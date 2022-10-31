German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Posts Strong Third Quarter Performance
JASPER, Ind., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC) reported strong operating performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, with earnings of $24.6 million, resulting in the Company’s second highest level of historical earnings per share at $0.83 per share. This level of quarterly earnings represented an increase of $0.9 million, or approximately 2.5% on a per share basis, from its 2022 second quarter earnings of $23.7 million, or $0.81 per share. On a year-over-year basis, the current quarterly earnings represented an increase of $3.1 million, or approximately 2.5% on a per share basis, from its 2021 third quarter earnings of $21.5 million, or $0.81 per share.
The third quarter 2022 earnings performance was driven by a number of factors including continued net interest margin expansion as well as solid credit metrics and ongoing disciplined operating expense management. The third quarter 2021 earnings included a reserve release of $2.0 million and $4.1 million of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") fees.
As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s balance sheet contracted somewhat as a result of a decline in deposits and a decline in the market value of available-for-sale securities. The Company continues to focus on its strong deposit mix and the retention of relational deposit accounts. Total loans increased $33.6 million, or 4% annualized, as solid loan originations for the quarter were partially offset by certain large pay offs late in the quarter as a result of business sales. All loan categories including commercial, agriculture and retail experienced some level of growth during the third quarter of 2022. Commercial line utilization still remains suppressed as business balance sheets and cash positions remain strong. While lending pipelines remain relatively healthy across our footprint and credit metrics are currently strong, we continue to closely monitor and stress our credit portfolio in light of inflationary and potential recessionary headwinds.
The Company’s net interest income increased by $2.1 million, or 4%, in the third quarter of 2022 when compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily driven by an improved net interest margin and solid loan growth early in the quarter.
The Company continues to maintain a very diversified operating revenue stream which declined slightly quarter over sequential quarter. Non-interest income of $14.1 million declined in the third quarter by $1.1 million, or 7%, compared with second quarter of 2022 driven mostly by a decline in wealth management fees as a result of down equity markets, a company owned life insurance death benefit claim in the second quarter of 2022 and declining mortgage revenues as the housing market continues to contract in this high interest rate environment.
The Company’s non-interest expenses declined approximately $1.0 million, or 3%, in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to the second quarter of 2022 as the Company continues to focus on controlling expenses and increasing efficiency.
D. Neil Dauby, German American’s President and CEO, stated, “We were very pleased to continue building upon our momentum from our first quarter acquisition of Citizen Union Bank of Shelbyville, Inc. (“CUB”) which has contributed positively to our strong third quarter earnings. Acquisitions over the past several years have provided us geographic diversity in our footprint allowing opportunity for organic growth within our banking and non-banking operations. We remain cautiously optimistic about continued improvements in our net interest margin and the strength of our lending pipeline for continued growth. Although continued fears of inflation and recession may potentially slow future growth and stress credit, we are preparing to face the headwinds from any future economic uncertainties.”
The Company also announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, which will be payable on November 20, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2022.
Balance Sheet Highlights
On January 1, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of Citizens Union Bancorp of Shelbyville, Inc. (“CUB”). CUB, headquartered in Shelbyville, Kentucky, operated 15 retail banking offices located in Shelby, Jefferson, Spencer, Bullitt, Oldham, Owen, Gallatin and Hardin counties in Kentucky through its banking subsidiary, Citizens Union Bank of Shelbyville, Inc. As of the closing of the transaction, CUB had total assets of approximately $1.109 billion, total loans of approximately $683.8 million, and total deposits of approximately $930.5 million. The Company issued approximately 2.9 million shares of its common stock, and paid approximately $50.8 million in cash, in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of CUB.
Total assets for the Company totaled $6.260 billion at September 30, 2022, representing a decrease of $211.8 million compared with June 30, 2022 and an increase of $784.2 million compared with September 30, 2021. The decline in total assets at September 30, 2022 compared with June 30, 2022 was largely attributable to a decline in deposits and a decline in the market value of available-for-sale securities. The increase in total assets at September 30, 2022 compared with September 30, 2021 was in large part attributable to the acquisition of CUB.
Securities available for sale declined $120.1 million as of September 30, 2022 compared with June 30, 2022 and increased $5.4 million compared with September 30, 2021. The decline in the available for sale securities portfolio during the third quarter of 2022 compared with June 30, 2022 was due primarily to fair value adjustments on the portfolio caused by the rise in market interest rates.
September 30, 2022 total loans increased $33.6 million, or approximately 4% on an annualized basis, compared with June 30, 2022 and increased $673.4 million, or 22%, compared with September 30, 2021. Commercial and industrial loans increased approximately $2.8 million, or 2% on an annualized basis, during the third quarter of 2022 compared with June 30, 2022, commercial real estate loans increased $19.6 million, or 4% on an annualized basis, while agricultural loans increased $4.1 million, or 4% on an annualized basis. During the third quarter of 2022 compared with June 30, 2022, retail loans increased $7.2 million, or 4% on an annualized basis.
The increase at September 30, 2022 compared with September 30, 2021 was largely due to the acquisition of CUB and to organic loan growth from throughout the Company's existing market areas partially offset by a decrease in PPP loans. There were no PPP loans outstanding at September 30, 2022 compared with PPP loans, net of deferred fees, of $0.6 million at June 30, 2022 and $68.0 million at September 30, 2021.
End of Period Loan Balances
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
(dollars in thousands)
Commercial & Industrial Loans
$
644,284
$
641,496
$
566,769
Commercial Real Estate Loans
1,923,794
1,904,235
1,528,493
Agricultural Loans
401,608
397,524
349,321
Consumer Loans
370,335
366,322
299,000
Residential Mortgage Loans
346,347
343,166
269,406
$
3,686,368
$
3,652,743
$
3,012,989
Net PPP Loans (included in Commercial & Industrial Loans above)
$
—
$
598
$
68,047
The Company’s allowance for credit losses totaled $44.7 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $45.0 million at June 30, 2022 and $37.8 million at September 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.21% of period-end loans at September 30, 2022 compared with 1.23% at June 30, 2022 and 1.26% of period-end loans at September 30, 2021.
The Company adopted ASU No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) ("CECL") on January 1, 2020. The Company added $9.4 million to the allowance for credit losses in conjunction with the closing of the CUB acquisition on January 1, 2022 related to the CUB loan portfolio. Of the increase in the allowance for credit losses for the CUB portfolio, $6.3 million was recorded through the provision for credit losses on "Day 1" under the CECL model.
Under the CECL model, certain acquired loans continue to carry a fair value discount as well as an allowance for credit losses. As of September 30, 2022, the Company held net discounts on acquired loans of $6.6 million which included $2.8 million related to the CUB loan portfolio.
Non-performing assets totaled $13.8 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $15.1 million at June 30, 2022 and $18.6 million at September 30, 2021. Non-performing assets represented 0.22% of total assets at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.23% at June 30, 2022 and 0.34% at September 30, 2021. Non-performing loans totaled $13.8 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $15.1 million at June 30, 2022 and $18.4 million at September 30, 2021. Non-performing loans represented 0.37% of total loans at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.41% at June 30, 2022 and 0.61% at September 30, 2021.
Non-performing Assets
(dollars in thousands)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
Non-Accrual Loans
$
13,054
$
13,921
$
18,434
Past Due Loans (90 days or more)
726
1,161
—
Total Non-Performing Loans
13,780
15,082
18,434
Other Real Estate
—
—
112
Total Non-Performing Assets
$
13,780
$
15,082
$
18,546
Restructured Loans
$
—
$
—
$
106
September 30, 2022 total deposits declined $139.3 million, or 10% on an annualized basis, compared to June 30, 2022 and increased $981.4 million, or 21%, compared with September 30, 2021. A competitive market driven by rising interest rates was a contributing factor to the decline in total deposits during the third quarter of 2022 compared with June 30, 2022. The increase in total deposits at September 30, 2022 compared with September 30, 2021 was largely attributable to the CUB acquisition.
End of Period Deposit Balances
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
(dollars in thousands)
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits
$
1,755,065
$
1,745,067
$
1,453,197
IB Demand, Savings, and MMDA Accounts
3,381,082
3,503,789
2,762,328
Time Deposits < $100,000
248,455
263,798
214,359
Time Deposits > $100,000
189,739
200,954
163,067
$
5,574,341
$
5,713,608
$
4,592,951
Results of Operations Highlights – Quarter ended September 30, 2022
Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 totaled $24,596,000, or $0.83 per share, an increase of 2% on a per share basis compared with the second quarter 2022 net income of $23,747,000, or $0.81 per share, and an increase of 2% on a per share basis compared with the third quarter 2021 net income of $21,486,000, or $0.81 per share.
