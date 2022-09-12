U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,111.65
    +44.29 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,452.06
    +300.35 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,240.03
    +127.73 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,903.46
    +20.61 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.01
    +2.22 (+2.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.40
    +8.80 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    19.74
    +0.97 (+5.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0122
    +0.0076 (+0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3080
    -0.0130 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1692
    +0.0105 (+0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6000
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,335.08
    +814.49 (+3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.26
    +12.11 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.33
    +131.26 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Geriatric Medicine Market to Advance at 6.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2027, TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·6 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Factors such as rising pace of aging population, increased investment in state-level healthcare system, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases is fuelling the growth of geriatric medicine market. The geriatric medicine market size was pegged at US$ 672 Bn in 2018.

Transparency Market Research inc., Monday, September 12, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Monday, September 12, 2022, Press release picture

Increasing prevalence of geriatric disorders, growing incidence of chronic diseases, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and favorable government initiatives toward geriatrics is likely to open lucrative revenue streams, finds a recent geriatric medicine market forecast.

An in-depth analysis of geriatric medicine market points growing geriatric population is susceptible to chronic diseases. In the U.S., 95% of healthcare cost is for chronic diseases among the elderly population. According to data of the State of Aging and Health in America 2013, estimations of increase in healthcare spending by 25% by 2030 related to increasing older population size spells market demand for geriatric medicine.

Statistics of individuals above the age of 65 years forming the fastest-growing population segment is leading to increasing government support toward health, safety, and nursing care of this population. For example, in the U.S., the design and implementation of Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program is favorable as it covers almost all the medical cost of people who are eligible for the plan.

The occurrence of cancer, neurological disorder, rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular disorders, and increased use of multiple medicines that often lead to medicine-related problems catalyzes the geriatric medicine market.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Geriatric Medicine Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2445

Geriatric Medicine Market - Key Findings of the Report

  • Governments in developed nations have engineered favorable programs for long term care of elderly population. These programs are designed to cover almost all medical cost of this population, along with benefits of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and residential care facilities.

  • Penetration of advanced technology is assisting the elderly population to manage multiple drugs. Development of smart pill bottles with alarms enables seniors to take the right medication on time. The underlying technology in smart bottles provides accurate data about the time and frequency of medication taken by patients. Conversely, the technology raises an alert such as a text message or a phone call to remind patients to take the medication.

  • Analgesics therapeutic category held the leading share of geriatric medicine market in 2014, and is anticipated to continue to dominate in the upcoming years. According to available data, 60% - 75% individuals above the age of 65 report some persistent pain, of which osteoarthritic back pain, especially musculoskeletal pain, low back pain, and chronic joint pain is reported in large numbers.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=2445

Geriatric Medicine Market - Growth Drivers

  • Statistics of increase in incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, among individuals above the age of 65 years, that forms the fastest-growing population segment fuels the growth of geriatric medicine market

  • Role of governments to engineer state-run programs to extend support toward the health, safety, and nursing care of old people propelling the geriatric medicine market

Geriatric Medicine Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the geriatric medicines market are;

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • AstraZeneca

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Novartis AG

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • Abbott Laboratories

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2445

The geriatric medicine market is segmented as follows;

Geriatric Medicine Market, by Therapeutic Category

  • Analgesic

  • Antihypertensive

  • Statins

  • Antidiabetic

  • Proton Pump Inhibitor

  • Anticoagulant

  • Antipsychotic and Antidepressant

  • Others

Geriatric Medicine Market, by Condition

  • Cardiovascular

  • Arthritis

  • Diabetes

  • Neurological

  • Cancer

  • Osteoporosis

  • Respiratory

  • Others

Geriatric Medicine Market, by Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Online Pharmacies

Geriatric Medicine Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Anti-aging Market: The global anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products was valued at US$ 8,400.0 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Red Biotechnology Market: The global red biotechnology market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 609.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Equine Supplement Products Market: The global equine supplement products market is anticipated to reach US$ 111 Mn by the end of 2031. The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031

Skincare Serum Market: The global skincare serum market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 6.28 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market: The global epilepsy therapeutics market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 14.9 Bn by the end of 2031.

Smart Insulin Pens Market: The global smart insulin pens market size is prognosticated to expand at notable pace and reach a value of US$ 90.1 Mn by the end of 2031

Vitamin D Testing Market: The global vitamin D testing market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.06 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 5.8 % from 2022 to 2031

Laboratory Gas Generators Market: The global laboratory gas generators market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.27 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715512/Geriatric-Medicine-Market-to-Advance-at-69-CAGR-from-2019-to-2027-TMR-Study

Recommended Stories

  • Bristol Myers Stock Jumps as U.S. Approves Psoriasis Drug

    Shares of drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb rose 7% in premarket trading Monday after it said the Food and Drug Administration approved a key medication. The U.S. regulator approved the Bristol Myer (ticker: BMY) drug Sotyktu, an oral treatment for psoriasis. Investors had been concerned that approval of Bristol Myers’s treatment would require a caution on the packaging of increased risks for other problems such as heart disease or other side effects known as a black box warning.

  • 3 Stocks Expecting Good News From the FDA

    Good news from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can send biotech stocks into the stratosphere. Patrick Bafuma (Mirati Therapeutics): One company that has to be champing at the bit to get FDA approval is Mirati Therapeutics, with its lead drug adagrasib.

