFirm

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying Apple (AAPL) Shares

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first half of 2022, a portfolio net return of -17.2% was recorded by the fund, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which delivered a -16.1% return for the same period. Go over the […]

  • Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 7 beaten-down semiconductor stocks that Jim Cramer likes. If you want to explore similar beaten-down semiconductor stocks that are on Jim Cramer’s radar, you can also read Jim Cramer Likes These 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks. Analysts and investors are treading carefully as they are exploring growth areas […]

  • GE earnings: Analyst explains ‘the real attraction in the stock’

    John Eade, Argus Research President and Director of Portfolio Strategies, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss General Electric earnings and the company's turnaround story.

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • Alphabet earnings miss estimates, ad revenue beats, stock pops

    Google parent company Alphabet reported earnings that missed Wall Street expectations after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Meta’s Earnings Come Today. Watch for TikTok Fallout.

    Recent weak results from Snap and Twitter point to a tough quarter for the parent of Facebook and Instagram.

  • Rio Tinto slashes dividend as profits take a hit; shares tumble

    (Reuters) -Rio Tinto reported a 29% drop in first-half profit on Wednesday and more than halved its dividend, as the global miner was hurt by weaker iron ore prices due to cooling demand from top consumer China, higher costs and labour shortages. It is still the second-highest interim payout ever, following on from the record payout dispensed last year when the global miner's profits benefited from a surge in commodity prices. Since then iron ore prices have come under pressure due to persistent demand worries from top steel producer China, with the country's zero-COVID policy curtailing economic activity and weighing on ferrous markets.

  • Cathie Wood is Not Letting Go of These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is not letting go of despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Cathie Wood is Not Letting Go of These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Investment Management, has been in hot water so far […]

  • Analysis-Investors gauge U.S. stocks rebound: 'suckers' rally' or market bottom?

    As investors await another jumbo-sized rate increase from the Federal Reserve, they are taking the temperature of a weeks-long U.S. stock market rally that followed a vicious first-half selloff. Even after Tuesday's sharp fall, the S&P 500 remained up 7% from its June 16 low, buoyed in part by expectations that the Fed will pause its aggressive rate hikes early next year and a recent decline in commodity prices that investors hope will help ease inflation. "We think this is a bear market suckers' rally," said Steve Chiavarone, senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, who believes the Fed will remain hawkish longer than expected and has reduced his equity exposure as the S&P pushed higher over the last few weeks.

  • Divorcing from Pfizer put a rocket under this company's shares – but they are still worth buying

    At a time when investors can’t decide whether they fear inflation or recession more, here’s a stock to offer protection against both.

  • Why QuantumScape, Lordstown, and Faraday Future Stocks Sank Today

    The stocks of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) are all dropping today after an SEC filing from Faraday Future. QuantumScape was down 5.9%. Lordstown was down 4.9%.

  • Recession fears and rising rates are a buying opportunity for affluent Americans: ‘This is when the wealthy make their money’

    The wealthier subset of American society is tapping their securities-backed credit lines to buy up assets priced cheap in today’s markets.

  • US Futures Rise on Earnings Amid Countdown to Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US equity futures rallied Wednesday as a batch of resilient company earnings helped alleviate some of the wider caution in markets ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve monetary-policy meeting.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleMajor Philippine Earthquake Kills 4, Triggers LandslidesBiden W

  • Billionaires Are Piling Into These 2 Dividend-Paying Pharma Stocks

    U.S. stock markets are going through a historically turbulent period right now. Rising interest rates, geopolitical unrest, supply chain woes, and record-setting levels of inflation have wreaked havoc on U.S. stock prices this year. Billionaire super-investors like Bridgewater Associates' Raymond Dalio and Citadel's Kenneth Griffin haven't exactly shied away from buying certain equity classes this year, however.