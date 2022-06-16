U.S. markets open in 7 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,779.75
    -9.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,604.00
    -57.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,556.00
    -37.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.00
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.87
    +0.56 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    +13.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    +0.21 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0433
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.62
    -3.07 (-9.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2146
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1850
    +0.3660 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,964.06
    +656.64 (+3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    467.59
    +19.34 (+4.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.84
    +123.68 (+0.47%)
     

Geothermal Drilling Market Records a CAGR of 5%| Rising Demand for Energy to Boost market growth| Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio has been monitoring the Geothermal Drilling Market, operating under the global energy market. The latest report on the Geothermal Drilling Market estimates it to register a growth of USD 199.86 million, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios. 

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Baker Hughes Co., Deep Rock Manufacturing Co., Fraste Spa, Geotech Drilling Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., and Schlumberger Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Get Sample Report.

The rising demand for energy is notably driving the geothermal drilling market growth for power generation, although factors such as high capital requirements may impede the market growth.

Geothermal Drilling Market: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geographic Landscape

Europe will account for 38 percent of market growth. In Europe, Turkey and Iceland are the most important markets for geothermal drilling for power generation. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the markets in North America and South America. Over the forecast period, the growing need for electricity will aid the growth of the geothermal drilling market for power generation in Europe.

Download latest Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Geothermal Drilling Market: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The geothermal drilling market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the need for efficient use of resources and reduction of emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of the Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation during the next few years.

Geothermal Drilling Market: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist geothermal drilling market growth for power generation during the next five years

  • Estimation of the geothermal drilling market size for power generation and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the geothermal drilling market for power generation

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the geothermal drilling market for power generation

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Petroleum Sorbent Pads Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pipeline Processing and Pipeline Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Geothermal Drilling Market Scope for Power Generation

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 199.86 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.97

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 38%

Key consumer countries

Turkey, Indonesia, US, Iceland, and New Zealand

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Baker Hughes Co., Deep Rock Manufacturing Co., Fraste Spa, Geotech Drilling Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., and Schlumberger Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Binary plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Steam plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

  • 10.4 Deep Rock Manufacturing Co.

  • 10.5 Fraste Spa

  • 10.6 Geotech Drilling Services Ltd.

  • 10.7 Halliburton Co.

  • 10.8 Huisman Equipment BV

  • 10.9 KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.

  • 10.10 Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd.

  • 10.11 Ormat Technologies Inc.

  • 10.12 Schlumberger Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geothermal-drilling-market-records-a-cagr-of-5-rising-demand-for-energy-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301568836.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Caterpillar moves HQ, Buffett donates $4 billion in stock, Microsoft discontinues Internet Explorer

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines including Caterpillar moving to Irving, Texas, Warren Buffett donating $4 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock, and Microsoft no longer supporting the Internet Explorer browser.

  • Russia Steps Up Energy Wars With Gas Cuts to Europe’s Top Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia stepped up the use of energy as a weapon by further cutting natural gas shipments via its biggest pipeline to Europe, prompting Germany to accuse the Kremlin of trying to drive up prices.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemi

  • Why Are Oil Prices Down and Gas Prices Up?

    Gasoline prices continue to set records even as oil prices are beginning to slip back from their recent highs, leaving many drivers frustrated and perplexed. The American Automobile Association reported the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline on June 15 was $5.014. Oil prices, meanwhile, have moved lower after topping $122 a barrel last week.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Beyond Meat Gives Investors Something to Chew On

    This veggie name is rallying sharply after a summer promotion announcement, but here's my beef with the charts.

  • These 12 Stocks Could Be Takeover Targets in 2022

    Citigroup did a screen of likely candidates. It analyzed more than 9,000 stocks from developed countries in the S&P Global BMI Index.

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa

  • Bitcoin Mining Profitability Dips Majorly Amid BTC Price Pullback

    Bitcoin miners fleeing the network have historically acted as a highly bearish benchmark, especially when BTC’s price makes lower lows.

  • Biden’s Latest Attempt to Lower Gas Prices Looks Like a Long Shot

    The president says he will use "all tools at my disposal" to lower prices. But one of the core issues, limited refinery capacity, can't be solved quickly.

  • Colorado natural gas company acquiring Permian Basin infrastructure in new deal

    A deal to buy 160 miles of pipeline and other natural gas assets is expected to close later this year.

  • Laredo Petroleum Emerges From a Slow Drip

    Laredo Petroleum is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas. Let's check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of LPI, below, we can see some big up and down oscillations the past 12 months.

  • Amazon Pulled Plug on Cricket but Remains Bullish on India

    (Bloomberg) -- Manish Tiwary had only been in his new job as head of Amazon.com Inc.’s India business a couple of months when he faced a weighty decision: How aggressively should the US e-commerce giant bid for media rights to the Indian Premier League?Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wron

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Rice: Natural gas industry 'going to be leading the charge' on energy security and climate change

    The message: Increasing the production of natural gas in the United States — and investing in pipelines and liquefication and transport facilities — will allow the U.S. and the world to create affordable energy and at the same time reduce reliance on foreign-based coal and Russian gas.

  • California Fuel Prices Set to Soar as Refiners Undergo Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Gasoline and diesel prices in the Golden State may soar to fresh records in coming weeks as one of the largest refineries on the West Coast starts maintenance.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With

  • Biden’s Saudi Arabia Reversal Unlikely to Solve Oil Price Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s visit to oil-rich Saudi Arabia might heal frayed US ties with the kingdom, but it’s unlikely to resolve the energy crisis plaguing the global economy.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Em

  • Oil and gas stocks: 2022 could be the 'profitability sweet spot,' says CIBC

    Analysts at CIBC see a higher-for-longer commodity price cycle outpacing cost inflation.

  • Oil Falls on US Fed Rate Hike and Signals of Softening Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell after the Federal Reserve delivered the biggest rate increase in almost three decades and US government report showed signs of demand slipping.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-M

  • Medtronic Podcast: Ruchika Singhal Says One Thing Can Bring Better Healthcare to More People Worldwide

    A podcast with Ruchika Singha, president of Medtronic Labs

  • Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

    Fisker told a Deutsche Bank auto conference that the company had faced supply chain issues when it was testing and developing its Ocean SUV but made design changes to certain parts to use chips that were more widely available. Fisker said last week it had surpassed the 50,000 reservation mark for its Ocean SUV and its PEAR compact car had received over 3,200 pre-orders. The company's Ocean SUV will be manufactured by Magna International's Austrian unit, while the PEAR compact will be made by Foxconn at its newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio.