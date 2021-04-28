U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,190.87
    +4.15 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.49
    -110.44 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,086.11
    -4.10 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.70
    +4.44 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.87
    +0.93 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    26.28
    -0.12 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2129
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3946
    +0.0042 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6400
    -0.0500 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,965.62
    +242.34 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,292.46
    +11.21 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.67
    +18.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Gerdau Floats New Company to Operate in the Graphene Market

·6 min read

Gerdau Graphene is a developer of graphene applications in the Americas, with operations across the chain; goal is to generate more value for customers and enter strategic sectors

SÃO PAULO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerdau inaugurated a new company today called Gerdau Graphene, which will develop and market products based on graphene applications. The Company, which will operate independently from the steel business divisions, is born with the mission of becoming the benchmark in marketing products based on graphene applications on an industrial scale in Brazil and with the focus on reaching global markets. Graphene's benefits are derived from its mechanical properties such as reduced weight and friction, more efficient lubrication, and higher thermal and electrical conductivity, among others.

Graphene from Gerdau Graphene (photo credit: Gerdau Graphene)
Graphene from Gerdau Graphene (photo credit: Gerdau Graphene)

The new business unit is positioned as a major producer of graphene in the Americas. Headquartered in São Paulo and with a branch office in the United States, the Company plans to offer more technology to the construction, industrial and automotive lubricants, rubber, thermoplastics, paints and sensors industries in Brazil and countries across North America.

Gerdau Graphene is part of the portfolio of Gerdau Next, the new business division launched by Gerdau in the second half of 2020 to operate in new segments apart from steel, which account for a sizeable share of Gerdau's revenues.

"Gerdau Graphene's market entry is unique, thanks to its proposition of making graphene production on a large scale commercially viable. We are reaching the market with the unique advantage of being part of a solid group that enjoys high global credibility, but whose philosophy is based on open innovation in collaboration with multiple ecosystems. Our unique value proposition is to supply the market with graphene additives, boosters and plug-and-play solutions for our customers' industrial processes. In other words, we will market both the product and the service and know-how in graphene, for which we have entered into strategic alliances with domestic and global partners. Finally, our first customer is Gerdau and its steel mills, which enables us to develop and test new products and solutions quickly and with the intimacy of application", explains Alexandre de Toledo Corrêa, Head of Gerdau Graphene.

"The launch of Gerdau Graphene is another strategic move by Gerdau Next towards diversifying the Group's businesses to complement the steel chain and our customers' businesses. We have already been working with graphene in Manchester, England, since 2019. Graphene is the strongest material ever found and is one of the best conductors, with numerous potential applications. Thanks to strategic alliances already established in this new business, we are confident that Gerdau Graphene will be an important player in the Americas", says Juliano Prado, vice president of Gerdau.

Initially, Gerdau Graphene will focus on the construction, industrial and automotive lubricants, rubber, thermoplastics, paints, batteries and sensors markets in the Americas.

History of innovation

Gerdau has been researching graphene for four years. In 2019, it entered into a partnership with the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) at the University of Manchester, UK, to conduct research on graphene. At the time, the company joined a select global group of companies with exclusive space for research at the center, one of the global references on the subject.

To start a business unit with a strategic positioning and a broad reach, Gerdau Graphene already has strategic alliances with major graphene developers. In the Brazilian market, it has strategic partnerships in the automotive sector with Baterias Moura and SKF do Brasil to develop applications in energy storage, rubber products, composites and paints.

About graphene and its applications

Graphene is a nanomaterial consisting only of carbon, in which the atoms are connected to form hexagonal structures. In other words, just like diamond and graphite, it is one of the crystalline forms of carbon. Due to its unique characteristics, it has become the top electrical conductor, one of the best thermal conductors and one of the toughest and most resistant materials currently in existence. Its optical properties allow almost 98% of incident light to pass through and it is extremely flexible and waterproof.

For Alexandre de Toledo Corrêa, Head of Gerdau Graphene, graphene applications go beyond anticorrosive coatings and polymer composites for the automotive, construction, chemicals, plastics and rubber markets. "Setting up a business unit based on graphene for its multiple applications and the numerous opportunities for innovation is aligned with the DNA of Gerdau, which is constantly reinventing itself. Due to its small size, graphene provides us with a visionary and additional business dimension. Gerdau Graphene kickstarts its operations as a consolidating hub for the entire chain and for ongoing research in Brazil and around the world to accelerate and facilitate its application in the processes and products of our customers," he added.

