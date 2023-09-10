Gerald Heck reappointed to state Farm Produce Insurance Authority board

Monroe County Farm Bureau member Gerald Heck and Ionia County Farm Bureau President Terry Page were recently reappointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to continue serving on the Farm Produce Insurance Authority board. Both will serve a term through June 2026, according to the Michigan Farm Bureau.

Heck

“Heck was reappointed to represent the largest Michigan organization exclusively representing wheat producers in Michigan,” the Michigan Farm Bureau said.

Heck of Monroe is the owner of Heck Farms LLC. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture from Michigan State University.

The Michigan Farm Produce Insurance Authority represents farmers, grain industry and banking interests. It is responsible for establishing, administering and promoting the Farm Produce Insurance Fund, the Michigan Farm Bureau said.