Summary Average Balance Sheet
(Tax-equivalent basis / dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Principal
Income/
Yield/
Principal
Income/
Yield/
Principal
Income/
Yield/
Assets
Federal Funds Sold and Other
Short-term Investments
$
402,006
$
2,053
2.03
%
$
606,488
$
1,232
0.81
%
$
391,814
$
141
0.14
%
Securities
1,848,165
12,955
2.80
%
1,875,202
12,625
2.69
%
1,645,522
9,198
2.24
%
Loans and Leases
3,676,862
43,251
4.67
%
3,649,466
40,058
4.40
%
3,055,926
35,538
4.62
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
$
5,927,033
$
58,259
3.91
%
$
6,131,156
$
53,915
3.52
%
$
5,093,262
$
44,877
3.51
%
Liabilities
Demand Deposit Accounts
$
1,738,237
$
1,740,592
$
1,409,841
IB Demand, Savings, and
MMDA Accounts
$
3,477,902
$
3,131
0.36
%
$
3,622,748
$
1,113
0.12
%
$
2,737,358
$
663
0.10
%
Time Deposits
451,390
466
0.41
%
492,453
436
0.36
%
395,114
476
0.48
%
FHLB Advances and Other Borrowings
143,548
1,229
3.39
%
145,705
1,120
3.08
%
190,252
1,149
2.40
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
$
4,072,840
$
4,826
0.47
%
$
4,260,906
$
2,669
0.25
%
$
3,322,724
$
2,288
0.27
%
Cost of Funds
0.32
%
0.17
%
0.18
%
Net Interest Income
$
53,433
$
51,246
$
42,589
Net Interest Margin
3.59
%
3.35
%
3.33
%
During the third quarter of 2022, net interest income, on a non tax-equivalent basis, totaled $51,698,000, an increase of $2,101,000, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2022 net interest income of $49,597,000 and an increase of $10,411,000, or 25%, compared to the third quarter of 2021 net interest income of $41,287,000.
The increase in net interest income during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to an increase in the Company's net interest margin. The increase in net interest income during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to an improved net interest margin, a higher level of earning assets driven largely by the CUB acquisition and deposit growth which led to a higher level of securities investment, which was partially mitigated by a lower level of PPP loan fee recognition.
The tax equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 3.59% compared with 3.35% in the second quarter of 2022 and 3.33% in the third quarter of 2021. The improvement in the net interest margin during the third quarter of 2022 was largely attributable to increased market interest rates resulting in improved yields on earning assets. The Company's net interest margin and net interest income in all periods presented has been impacted by fees recognized as a part of the PPP and accretion of loan discounts on acquired loans. The impact of the PPP fees and accretion of loan discounts was lower in the third quarter of 2022 compared with both the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021.
Fees recognized on PPP loans through net interest income totaled $46,000 during the third quarter of 2022, $264,000 during the second quarter of 2022 and $4,111,000 during the third quarter of 2021. The fees recognized related to the PPP was immaterial to the net interest margin in the third quarter of 2022, contributed approximately 2 basis points to the net interest margin on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2022, and 32 basis points in the third quarter of 2021. Accretion of loan discounts on acquired loans contributed approximately 7 basis points to the net interest margin in the third quarter of 2022, 10 basis points in the second quarter of 2022 and 4 basis points in the third quarter of 2021. Accretion of discounts on acquired loans totaled $1,099,000 during the third quarter of 2022, $1,528,000 during the second quarter of 2022 and $516,000 during the third quarter of 2021.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $350,000 compared with a provision for credit losses of $300,000 in the second quarter of 2022 and a negative provision for credit losses of $2,000,000 during the third quarter of 2021. The negative provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2021 was largely due to a decline in certain adversely criticized assets, improvement in the agricultural loan sector and improvement in certain pandemic-related stressed sectors for which the Company had provided significant levels of allowance for credit losses during 2020.