Corrêa also states that the new company will propose solutions and applications for Gerdau's existing customers and suppliers, generating synergies between future graphene operations and existing sales, procurement and technical application channels. "By relying on the entire Gerdau structure, we will ensure efficiency, excellence and speed, in this initial stage, in the deliveries with the partnerships we are entering into."

About Gerdau Graphene

Gerdau Graphene is a company launched by Gerdau through Gerdau Next, its new business arm. In 2021, Gerdau Graphene started to focus on the production, development and sale of products based on graphene applications, in Brazil and the Americas, in order to generate more value for its products and customers based on the mechanical properties offered by the nanomaterial. To learn more, visit www.gerdau.com.br/graphene.

About Gerdau, a 120-year-old company

Gerdau is Brazil's largest steel producer, one of the leading producers of long steel in the Americas and of special steel in the world. In Brazil, it also produces flat steel and iron ore for its own consumption. In January this year, it completed 120 years of a history marked by strength, and contribution to the development and legacy for a society in constant evolution. Guided by its proposition to empower people who build the future, the company is present in 10 countries and has over 30,000 direct and indirect employees in its operations. Gerdau is the largest recycling company in Latin America and uses scrap as an important input: 73% of the steel it produces comes from scrap. Every year, Gerdau transforms 11 million tonnes of scrap into a variety of steel products. Gerdau's shares are listed on the São Paulo (B3), New York (NYSE) and Madrid (Latibex) stock exchanges.

Contact:
Ana Paula Camargo
ana.camargo@gerdau.com.br
+55 11 99183-4631

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498105/Gerdau.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gerdau-floats-new-company-to-operate-in-the-graphene-market-301279444.html

SOURCE Gerdau

Recommended Stories

  • EU Pushes Back on China With Powers to Thwart State-Backed Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is looking to strengthen its hand against the growing economic threat posed by China, with new powers targeted at foreign state-owned companies.The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, proposed new rules to levy fines and block deals, according to a draft obtained by Bloomberg. While China isn’t specifically mentioned in the proposal, the move follows complaints from European businesses that the Asian nation’s firms get support they can’t match.Chinese business groups have already complained about the latest initiative, which will need support from EU governments before they become final. The document is a draft and could still change before it’s set to be proposed next week.It’s the next step in the EU’s efforts to ward off China, building on a push by member states to protect strategic companies from takeovers by non-European buyers.Amid the steepest recession in almost a century, Europe has shown signs of increasing protectionism. EU governments have been debating the “repatriation” of supply chains after the pandemic exposed the region’s vulnerability to disruptions, while France and Germany say the bloc should allow the creation of “European champions” big enough to compete with the U.S and China.Member states have voiced growing alarm at the prospect of European companies being bought by firms with unlimited credit lines or being forced out of business because rivals can afford to sell below cost.The new rules would run in parallel with oversight on foreign direct investment, which European governments have been ratcheting up in the last few years to give them more power to stop deals over industries or sectors they view as crucial. The increased scrutiny can be imposed even for minority stakes of more than 10%.Germany blocked a Chinese bid for the first time in 2018 by vetoing the potential purchase of machine-tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning AG. Last year, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government agreed to buy a 23% stake in CureVac AG, at the time a key player in the race for a coronavirus vaccine which had been the focus of takeover speculation from the U.S.Alongside similar moves in other member states, Germany’s cabinet on Tuesday approved more changes to rules on foreign investment to give the government enhanced powers to scrutinize transactions that could impact national security. The new regulations, which need parliamentary approval, are targeted at high-technology sectors like artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and quantum computing.France recently halted the purchase of grocery chain Carrefour SA by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., citing food sovereignty and the need to secure supply chains amid the pandemic. The country also vetoed the Teledyne Technologies Inc.’s purchase of Photonis, a company that makes night-vision gear for the military, citing strategic interests.In recent weeks, Italy coordinated with France to protect truckmaker Iveco SpA from an takeover by China FAW Group Co. Prime Minister Mario Draghi also sent a message by blocking a bid by China’s Shenzhen Invenland Holdings Co. for the small semiconductor firm LPE SpA.Spain’s government has signaled it could block at least two deals, one involving a utility and another involving a maker of aviation components.Under the draft EU rules, companies that generate at least 500 million euros ($600 million) of revenue in Europe and received more than 50 million euros of support from a foreign state in the last three years will need the bloc’s approval for deals.The EU also wants to be able to fine companies as much as 10% of their yearly revenue if it finds a firm unfairly benefited from a foreign subsidy -- including an unlimited state guarantee or credit line that undercuts European rivals. It warns in the draft that it could cancel government contracts granted to firms that gain an unfair advantage from such subsidies.European officials are seeking the power to inspect companies’ offices outside of Europe, with the permission of the company and the knowledge of the foreign state, according to the draft.Regulators suggest ways that companies could allay concerns over subsidies, including granting rivals access to infrastructure, licensing on fair terms or publishing research. Companies can also reduce capacity or market presence, divest assets or refrain from investment, according to the document.The European Commission declined to comment and the Chinese mission to the EU didn’t respond to a request for comment.Despite the tougher stance, the EU continues to actively build business ties with China, including an investment agreement. The bloc has promoted the deal, which could enter into force early next year, as a way to rebalance economic relations with its second-largest trade partner.The accord expands access to the Chinese market for European investors in industries ranging from cars to telecommunications. It also seeks to tackle underlying Chinese policies deemed to be market-distorting, such as industrial subsidies, state control of enterprises and forced technology transfers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. Plans to Scrap MiFID Research Rule for Small Firms, Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s market watchdog proposed easing landmark restrictions on investment research for small companies and fixed income markets in its first efforts to rewrite these rules since the U.K. left the European Union.The Financial Conduct Authority said analysts’ work on firms with a market value less than 200 million pounds ($278 million) would be exempt from unbundling rules, which were introduced by the EU’s MiFID II reforms to force investors to pay for research separately from trading.Research on fixed-income, currency and commodities would also be free from the restrictions under the FCA plan. Firms have complained that the curbs imposed extra compliance costs without much benefit, the regulator said on Wednesday.The revisions apply to one of the most controversial parts of the MiFID II overhaul of securities regulations. The U.K. was a strong backer of unbundling when the law was originally written before Britain, home to a huge cluster of asset-management firms affected by the rules, voted for Brexit.While the rules have led to lower fees for many investors, the FCA said on Wednesday the higher cost involved in trading shares of smaller public companies “partly reflects the lower amount of information publicly available.” Allowing research on small firms to be packaged in with trading fees could stoke interest among big investors, with limited effects on competition among stockbrokers, the regulator said.About 79% of public companies with a market value under 250 million pounds have either no research available or are covered by just one analyst, “levels of coverage which may be insufficient to provide a fully informed view for investors,” the FCA said.The FCA proposal comes after the EU last year eased the requirements on equity research for firms valued at less than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).The consultation launched on Wednesday is part of the U.K.’s broader review of capital markets, which will consider market structure, trading rules for shares, bonds and derivatives, the cost of market data and commodity derivatives trading, the FCA said.(Updates with fixed income plans in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US Officials Arrest Alleged Operator of $336M Bitcoin Mixing Service

