U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,515.06
    +28.60 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,412.91
    +154.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,116.86
    +95.05 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,276.18
    +8.34 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.77
    +0.33 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.70
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.43 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0510 (+3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0068 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3000
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,874.76
    +2,578.12 (+4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,477.16
    +13.80 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

GEP Doubles Global Partner Network To Deliver Superior Procurement And Supply Chain Transformation To Customers

·3 min read

- GEP'S Partner United ecosystem grew 114% with addition of new partners encompassing global and regional consulting firms, system integrators and technology innovators

CLARK, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that the number of new partner companies joining the GEP Partner United program grew by 114% since January 2021. New partners include:

GEP Logo (PRNewsfoto/GEP)
GEP Logo (PRNewsfoto/GEP)

GEP is rapidly expanding its Partner United program — comprised of global and regional consulting firms and certified system integrators and technology partners — to provide global enterprises with access to seamlessly integrated, best-in-class third-party software and a faster time to market, as well as to accelerate clients' digital transformation in response to massive disruption to the world's supply chains.

"We're accelerating the onboarding of many global domain leaders in procurement and supply chain to scale our ability to deliver immediate results to clients as they continue to be impacted by the global crisis," said Ken Legge, vice president of alliances and partnerships at GEP.

The addition of these new partners gives greater depth to an already strong partner base, which includes Microsoft, RiseNow, Sovos, Tech Mahindra, Bahwan CyberTek and RapidRatings. Highlights include specialization in targeted global markets, industry-focused initiatives, PEPPOL invoice compliance and country clearance regulations, as well as supplier diversity and risk management.

As a result, GEP clients are deriving value from the program; one such example is RiseNow providing project oversight for McCarthy Holdings, a leading commercial construction company that recently selected GEP SMARTä to transform and unify procurement.

"Our partners bring diverse industry expertise enabling our clients to get maximum results using GEP's best-in-breed software solutions. Our partner ecosystem has a strong focus on regional specialty firms to provide feet on the ground with language skills and immersed in the local cultures," said Legge.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Media Contact

Derek Creevey
Director, Public Relations
GEP
Phone: +1 732-382-6565
Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gep-doubles-global-partner-network-to-deliver-superior-procurement-and-supply-chain-transformation-to-customers-301403839.html

SOURCE GEP

Recommended Stories

  • Better Tech Stock: BlackBerry or Nokia

    BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) both rose from the ashes over the past decade. BlackBerry expanded its enterprise software business, discontinued its first-party smartphone business five years ago, then licensed its brand to third-party smartphone makers. Nokia sold its handset division to Microsoft in 2014, bought its rival Alcatel-Lucent in 2016 to expand its core telecommunications equipment business, and started to license its brand out to other smartphone makers that same year.

  • Why Energous Shares Are Soaring Today

    Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) is trading significantly higher Tuesday after the company's active energy harvesting transmitter technology was granted U.S. Federal Communications Commission approval for unlimited distance over-the-air wireless charging. Energous' active energy harvesting transmitter can charge multiple devices at once, enabling over-the-air charging for the growing ecosystem of internet of things devices such as retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, industrial devices and more.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Microsoft in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) went public in 1986, and investors who bought some shares of its IPO are sitting on some massive multibagger gains today. In fact, investors who invested $1,000 in Microsoft on Feb. 4, 2014 -- the day Satya Nadella succeeded Steve Ballmer as the tech giant's third CEO -- have watched that investment blossom to more than $8,400. Let's look back at how Microsoft became a growth stock again under Nadella's leadership.

  • Virgin Galactic's Problems Are Growing

    When Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) went public via SPAC merger in 2019, the company projected that 66 passengers would fly aboard the company's spacecraft in 2020 and another 646 in 2021. Investors recently got word that yet another delay is hitting Virgin Galactic, and at best we will see a small number of revenue-generating flights in 2022, assuming no more delays.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Why Ulta and Atea Rained on the Nasdaq's Parade Tuesday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been one of the most resilient stock market indexes for investors over the past 18 months. After taking a hit with the rest of the market at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nasdaq has bounced the most of any major benchmark. The good news for the index continued today, with the Nasdaq rising more than half a percent as of 11:45 a.m. EDT on a solid day across Wall Street.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Is Falling Today

    Instead, the main force driving Lemonade's stock lower is an analyst's note. Specifically, an analyst from Barclays (NYSE: BCS) lowered the price target on Lemonade from $80 to $68. Third, analysts don't seem to have any consistency when rating Lemonade's business.

  • Netflix Q3 earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick previews Netflix’s Q3 earnings, the company’s first earnings release since the success of ‘Squid Game’.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • 3 Cathie Wood Investments That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    In the investment world, Cathie Wood has garnered increasing attention for her successes in recent years. Holdings such as Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) have the potential to boost those returns further. Nano Dimension stands out in the 3D printing world for its unique capabilities -- its printers can make circuit boards.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in 2021 According to Guy Spier’s Aquamarine Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in 2021 according to Guy Spier’s Aquamarine Capital based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Spier’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy in 2021 According to Guy […]

  • 1 Big Disappointment From Citigroup's Q3 Earnings Report

    Citigroup repurchased about $3 billion of its own stock in Q3, which was less than investors had anticipated.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • P&G Vice Chairman on earnings beat, inflation impact

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi speaks with P&G Vice Chairman Jon Moeller about the company's latest earnings report, price increases, outlook, and much more.&nbsp;

  • Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 10 Companies Bezos Is Investing In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 companies Bezos is investing in. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jeff Bezos’ investment strategies, and go directly to read Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 5 Companies Bezos Is Investing In. A Princeton graduate, Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 1994 with $10,000 of his […]

  • Dutch Bros. Coffee sees big traffic boost vs. Starbucks & Dunkin' Donuts: RPT

    Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai CMO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Dutch Bros. Coffee’s foot traffic and competitors in the coffee industry.