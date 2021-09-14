Geothermal Drilling Market size for Power Generation to Increase by nearly $ 200 Mn during 2021-2025 | 38% Growth to Originate from Europe | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Geothermal Drilling Market For Power Generation report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.
The geothermal drilling market size for power generation is expected to increase by USD 199.86 million at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for energy and the need for efficient use of resources and the reduction of emission. However, high capital requirements will hinder growth.
The volatility in oil prices and increase in electricity prices will boost the market demand. On the other hand, increasing competition from alternative energy sources will challenge the growth of the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Baker Hughes Co., Deep Rock Manufacturing Co., Fraste Spa, Geotech Drilling Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., and Schlumberger Ltd.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By Application, the market is classified into binary plants and steam plants. The market growth in the binary plants segment will be significant during the forecast period.
By Geography, the market is analyzed across Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America. Europe will have the largest share of the market.
Related Reports on Energy Include:
Global Geothermal Drill Bits Market for Power Generation - Global geothermal drill bits market for power generation is segmented by type (tricone, PDC, and others) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Downhole Drilling Tools Market - Global downhole drilling tools market is segmented by product (tubulars, deflection and downhole motors, casing and cementing tools, drill bits, and others), application (onshore and offshore), and geography (North America, MEA, APAC, Europe, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Binary plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Steam plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Baker Hughes Co.
Deep Rock Manufacturing Co.
Fraste Spa
Geotech Drilling Services Ltd.
Halliburton Co.
Huisman Equipment BV
KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.
Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd.
Ormat Technologies Inc.
Schlumberger Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/geothermal-drilling-market-for-power-generation-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geothermal-drilling-market-size-for-power-generation-to-increase-by-nearly--200-mn-during-2021-2025--38-growth-to-originate-from-europe--technavio-301375400.html
SOURCE Technavio