Geothermal Power Market, Rising investments and government initiatives to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The geothermal power market size is expected to grow by 48935.01 GW at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Geothermal Power Market 2022-2026

The geothermal power market provides a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications.

Geothermal Power Market Vendors

Aboitiz Power Corp.

Calpine Corp.

Cyrq Energy

DEEP Earth Energy Production Corp.

Enel Spa

Energy Development Corp.

EnergySource LLC

First Gen

Geotherm Inc.

Geothermal Engineering Ltd.

HS ORKA

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

Kenya Electricity Generating Co. Ltd.

Geothermal Power Market Split

By Type

By Geography

The regional distribution of geothermal power market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period from 2021-2026. The geothermal power market research report shed light on the foremost regions: APAC, North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and South America.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global geothermal power industry by value?

What will be the size of the global geothermal power industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global geothermal power industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global geothermal power market?

The geothermal power market research report presents critical information and factual data about the geothermal power industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the geothermal power market study.

Geothermal Power Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2% Market growth 2022-2026 48935.01 GW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, Turkey, Indonesia, The Philippines, and New Zealand Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aboitiz Power Corp., Calpine Corp., Cyrq Energy, DEEP Earth Energy Production Corp., Enel Spa, Energy Development Corp., EnergySource LLC, First Gen, Geotherm Inc., Geothermal Engineering Ltd., HS ORKA, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., Kenya Electricity Generating Co. Ltd., Kyushu Electric Power Co. Inc., NTPC Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy, Reykjavik Geothermal, and Star Energy Geothermal Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Utilities" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Flash - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Dry steam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Binary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 New Zealand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aboitiz Power Corp.

10.4 Calpine Corp.

10.5 Enel Spa

10.6 Energy Development Corp.

10.7 First Gen

10.8 Geothermal Engineering Ltd.

10.9 HS ORKA

10.10 Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

10.11 Kenya Electricity Generating Co. Ltd.

10.12 Ormat Technologies Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