  • Bristol Myers Stock Surges After FDA Approves New Plaque Psoriasis Treatment

    "We believe Sotyktu is a breakthrough in the treatment of patients suffering from moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis," said Bristol Myers' chief medical officer Samit Hirawat.

  • Investors Bet Ketamine Treatment Will Revolutionize Mental-Health Care

    Hundreds of clinics specializing in ketamine treatment for depression and other mood disorders have popped up in the U.S. in recent years. WSJ visits one clinic, Nushama, to learn why some entrepreneurs are betting that demand for ketamine will continue to rise. Photo illustration: Laura Kammermann/WSJ

  • Oppenheimer Says Biotech Stocks Look a Bit Brighter Right Now; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The biotech sector, like most sections of the market, took a sound beating in the year’s first half. Recently, however, the segment’s performance has improved, and that has helped the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) pull ahead of the NASDAQ (Up 13% over the past 3 months vs. the NASDAQ’s 3%). The Oppenheimer biotech team thinks there’s a simple explanation for this: “We believe that much of the recent outperformance has been driven by SMID caps, of which many have risen admirably in the past fe

  • Losing Weight Is Losing Ground in the Stock Market

    Weight-loss and nutrition companies have lost half or more of their value in the past year despite expectations of a postpandemic boom.

  • Bristol Myers' Deucravacitinib Scores FDA Approval For Plaque Psoriasis

    The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), an allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Sotyktu is not recommended for use in combination with other potent immunosuppressants. The approval is based on the Phase 3 POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 clinical trials, which demonstrated superior efficacy of once-daily Sotyktu compared to placebo and twice-daily Amge

  • Seniors, Worried About Nursing Home Costs? Here Are Your Options

    Long-term care in residential facilities like nursing homes is a financial challenge for many. When dealing with a loved one who is disabled, elderly or ill, families often try every other kind of long-term care facility first. Because nursing homes … Continue reading → The post Nursing Home Costs: How You Can Cover Them appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. COVID cases continue to decline, as Minnesota nurses stage 3-day walkout over pay and understaffing

    U.S. known cases of COVID are continuing to ease and now stand at their lowest level since early May, although the true tally is likely higher given how many people are testing at home, where the data are not being collected.

  • Scientists pinpoint common vegetable that can lower high blood sugar levels by 50 per cent

    The vegetable was shown to lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels

  • Braxia Scientific Launches KetaMD in Florida; First Patients Complete Initial Virtual Ketamine Treatments At-Home

    Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia Scientific", or the "Company") (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 4960), a medical research and telemedicine company with clinics providing innovative ketamine and psilocybin treatments for depression and related disorders, is pleased to announce it has successfully launched KetaMD in Florida. KetaMD onboarded new patients and completed initial ketamine treatments. Eligible patients, as determined by one of KetaMD's licensed Florida healthcare practitioners, received

  • Biden to sign order boosting biotech as part of cancer moonshot update

    President Biden on Monday will announce the director of a new agency focused on biomedical innovation and sign an executive order on biotechnologies as part of an update on his administration’s efforts to cure cancer. Biden will travel to Boston on the 60th anniversary of former President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot” speech at Rice University,…

  • Amgen says Lumakras cuts risk of lung cancer progression by 34%

    Amgen Inc's Lumakras pill reduced the risk of disease progression in patients with advanced lung cancer by 34% compared with chemotherapy in a clinical trial, the company said on Sunday. The company is also testing whether the drug could be effective against lung cancer earlier in the disease, and said last month a small study of Lumakras combined with immunotherapy found high rates of liver toxicity and that further study was needed. More detailed results from the 345-patient study, including median progression-free survival - the length of time until the cancer begins to worsen - will be presented on Monday at the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) in Paris.

  • WHO sees October COVID surge in Ukraine, cites polio concerns

    The World Health Organisation expects a rise in COVID-19 in Ukraine to peak in October, possibly bringing hospitals close to their capacity threshold, WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. Russia's February invasion of Ukraine has greatly impacted healthcare, with the WHO confirming more than 500 attacks on health infrastructure there, resulting in some 100 deaths.

  • Community Health Center Hosts Health and Fun Fair in Chicago

    The Christian Community Health Center (CCHC) recently hosted a Health and Fun Fair in Chicago. Quest Diagnostics employee Mallory Dixon attended the event that included free immunizations, includin...

  • More Than 1 in 5 Americans Report Feeling Serious Anxiety or Depression Recently — Here’s Where Residents Are Most and Least Likely to Need Mental Health Resources

    Money is a significant factor, and Southerners are the most likely to report feeling anxious or depressed.

  • 'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

    "I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey

  • This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants.The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.That has to change, experts told The Daily Beast. And there are a lot of ways i

  • New cell-based therapy for melanoma more effective than existing treatment, trial finds

    A new therapy for metastatic melanoma was shown to be more effective than a leading immunotherapy for the skin cancer.

  • EXPLAINER: 'Morning after pill' not always option after rape

    Some leaders in states with strict abortion bans say exceptions for rape or incest victims aren’t needed because emergency contraceptives can be used instead. Here’s a look at emergency contraceptives and what some people are saying. WHAT ARE EMERGENCY CONTRACEPTIVES?