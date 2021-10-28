U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

Geosynthetics Market size worth $ 13.73 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.56% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·6 min read

The growth of the building and construction sector complements the demand for Geosynthetic materials to be used in these applications driving the global Geosynthetics Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Geosynthetics Market" By Function (Separation, Drainage, Filtration), By Application (Road & Pavements, Drainage Systems, Containment & waste Water, Water Management), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Geosynthetics Market size was valued at USD 8.85 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.73 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.56% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=42502

Browse in-depth TOC on "Geosynthetics Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Geosynthetics Market Overview

Geosynthetics have penetrated in several sectors in the recent past. Geosynthetics are used as filtering elements in drainage systems that improve filtration performance by producing continuous filaments of polypropylene. These fabrics are employed as filtration systems to ensure maximum harmful elements are trapped and not released to the environment in water bodies and soil. Geosynthetics are also mixed with asphalt to increase the cracking resistance by reinforcing the asphalt and providing stiffness in the roadway construction. In dam construction, these are employed to reduce the erosion potential of water as the water flows along the geonet which increases the lifespan of the dam. Geomembranes on the other hand are plastic sheets that are employed in landfill, canal, and tunnel lining applications in order to hold the top surface in its place and avoid felling of debris.

Thus, it performs a critical function to make these sites safe for human use and increases life. Geocells are employed in construction works to control erosion on steep slopes, retaining walls and act as a sub-base support to railway tracks, road bases, etc., as it has that ability to spread loads over a larger area. The increase in government spending to improve infrastructure in many countries to raise the standard of living coupled with the increase in industrialization has uplifted the growth of the building and construction sector. Also, increasing norms for environmental safety to reduce sediment control and land erosion have positively impacted the demand for Geosynthetics. These factors combined with the several benefits combinedly leads to the growth of the Geosynthetic market.

Key Developments in Geosynthetics Market

  • In August 2021, The International Geosynthetics Society (IGS) announced to launch of the new website. The new website aims to give greater access to users to a range of resources with interactive elements, and member-only features to strengthen networking.

  • In June 2021, Tensar International Corp. to host InterAxion Conference which focused on launching and infrastructure of new geogrid named as InterAx. It is an advanced geogrid that provides a longer-lasting infrastructure.

  • In 2019, Huesker launched ecoLine geogrids which are made from 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in the market. With this new product company focuses on environmentally friendly solutions that save natural resources.

The major players in the market are Tenax Corporation, GEO Synthetics LLC, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Huifeng Geosynthetics, Low & Bonar Plc., TenCate Geosynthetics, Polymer Group, Inc., GSE Environmental, LLC.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Geosynthetics Market On the basis of Function, Application, and Geography.

  • Geosynthetics Market, By Function

  • Geosynthetics Market, By Application

  • Geosynthetics Market by Geography

Visualize Geosynthetics Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geosynthetics-market-size-worth--13-73-billion-globally-by-2028-at-5-56-cagr-verified-market-research-301411150.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

