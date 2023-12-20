German 10-Year Yield Falls Below 2% for First Time Since March

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s 10-year yield fell below 2% for the first time in nine months, as worsening euro-area economic data and slowing inflation underscore the need for interest-rate cuts next year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Benchmark borrowing costs fell as much as four basis points to 1.98% on Wednesday, after data showed inflation in the UK eased more than expected in November, bolstering European bonds.

German real yields — a proxy for growth prospects — also dropped, flirting with sub-zero rates for the first time since August, while breakeven rates slid further below 2%.

“UK inflation figures add to the bond market’s festive mood,” said Christoph Rieger, head of rates research at Commerzbank AG. “The data adds to the mounting evidence that global inflation has begun to crumble on a broader basis.”

German bonds have been on a rally since late October as soft euro-area economic data and a slowdown in inflation suggest policymakers won’t need to hold rates high for much longer.

Money markets imply 160 basis points of cuts from the ECB next year, which means six quarter-point reductions are fully priced. That compares to bets on just three cuts over a month ago.

“The market is due a bit of a correction, but given the data in Europe, the ECB should be the first to reverse hikes, and thereby medium-term yields will go lower,” said Charles Diebel, head of fixed income at Mediolanum International Funds in Dublin.

Diebel said the 10-year German yield could approach 1.9% in the near term, but may not fall much further as market liquidity thins out toward the end of the year.

A gauge of German business expectations released earlier this week surprisingly worsened in December, while euro-area PMIs contracted for a seventh month. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the region to enter its first recession since the pandemic.

Story continues

At the same time, euro-area inflation continues to decelerate, reaching 2.4% in November from a peak above 10% last year, which policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau recently described as ‘impressive’.

--With assistance from Zoe Schneeweiss, Anchalee Worrachate and Naomi Tajitsu.

(Updates with comments starting in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.