    Roman Sterlingov faces three charges: unlicensed money transmission, money laundering and money laundering without a license.

  • Exclusive: Major Chinese investors in talks to take Aramco stake - sources

    Major Chinese investors are in talks to buy a stake in Saudi Aramco, several sources told Reuters on Wednesday, as Saudi Arabia's state oil firm prepares to sell another slice of its business to international investors. Saudi Arabia was in discussions to sell 1% of Aramco to a leading global energy company and could sell further shares including to international investors within the next year or two, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in televised remarks on Tuesday. A stake of 1% would equate to around $19 billion based on Aramco's current market capitalisation.

  • Musk Says Tesla Sold Bitcoin to Prove Liquidity as Cash Alternative

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings to demonstrate the token’s liquidity, while adding that he’s retained his personal investment in the cryptocurrency.Tesla’s earnings report showed the firm -- which bought more than $1 billion of the tokens earlier this year -- generated $101 million in income from the sale. Musk said on Twitter that Tesla in essence was trying “to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet.”The world’s largest cryptocurrency was up 2.3% to $54,503 as of 10:18 a.m. in London on Tuesday. It’s tumbled from a peak of almost $64,870 in mid-April but is still up sevenfold in the past year.The electric-vehicle maker put cryptocurrencies onto the agenda of corporate treasurers worldwide with its investment in Bitcoin. While many continue to view the token as just too risky to be compared with cash, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said on an earnings call that the company believes in Bitcoin’s long-term value.For a number of strategists, Bitcoin and other tokens are purely speculative investments rather than legitimate alternatives to cash. For instance, BCA Research Inc. argues that Bitcoin fails as a store of value or unit of account owing to its volatility, even though these are basic functions of money.However, Musk has been a high-profile supporter of cryptocurrencies for some time and late last month announced that Tesla would begin accepting payment for its vehicles in Bitcoin.Tesla fell as much as 3.1% in late trading after its results were announced Monday despite a record profit in the first quarter.(Updates Bitcoin price)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin at Inflection Point Amid Recent Selloff, Technicals Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is facing a make-or-break moment following a recent bout of selling, according to technical analysis.Though the cryptocurrency has rebounded above its average price over the past 100 days, it’s still trading below its 50-day moving average. Such a dynamic typically indicates an asset is nearing an inflection point. If Bitcoin can’t overtake its 50-day mean -- which currently sits at about $57,042 -- then it might be in for a period of volatility as the gap between the two trend lines converges. Technical indicators suggest breaking out might not be an easy feat -- Bitcoin failed to do so on several occasions last week.Trading in the world’s largest digital asset has been choppy in recent days after it hit a record high in mid-April above $64,000. It’s down more than 15% since then, though it rebounded earlier this week amid positive news, including comments from Tesla Inc.’s chief financial officer that reiterated the company’s commitment to the cryptocurrency.“The drastic -- relative to what we’ve seen of late -- pullback certainly was a point of eyebrows being raised, but at the end of the day, I think the fact that things were able to rebound and stabilize is a good thing,” said David Tawil, president of ProChain Capital. “It shows real power to the token, the staying power to the asset class. If stability is maintained and even if prices go higher, I think the bulls will have won this round and, frankly, that helps overall with the momentum of the sector.”On Wednesday, the coin traded about 0.9% lower at around $54,667 following an announcement by the Securities and Exchange Commission that it will delay a decision on a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, describes Bitcoin as a speculative asset, but one that looks to be correlated with the overall stock market. “Because it has done so well without much logic to begin with, if the market should continue with its advance, I see Bitcoin following,” he said.Despite its recent turbulence, Bitcoin is still up more than 600% over the past year. Inflation and central bank policies have been the biggest drivers of Bitcoin during the past 12 months, according to Quant Insight, a London-based analytics research firm that studies the relationship between assets and macro factors.Inflation expectations explained almost one-fifth of the cryptocurrency’s move over the stretch, followed by prospects of central banks tightening monetary policy.While some dispute the idea that Bitcoin can act as an inflation hedge, the argument has been a key tenet for its bullish thesis and rings true for a lot of crypto fans. Proponents have seized on the money-printing narrative to promote the notion that Bitcoin is a store of wealth, an explanation that’s gained traction in recent months with economists expecting price pressures to pick up.Read more: Don’t Count on Bitcoin to Be a Sure-Thing Inflation Hedge“No question about it -- what drives a big chunk of the interest in Bitcoin has been just the tremendous amount of money that has been printed and will be printed and really the fundamental thought that you cannot have that much money in the system and not have it be inflationary,” said Chuck Cumello, president and chief executive officer of Essex Financial Services.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s how Warren Buffett’s top investments fared during the pandemic

