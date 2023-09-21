U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,373.03
    -29.17 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,286.77
    -154.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,345.37
    -123.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,810.10
    -16.43 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.62
    +0.96 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.60
    -30.50 (-1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.64 (-2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4740
    +0.1250 (+2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    -0.0071 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9390
    -0.2580 (-0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,554.56
    -497.03 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    565.22
    -11.04 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,723.67
    -7.98 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,571.03
    -452.75 (-1.37%)
     
Breaking:

Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox and News Corp

German 10-Year Government Bond Yield Jumps to Highest Since 2011

Greg Ritchie
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- German government bonds tumbled as investors prepared for interest rates in the euro area to remain elevated for longer, sending the 10-year yield to the highest level in over a decade.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The rate on the securities — a benchmark for borrowing costs in the region — jumped 7 basis points to 2.77%. The latest moves follow hawkish messaging by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday and data that points to persistent strength in the US labor market.

The outlook is also feeding though to markets in Europe, where money markets are betting on just over two quarter-point cuts by the European Central Bank next year, the fewest since the middle of last month.

Further out, the market is pricing the ECB’s deposit rate will remain above 3% over the next couple of years, a sea-change for a region accustomed to years of ultra-loose policy.

--With assistance from James Hirai.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.