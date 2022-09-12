Geriatric Medicine Market to Advance at 6.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2027, TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Factors such as rising pace of aging population, increased investment in state-level healthcare system, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases is fuelling the growth of geriatric medicine market. The geriatric medicine market size was pegged at US$ 672 Bn in 2018.

Increasing prevalence of geriatric disorders, growing incidence of chronic diseases, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and favorable government initiatives toward geriatrics is likely to open lucrative revenue streams, finds a recent geriatric medicine market forecast.

An in-depth analysis of geriatric medicine market points growing geriatric population is susceptible to chronic diseases. In the U.S., 95% of healthcare cost is for chronic diseases among the elderly population. According to data of the State of Aging and Health in America 2013, estimations of increase in healthcare spending by 25% by 2030 related to increasing older population size spells market demand for geriatric medicine.

Statistics of individuals above the age of 65 years forming the fastest-growing population segment is leading to increasing government support toward health, safety, and nursing care of this population. For example, in the U.S., the design and implementation of Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program is favorable as it covers almost all the medical cost of people who are eligible for the plan.

The occurrence of cancer, neurological disorder, rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular disorders, and increased use of multiple medicines that often lead to medicine-related problems catalyzes the geriatric medicine market.

Geriatric Medicine Market - Key Findings of the Report

Governments in developed nations have engineered favorable programs for long term care of elderly population. These programs are designed to cover almost all medical cost of this population, along with benefits of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and residential care facilities.

Penetration of advanced technology is assisting the elderly population to manage multiple drugs. Development of smart pill bottles with alarms enables seniors to take the right medication on time. The underlying technology in smart bottles provides accurate data about the time and frequency of medication taken by patients. Conversely, the technology raises an alert such as a text message or a phone call to remind patients to take the medication.

Analgesics therapeutic category held the leading share of geriatric medicine market in 2014, and is anticipated to continue to dominate in the upcoming years. According to available data, 60% - 75% individuals above the age of 65 report some persistent pain, of which osteoarthritic back pain, especially musculoskeletal pain, low back pain, and chronic joint pain is reported in large numbers.

Geriatric Medicine Market - Growth Drivers

Statistics of increase in incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, among individuals above the age of 65 years, that forms the fastest-growing population segment fuels the growth of geriatric medicine market

Role of governments to engineer state-run programs to extend support toward the health, safety, and nursing care of old people propelling the geriatric medicine market

Geriatric Medicine Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the geriatric medicines market are;

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Sanofi S.A.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Eli Lilly and Company

Abbott Laboratories

The geriatric medicine market is segmented as follows;

Geriatric Medicine Market, by Therapeutic Category

Analgesic

Antihypertensive

Statins

Antidiabetic

Proton Pump Inhibitor

Anticoagulant

Antipsychotic and Antidepressant

Others

Geriatric Medicine Market, by Condition

Cardiovascular

Arthritis

Diabetes

Neurological

Cancer

Osteoporosis

Respiratory

Others

Geriatric Medicine Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Geriatric Medicine Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