    Plenty of Berkshire Hathaway's top 10 stock picks have been home runs during and prior to the pandemic.

  • Putin’s Bid to Ditch Dollar Picks Up as Exports Move to Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin’s multi-year push to reduce Russia’s exposure to the dollar hit a major milestone as the share of exports sold in the U.S. currency fell below 50% for the first time.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published late Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data for the fourth quarter show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come have pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back its holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.How Virus-Panicked Markets Showed Dollar’s Still King: QuickTakeThe shift away from dollar trade with China accelerated in 2019 when oil major Rosneft PJSC switched export contracts for crude shipments to euros. Lots of mid-cap companies are now also seeking ways to reduce exposure to the U.S. currency, with many switching contracts to yuan or rubles in trade with China, according to Daniel Haindl, the co-head of FX & interest-rates sales at VTB Capital in Moscow.“We also see that a growing portion of settlements between Russia and former Soviet countries is in rubles,” Haindl said.Washington imposed new penalties on Russia this month, including limits on buying newly-issued sovereign debt, in response to allegations that Moscow was behind a hack on SolarWinds Corp. and interfered with last year’s U.S. election.The Biden administration has said it’s prepared to escalate those penalties if the Kremlin fails to rein in hacking attacks and attempts to interfere with the U.S. political process.Russia must take urgent steps to cut its use of the dollar to a minimum to eliminate dependence on “this toxic source of permanent hostile actions,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview in February.(Updates with VTB Capital comment from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Wants More Steel at Home as Industry Faces Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- China slapped steel exporters with higher taxes on a range of products as authorities ramp up efforts to cut output and clean up one of the biggest carbon emitters.Rebates on export taxes for some goods will be removed, and tariffs on some products raised starting May 1, the Ministry of Finance said on its website. Import fees on pig iron, semi-finished and scrap steel will be dropped. The measures highlight an increased focus on servicing the domestic market and come as the country’s steel mills grapple with raw material costs that have surged to historic highs.China churns out half the world’s steel, and is the biggest exporter, but has vowed to reduce output in 2021 as part of a drive to contain carbon emissions from one of its dirtiest industries. The tax changes could alter global steel trade and tighten markets in the middle of a global boom.While the tax changes may have some cooling effect on domestic prices, investors “remain very confident” about a tight Chinese steel market, analyst Lin Lin at CRU Group, said by phone. The volumes covered by these tax changes are small by comparison to China’s huge domestic output.Read more: Global Steel Boom Builds as Rampant Demand Overwhelms SupplyThe existing levies on imported products were only 1% or 2%. For exported products -- including everything from hot-rolled coil to some types of pipes and stainless steel -- the removal of rebates means exports are subject to value-added tax. Additionally, the ministry said taxes will be increased on exports of pig iron ore and some ferro-alloys.A global spike in steel demand has sent prices from China to North America climbing to multi-year highs, threatening to undermine Beijing’s push for lower output. While that drive has centered on a swathe of production restrictions, including the hub of Tangshan, mills are instead boosting supply amid bumper profits and on concerns that there may be more curbs to come.The spike in steel production has also lifted iron ore to around a record. The tax changes will “reduce import costs, expand the import of steel resources and support the reduction of domestic crude steel output”, the ministry said.Steel joins other major industrial commodities in climbing, adding to concerns about inflation as China tries to keep its economy on track. The country has flagged plans to strengthen controls on the raw materials market to help limit costs for companies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As mortgage rates drop, millions of US homeowners are making this mistake

