Geothermal Drilling Market size for Power Generation to Increase by nearly $ 200 Mn during 2021-2025 | 38% Growth to Originate from Europe | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Geothermal Drilling Market For Power Generation report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The geothermal drilling market size for power generation is expected to increase by USD 199.86 million at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for energy and the need for efficient use of resources and the reduction of emission. However, high capital requirements will hinder growth.

The volatility in oil prices and increase in electricity prices will boost the market demand. On the other hand, increasing competition from alternative energy sources will challenge the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Baker Hughes Co., Deep Rock Manufacturing Co., Fraste Spa, Geotech Drilling Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., and Schlumberger Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Application, the market is classified into binary plants and steam plants. The market growth in the binary plants segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America. Europe will have the largest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Binary plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Steam plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Baker Hughes Co.

  • Deep Rock Manufacturing Co.

  • Fraste Spa

  • Geotech Drilling Services Ltd.

  • Halliburton Co.

  • Huisman Equipment BV

  • KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.

  • Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd.

  • Ormat Technologies Inc.

  • Schlumberger Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/geothermal-drilling-market-for-power-generation-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geothermal-drilling-market-size-for-power-generation-to-increase-by-nearly--200-mn-during-2021-2025--38-growth-to-originate-from-europe--technavio-301375400.html

SOURCE Technavio

