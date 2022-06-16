Geothermal Drilling Market Records a CAGR of 5%| Rising Demand for Energy to Boost market growth| Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the Geothermal Drilling Market, operating under the global energy market. The latest report on the Geothermal Drilling Market estimates it to register a growth of USD 199.86 million, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Baker Hughes Co., Deep Rock Manufacturing Co., Fraste Spa, Geotech Drilling Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., and Schlumberger Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
The rising demand for energy is notably driving the geothermal drilling market growth for power generation, although factors such as high capital requirements may impede the market growth.
Geothermal Drilling Market: Segmentation
Application
Geographic Landscape
Europe will account for 38 percent of market growth. In Europe, Turkey and Iceland are the most important markets for geothermal drilling for power generation. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the markets in North America and South America. Over the forecast period, the growing need for electricity will aid the growth of the geothermal drilling market for power generation in Europe.
Geothermal Drilling Market: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The geothermal drilling market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the need for efficient use of resources and reduction of emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of the Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation during the next few years.
Geothermal Drilling Market: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist geothermal drilling market growth for power generation during the next five years
Estimation of the geothermal drilling market size for power generation and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the geothermal drilling market for power generation
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the geothermal drilling market for power generation
Geothermal Drilling Market Scope for Power Generation
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 199.86 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.97
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 38%
Key consumer countries
Turkey, Indonesia, US, Iceland, and New Zealand
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Baker Hughes Co., Deep Rock Manufacturing Co., Fraste Spa, Geotech Drilling Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., and Schlumberger Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Binary plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Steam plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
9.3 Competitive Scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Baker Hughes Co.
10.4 Deep Rock Manufacturing Co.
10.5 Fraste Spa
10.6 Geotech Drilling Services Ltd.
10.7 Halliburton Co.
10.8 Huisman Equipment BV
10.9 KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.
10.10 Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd.
10.11 Ormat Technologies Inc.
10.12 Schlumberger Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