    Rates are down, but so are mortgage applications — including for refinance loans.

  • European Investment Bank Issues $121M Digital Notes Using Ethereum

    Goldman Sachs, Banco Santander SA, and Societe Generale AG served as joint managers.

  • Crypto Wunderkind’s Tokens Surge on Best-Performing List

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency FOMO is playing out in real time for just about any token associated with Sam Bankman-Fried, head of the trading firm Alameda Research and the FTX derivatives exchange.In the past week, Solana -- or SOL -- has jumped about 40%, making it the top performing large coin among those tracked by CoinMarketCap.com, and increasing its market value to about $11.6 billion. Serum, a token used on the new decentralized derivatives exchange supported by Alameda, has seen its market value jump to $494 million from $51 million this year. And the price chart for the FTT coin used on FTX looks like a hockey-stick as well, with its value jumping to $5 billion from $539 million since December.The 29-year-old started to attract attention a few years ago when Alameda began regularly appearing at the top of a leader board of trading performance on the BitMex exchange. Alameda soon become one of the biggest crypto traders worldwide by focusing on arbitrage and other strategies that often profited from pricing discrepancies. After seeing his net worth soar, Bankman-Fried even became one of Joe Biden’s biggest donors during the presidential election.“I’m always happy when people focus more on the products, but I’m also honored by a lot of the support that I and our team have been getting recently,” Bankman-Fried, who is based in Hong Kong, wrote in an email.Bankman-Fried’s ability to stand out during a time when virtually all things crypto are having a moment is in itself head-turning. With Bitcoin surging more than 600% in the past year and Ether hitting record highs, crypto investors are again searching for the next big thing among so-called alternative coins.The SOL token is used on the Solana blockchain, which is being promoted as the latest network to take on Ethereum in a race to become a new capital of decentralized finance.“Sam is an extremely talented entrepreneur and has had staggering success with FTX, so it doesn’t surprise me that people are indirectly backing him by betting on his associated tokens,” said Nic Carter, co-founder of researcher Coin Metrics.Even billionaire crypto investor Mike Novogratz is betting on Bankman-Fried-backed tokens.Launched in the spring of 2019, the FTX derivatives exchange gives holders of the FTT token rebates on trades. The exchange recently did $14.7 billion in daily volume, and is now the world’s fifth-biggest Bitcoin futures exchange, according to Skew.com. Meanwhile, Serum has surpassed $2 billion in trading volume to date.“The SOL rally is partially a delayed reaction to the work that’s been put into the ecosystem over the last year, and the need to find scalable solutions for DeFi as the ecosystem grows,” Bankman-Fried said.He dove into crypto after finishing a three-year stint at the quantitative-trading firm Jane Street Capital. He started Alameda in his Berkeley, California, apartment in late 2017 with his own money and funds borrowed from family and friends. He then recruited former classmates from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he majored in physics, and friends from Wall Street to create an automated trading system tracking crypto prices worldwide.“He works U.S. and Asia hours,” said Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin Capital, which is an investor in Serum, as well as one of the largest holders of SOL. “His work ethic is insane.”In taking on Ethereum, Solana has plenty of competition: Cardano, Binance Smart Chain and Polkadot among them. The Binance cryptocurrency exchange holds a minority stake in FTX.More than 150 different apps have been built for Solana already, and apps like the messaging service Kin moved users over, said Raj Gokal, chief operating officer of Solana Labs, which is building software for the blockchain.Solana is already doing 10 times more in daily transactions that Ethereum, Samani estimated.“Solana is a promising competitor in a crowded space,” said crypto investor Aaron Brown, who writes for Bloomberg Opinion. “It’s been going up because it’s a good blockchain that seemed to be gaining ground recently, but there are lots of good blockchains and (as everyone knows) the sector is volatile and prone to short-term enthusiasms.”(Adds age of Bankman-Fried in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • California’s $4 Gasoline May Mean a Price Shock Across U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- California gasoline prices rose to $4 a gallon for the first time in a year and a half as more motorists hit the road amid easing pandemic restrictions in the most-populous U.S. state.The price in the most-expensive U.S. fuel market is up about 10 cents over the last month, according to AAA, amid a rally in crude oil and expanding fuel demand nationwide. Gasoline consumption across the country is on track for its third straight monthly increase, which which would be the longest streak since last summer, Energy Information Administration figures showed.Although California is alone among the 50 states in reaching the $4 mark, the rise may bode ill for the rest of the nation. Demand already is at the highest since pandemic lockdowns began kicking in early last year and as more cities and states relax virus restrictions, the economic activity that underpins energy demand is expected to blossom.The price shock comes just 12 months after the worst oil rout in history sent the price of West Texas Intermediate crude, or WTI, into negative territory. The knock-on effect of the current rally may be surging fuel prices across the country.“Remember last year at this time crude was at zero,” said Jeffrey Spring, a spokesman for the AAA auto club of Southern California. “Now we have WTI over $60, which is at a 2019 level.”Gasoline futures climbed 2.4% to $2.0679 a gallon at 11:39 a.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange, pushing the year-to-date advance to 47%. The national retail average was at $2.89 on Wednesday, up 3 cents in the last month. GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said chances are high that the national average will reach $3 this summer.The last time California gasoline reached these levels was November 2019, AAA data showed. The increase follows the introduction of more expensive summer-specification gasoline to the market, and even higher prices could be ahead with the boost in summer travel starting with the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. Benchmark U.S. crude futures are up 33% this year amid a patchwork economic recovery around the world.Maintenance work that’s expected at a Chevron oil refinery near Los Angeles may tighten local fuel supplies, further elevating prices.(Updates with AAA of Southern California spokesman’s comment in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Urged to Make Changes at Fed With Chair Decision in View

