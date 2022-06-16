Geothermal Drilling Market Records a CAGR of 5%| Rising Demand for Energy to Boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio has been monitoring the Geothermal Drilling Market, operating under the global energy market. The latest report on the Geothermal Drilling Market estimates it to register a growth of USD 199.86 million, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Baker Hughes Co., Deep Rock Manufacturing Co., Fraste Spa, Geotech Drilling Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., and Schlumberger Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

The rising demand for energy is notably driving the geothermal drilling market growth for power generation, although factors such as high capital requirements may impede the market growth.

Geothermal Drilling Market: Segmentation

Application

Geographic Landscape

Europe will account for 38 percent of market growth. In Europe, Turkey and Iceland are the most important markets for geothermal drilling for power generation. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the markets in North America and South America. Over the forecast period, the growing need for electricity will aid the growth of the geothermal drilling market for power generation in Europe.

Geothermal Drilling Market: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The geothermal drilling market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the need for efficient use of resources and reduction of emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of the Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation during the next few years.

Geothermal Drilling Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist geothermal drilling market growth for power generation during the next five years

Estimation of the geothermal drilling market size for power generation and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the geothermal drilling market for power generation

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the geothermal drilling market for power generation

Geothermal Drilling Market Scope for Power Generation Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 199.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key consumer countries Turkey, Indonesia, US, Iceland, and New Zealand Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., Deep Rock Manufacturing Co., Fraste Spa, Geotech Drilling Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., and Schlumberger Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Binary plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Steam plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

10.4 Deep Rock Manufacturing Co.

10.5 Fraste Spa

10.6 Geotech Drilling Services Ltd.

10.7 Halliburton Co.

10.8 Huisman Equipment BV

10.9 KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.

10.10 Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd.

10.11 Ormat Technologies Inc.

10.12 Schlumberger Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

