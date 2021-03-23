GEP Is Leader In Both Digital Business Platforms And Digital Transformation Services, Says Leading Tech Research Firm ISG

- One of only two companies recognized as Leader in both studies

- GEP positioned as ideal partner for modernizing procurement

CLARK, N.J., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain software to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that it is one of only two companies named Leader in both ISG Provider Lens™ new studies. These reports evaluate providers of procurement business process outsourcing (BPO) and transformation services, and the software platforms and tools enterprises use to centralize procurement and conduct real-time analysis of procurement activities and related data. Go to our website to download a complimentary copy of the two reports:

ISG Provider Lens™ – Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Transformation Services 2021

ISG Provider Lens™ – Procurement Platforms 2021

Explaining GEP's selection as a leader in both reports, Bruce Guptill, Lead Analyst, ISG Provider Lens 2021 Procurement studies, stated, "GEP's distinctive blend of procurement software platform(s), and depth and breadth of expertise, positions it as one of the most capable market leaders in both ISG's 2021 Procurement Platform and Procurement Transformation Services provider studies." At a time when the procurement function is rapidly evolving, the combination of GEP SOFTWARE™ — the award-winning, leading AI-powered, cloud-native procurement and supply chain platforms — and GEP STRATEGY™ and GEP MANAGED SERVICES™ provides global companies with a strategic partner to drive competitive advantage, resilience, cost savings and shareholder value.

ISG Provider Lens™ – Procurement BPO and Transformation Services 2021 cites GEP strengths as:

Providing platforms that unify, streamline and automate procurement's entire source-to-pay workflow

High customer satisfaction scores and significant 30% growth in 2020

Providing unique global delivery model incorporating local and regional insights into procurement operations globally

Its category expertise with hundreds of specialists across key industry and technical areas, backed by a vast supplier network

ISG Provider Lens™ – Procurement Platforms 2021 cites GEP SOFTWARE strengths as:

One of two Leaders providing integrated and unified platforms spanning procurement, supply chain and enterprise finance systems and operations

Using GEP MINERVA™ AI platform as a native foundation for predictive analytics, cognitive capabilities in both GEP SMART™ (procurement) and GEP NEXXE™ (supply chain)

One of the few providers with significant strengths in both indirect and direct materials procurement

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens™ research, please visit this webpage.

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm with more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About GEP

GEP delivers transformative supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability and increase shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people — this is how GEP SOFTWARE™, GEP STRATEGY™ and GEP MANAGED SERVICES™ together deliver supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. Our customers are the world's best companies, including hundreds of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC and Spend Matters. GEP is also regularly ranked a top supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HFS Research, among others.

Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.gep.com.