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who has an opportunity to reshape the leadership of the Federal Reserve over the next 10 months, is being urged by activists to make potentially significant changes at the U.S. central bank.Fed Up, an advocacy campaign organized by the Center For Popular Democracy in Washington, said “how the Federal Reserve manages the economy must be part of the Administration’s policy vision as it decides who will lead the central bank” in a position paper released Wednesday.Jerome Powell’s term as chair expires in February, while Vice Chair Richard Clarida’s tenure as a Board governor ends the month before. Randal Quarles’ term as Vice Chair for Supervision expires in October. Powell has deflected all questions on whether he’d stay at the helm if asked, but says he loves the job. Around three quarters of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect Biden to reappoint him.The president nominates governors to the Fed Board in Washington, subject to Senate approval, while the heads of the central bank’s 12 regional branches are picked by their boards of directors.Both Powell and Quarles could remain as Fed governors once their leadership roles expire, though the custom of recent years has been to leave when that happens. There is also one vacancy among the Board’s seven seats, giving Biden a substantial opportunity to impact policy through changes in personnel.Fed Up could influence the White House by swaying opinion among progressive lawmakers. Biden, who says he’s not spoken with Powell since becoming president, will probably start considering his choice for Fed chair in the coming months. In a Senate where his Democrats hold only 50 of the chambers’ 100 votes, the views of progressives like Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Vermont’s Bernie Sanders will be important.The Fed Up paper does not call for Biden to replace or reappoint Powell.Rather, it criticizes interest-rate hikes begun in 2015 under then-Chair Janet Yellen, currently the Treasury secretary, calling it “a disastrous” decision for labor, and praises Powell for implementing a new policy framework that reaches toward broader measures of full employment.Maximum EmploymentStill, the group wants the Fed to define what it means by maximum employment, even if that requires “a dashboard of indicators,” including measures such as wage growth for lower-income workers.“You get what you measure, and the lack of a specific employment-related public benchmark leaves Fed policy far more at the mercy of personnel choices and political winds,” the paper says.Fed Up urges the White House to back legislation to require the Fed to discuss racial employment and wage gaps twice a year, and what steps it is taking to eliminate them, and to create Fed Accounts to provide access to lower cost financial services and the more efficient distribution of federal benefits and aid.The proposal calls for standing Fed credit facilities to support real economy investment, not just financial markets in emergencies, and for more oversight over the lightly regulated financial sector that engages in bank-like activities. Finally, the group calls for more diversity among the Fed’s leadership and regional bank boards.“Personnel choices directly set the course for the Fed,” said Benjamin Dulchin, director of the Fed Up campaign. “The Biden administration should see where any potential candidate stands on these things.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • European Equities: Economic Data and Corporate Earnings in Focus Ahead of the FED

    Economic data and corporate earnings from Germany and the U.S will influence. Some caution is expected, however, ahead of the FED policy decision and rate statement.

  • China Is Probing Ant’s Speedy Listing Process After Halting IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are probing the speed with which Ant Group Co.’s ill-fated listing was approved, according to people familiar with the matter.The investigation, being carried out by officials from multiple agencies, has for several months inquired into the process by which China’s securities regulator approved the public offering, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter. Among questions being explored by the probe are why Ant’s IPO was fast-tracked, if the company made sufficient disclosures and whether it received preferential treatment in the allocation of its stock code, they said.The Wall Street Journal, which reported the probe earlier, said Beijing was also looking into what support local officials provided Ant and into big state-owned firms that stood to gain from a listing of Jack Ma’s financial technology giant.The scrutiny points to the continuing fallout from the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering, days before a trading debut in Shanghai and Hong Kong last year.The derailment of what was slated to be the world’s largest IPO marked the start of a sweeping crackdown by Beijing on China’s celebrated financial technology giants, which authorities have pledged to rein in this year. Founder Jack Ma has since kept a low profile, with regulators directing Ant to drastically revamp it business and hitting his crown jewel Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. with a record $2.8 billion fine for abusing its market dominance.Ripples from the debacle are also being felt at China’s regulatory bodies. The securities watchdog last week unveiled plans to ban former staff from investing in pre-IPO companies.Chinese leaders are also concerned that Ant’s IPO stood to benefit a swathe of well-connected individuals and institutions, including state funds such as sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. and insurer China Life Insurance Co., the Wall Street Journal reported.It’s unclear what investigators have uncovered and whether anyone will be singled out for censure. Ant declined to comment in an emailed statement. The securities regulator, Shanghai stock exchange and local government, CIC and China Life didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Ma managed to get Ant’s IPO application through various levels of securities regulators relatively quickly even as banking regulators were concerned about its business model and weighing tougher regulations for the company and its peers, the Wall Street Journal said.In the run up to the IPO, Ant seemed particularly fond of the number eight, which is often associated with wealth in China. Eight is pronounced “ba” and rhymes with the word for “prosperity” or “getting rich” in Mandarin. Six is also considered lucky as its Mandarin translation is close in sound to the word associated with smooth progress.Ant’s stock ticker was 688688 in Shanghai and 6688 in Hong Kong. Its shares were priced in Shanghai at 68.8 yuan and at HK$80 in Hong Kong.One fallout from the probe has been a tightening of listing requirements at Shanghai’s STAR Market to ensure that only companies whose main business is technology are traded there, according to the Wall Street Journal.China’s financial regulators will continue to support Ant’s listing once the probe is completed and the company overhauls its business, one of the people familiar told Bloomberg. The firm’s transformation into a financial holding company that will effectively be supervised more like a bank could mean Ant will no longer be eligible to list on the STAR market.Ant’s Chairman Eric Jing promised staff that the company would eventually go public, according to a post on an internal website in March.For now, the future of Ma’s company -- and its valuation -- remains shrouded in uncertainty as regulators sort through the details of the fintech industry overhaul that derailed Ant’s $35 billion IPO, which had valued the company at $280 billion.The company will need to adhere to new rules, which will curtail its operations in every sector from payments to lending, and wealth management to insurance. Investors are awaiting final guidelines aimed at curbing online consumer lending, which were unveiled late last year.Early investor Warburg Pincus LLC marked down the valuation of the fintech giant to a range of $200 billion to $250 billion at year end, people familiar have said. That’s a fall from its peak valuation but better than estimates by Bloomberg Intelligence, which now sees Ant dropping to $29 billion to $115 billion after it becomes regulated more like a bank.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden’s $80 billion in proposed IRS funding would be a game-changer

    The government expects a beefed-up IRS to mop up an additional $700 billion in otherwise lost tax revenue over the next decade.

  • Deutsche Bank Posts Banner Quarter After Escaping Archegos Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Half-way through his restructuring of Deutsche Bank AG, Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing took a big step toward convincing investors that Germany’s largest lender is no longer just a “show-me” case.The bank on Wednesday raised its outlook after beating Wall Street traders for a third straight quarter. The performance handed Sewing the strongest profit in seven years and fueled the biggest jump in the shares in almost a year. And in a quarter that left many competitors blindsided by the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, Deutsche Bank -- once infamous for lapses in controls -- steered clear of the carnage. Even long-term skeptics were impressed.“We have a sell rating,” said Andrew Coombs, an analyst at Citigroup Inc., “but nonetheless have to commend the company on an impressive quarter.”Income from buying and selling debt securities rose 34% in the first three months of the year, compared with an average 17% gain for the largest U.S. investment banks. The performance prompted Sewing to predict that he’ll be able to match last year’s strong revenue, even as trading gains are expected to slow. The CEO has seen his two-year-old turnaround plan kept alive by soaring investor demand for corporate bonds and hedges that fueled a boom in the investment bank, while the lending businesses that he sought to strengthen struggled amid negative interest rates.Shares of Deutsche Bank rose as much as 9.5% and traded 9.3% higher at 12:48 p.m. in Frankfurt, bringing gains this year to 24%. Analysts welcomed the result, while cautioning that the unusual support from the trading business is bound to peter out.Deutsche Bank “has reported not only better-than-expected results in all divisions, but also the cleanest set of results of any global investment bank in our coverage so far,” Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan, analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co., wrote in a note. “Guidance and targets for 2021 are improved and ambitious, which we welcome.”The analysts, and even some Deutsche Bank executives, had called the bank a “show-me” stock at the time Sewing took over, saying the CEO first needs to show he can deliver on his turnaround plan after many years in which prior management teams failed to deliver. They said they kept their “neutral” rating on the stock because the bank still had a “long way to go” to reach its profitability target.Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said in a Bloomberg Television interview that the support from the trading business was bound to slow. “We see encouraging ongoing activity,” he said, though “we would not expect a similar pace to the first quarter” in the three months through June.Von Moltke also signaled that the bank’s plan to cut adjusted costs to 18.5 billion euros this year has been upended by higher levies for the European fund for winding down failed lenders, along with costs for the fallout from the collapse of Greensill Capital. Those “uncontrollable” items will add about 400 million euros to expenses this year. The bank doesn’t plan to offset them to avoid jeopardizing needed investments.Still, net income of 908 million euros ($1.1 billion) in the first quarter was the highest since the start of 2014, beating analysts’ estimates. Deutsche Bank also benefited from lower provisions for credit losses as the economic outlook improved. The investment bank saw revenue rise 32%, driven by the gain in fixed income trading, which was better than all Wall Street peers with the exception of Morgan Stanley.Revenue at the corporate bank declined 1% from a year earlier, though it rose 2% when adjusting for currency swings as Deutsche Bank passed on costs from negative rates. At the private bank, revenue was flat in euros and up 2% after excluding the effect of currencies. Both businesses have been hit hard by Europe’s negative interest rates.As part of his 2019 turnaround plan, Sewing had sought to refocus Deutsche Bank on its historical strength in corporate lending while exiting equities trading, including the prime brokerage business that caters to hedge funds. While the bank still had some exposure to Archegos, it was among a handful of lenders to Bill Hwang’s family office that were quick enough to exit those positions without losses, Bloomberg reported earlier.Von Moltke confirmed in the interview that the bank incurred no losses and was able to return excess collateral to Archegos.“We’re very pleased with the way our risk management functions functioned through the process, both in advance of the market events and then in the liquidation and managing through that event,” he said.On Tuesday, UBS Group AG announced a surprise $861 million loss from Archegos, while Nomura Holding Inc. disclosed a $2.9 billion hit. Credit Suisse Group AG last week put the cost of its relationship with the former hedge fund manager at $5.5 billion, the worst toll among global banks. It’s now planning a sweeping overhaul of the prime business and has tapped investors for fresh capital.At the two Swiss banks, the Archegos losses overshadowed what was otherwise a strong quarter for investment banking, including for advising on initial public offerings for so-called special purpose acquisition companies. Deutsche Bank, too, has gotten a boost because it’s among the few major firms that had a significant SPAC business long before it was fashionable.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed holds rates near-zero, notes rising inflation as US economy 'strengthened'

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said the vaccine rollout has improved the U.S. economy, but still held interest rates at near-zero as part of its commitment to aggressive economic stimulus.

  • Dogecoin Miners Revenue Up 4,500% This Year

    Daily miner revenue has risen above $3 million this week.