Net charge-offs totaled $682,000, or 7 basis point on an annualized basis, of average loans outstanding during the third quarter of 2022 compared with $347,000, or 4 basis points on an annualized basis, of average loans during the second quarter of 2022 and compared with $197,000, or 3 basis point, of average loans during the third quarter of 2021.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, non-interest income totaled $14,097,000, a decline of $1,083,000, or 7%, compared with the second quarter of 2022 and a decline of $1,459,000, or 9%, compared with the third quarter of 2021.
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Non-interest Income
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
(dollars in thousands)
Wealth Management Fees
$
2,376
$
2,642
$
2,690
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
3,014
2,871
2,017
Insurance Revenues
1,995
2,254
2,007
Company Owned Life Insurance
416
894
493
Interchange Fee Income
4,054
4,167
3,339
Other Operating Income
1,365
1,225
2,595
Subtotal
13,220
14,053
13,141
Net Gains on Sales of Loans
854
1,049
2,197
Net Gains on Securities
23
78
218
Total Non-interest Income
$
14,097
$
15,180
$
15,556
Wealth management fees declined $266,000, or 10%, during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 and declined $314,000, or 12%, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The decline during the third quarter of 2022 compared with both the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of declines in the overall equity markets.
Service charges on deposit accounts increased $143,000, or 5%, during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 and increased $997,000, or 49%, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The increase during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 was attributable to increased deposit customer activity. The increase during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021 was the result of the CUB acquisition as well as increased deposit customer activity.
Company owned life insurance declined $478,000, or 53%, during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 and declined $77,000, or 16%, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The decline in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of death benefit claims received during the second quarter of 2022.
Interchange fee income declined $113,000, or 3%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 and increased $715,000, or 21%, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The increase in the level of fees during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021 was largely related to the CUB acquisition as well as increased card utilization by customers.
Other operating income increased $140,000, or 11%, during the third quarter of 2022 compared with second quarter of 2022 and declined $1,230,000 or 47% compared with the third quarter of 2021. The decline during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the same period of the prior year was primarily attributable to the net gain of approximately $1.4 million related to the sale of two branch office locations during the third quarter of 2021 .
Net gains on sales of loans declined $195,000, or 19%, during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 and declined $1,343,000, or 61%, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The decline in the third quarter of 2022 compared with both periods was largely related to a lower volume of loans sold and lower pricing levels. Loan sales totaled $40.9 million during the third quarter of 2022 compared with $52.5 million during the second quarter of 2022 and $69.7 million during the second quarter of 2021.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, non-interest expense totaled $34,716,000, a decline of $985,000, or 3%, compared with the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $2,272,000, or 7%, compared with the third quarter of 2021.
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Non-interest Expense
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
(dollars in thousands)
Salaries and Employee Benefits
$
19,751
$
20,384
$
17,274
Occupancy, Furniture and Equipment Expense
3,685
3,772
3,453
FDIC Premiums
477
465
383
Data Processing Fees
2,712
2,460
2,006
Professional Fees
1,188
1,573
1,357
Advertising and Promotion
1,215
1,027
897
Intangible Amortization
897
957
661
Other Operating Expenses
4,791
5,063
6,413
Total Non-interest Expense
$
34,716
$
35,701
$
32,444
Salaries and benefits declined $633,000, or 3%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 and increased $2,477,000, or 14%, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The decline in salaries and benefits during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to benefit costs associated with certain employee retirements during the second quarter of 2022. The increase in salaries and benefits during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021 was largely related to the salaries and benefit costs for the CUB employee base and a higher number of full time equivalent employees.
Data processing fees increased $252,000, or 10%, during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 and increased $706,000, or 35%, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The increase during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 was largely driven by costs associated with enhancements to the Company's digital banking systems. The increase in data processing fees during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the same period of the prior year was in part attributable to the CUB acquisition and additionally related to continued data system enhancements.
Professional fees declined $385,000, or 24%, in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 and declined $169,000, or 12%, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The decline during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 was largely attributable to a decline in professional fees associated with the CUB acquisition and various other professional fee expenses that were incurred in the second quarter of 2022.
Other operating expenses declined $272,000, or 5%, during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 and declined $1,622,000, or 25%, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The decline in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was largely attributable to a decline in acquisition-related costs. The decline during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to the establishment of a $3,050,000 settlement reserve for a lawsuit challenging the Company’s assessment of overdraft fees for certain debit card transactions during the third quarter of 2021. Partially offsetting this decline were increased operating costs related to the acquisition of CUB.
GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
ASSETS
Cash and Due from Banks
$
70,660
$
111,904
$
54,617
Short-term Investments
303,133
415,136
394,871
Investment Securities
1,701,981
1,822,088
1,696,578
Loans Held-for-Sale
10,418
9,171
15,361
Loans, Net of Unearned Income
3,682,516
3,649,369
3,009,260
Allowance for Credit Losses
(44,699
)
(45,031
)
(37,798
)
Net Loans
3,637,817
3,604,338
2,971,462
Stock in FHLB and Other Restricted Stock
15,106
15,259
13,048
Premises and Equipment
111,098
111,341
89,649
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets
190,812
191,611
128,275
Other Assets
218,880
190,855
111,889
TOTAL ASSETS
$
6,259,905
$
6,471,703
$
5,475,750
LIABILITIES
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits
$
1,755,065
$
1,745,067
$
1,453,197
Interest-bearing Demand, Savings, and Money Market Accounts
3,381,082
3,503,789
2,762,328
Time Deposits
438,194
464,752
377,426
Total Deposits
5,574,341
5,713,608
4,592,951
Borrowings
146,015
144,885
186,389
Other Liabilities
44,848
38,781
46,271
TOTAL LIABILITIES
5,765,204
5,897,274
4,825,611
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common Stock and Surplus
416,249
415,851
302,228
Retained Earnings
387,510
369,673
336,647
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(309,058
)
(211,095
)
11,264
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
494,701
574,429
650,139
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
6,259,905
$
6,471,703
$
5,475,750
END OF PERIOD SHARES OUTSTANDING
29,485,121
29,483,045
26,546,100
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE(1)
$
10.31
$
13.02
$
19.66
(1)Tangible Book Value per Share is defined as Total Shareholders' Equity less Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets divided by End of Period Shares Outstanding.
GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and Fees on Loans
$
43,128
$
39,987
$
35,483
$
122,050
$
105,091
Interest on Short-term Investments
2,053
1,232
141
3,565
329
Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities
11,343
11,047
7,951
32,450
21,974
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
56,524
52,266
43,575
158,065
127,394
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on Deposits
3,597
1,549
1,139
6,475
3,850
Interest on Borrowings
1,229
1,120
1,149
3,387
3,445
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
4,826
2,669
2,288
9,862
7,295
NET INTEREST INCOME
51,698
49,597
41,287
148,203
120,099
Provision for Credit Losses
350
300
(2,000
)
5,850
(8,500
)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
51,348
49,297
43,287
142,353
128,599
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Net Gain on Sales of Loans
854
1,049
2,197
3,324
6,417
Net Gain on Securities
23
78
218
473
1,493
Other Non-interest Income
13,220
14,053
13,141
41,668
36,585
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
14,097
15,180
15,556
45,465
44,495
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Benefits
19,751
20,384
17,274
63,223
51,454
Other Non-interest Expenses
14,965
15,317
15,170
55,354
41,286
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
34,716
35,701
32,444
118,577
92,740
Income before Income Taxes
30,729
28,776
26,399
69,241
80,354
Income Tax Expense
6,133
5,029
4,913
11,831
15,489
NET INCOME
$
24,596
$
23,747
$
21,486
$
57,410
$
64,865
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
$
0.83
$
0.81
$
0.81
$
1.95
$
2.44
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$
0.83
$
0.81
$
0.81
$
1.95
$
2.44
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
29,484,394
29,483,848
26,545,868
29,457,396
26,534,044
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
29,484,394
29,483,848
26,545,868
29,457,396
26,534,044
GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
EARNINGS PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Annualized Return on Average Assets
1.53
%
1.43
%
1.58
%
1.16
%
1.63
%
Annualized Return on Average Equity
16.77
%
15.87
%
13.05
%
11.92
%
13.53
%
Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity(1)
24.87
%
23.29
%
16.23
%
16.95
%
16.97
%
Net Interest Margin
3.59
%
3.35
%
3.33
%
3.35
%
3.34
%
Efficiency Ratio(2)
51.41
%
53.75
%
55.80
%
59.70
%
55.17
%
Net Overhead Expense to Average Earning Assets(3)
1.39
%
1.34
%
1.33
%
1.60
%
1.30
%
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Loans
0.07
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.05
%
0.02
%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Period End Loans
1.21
%
1.23
%
1.26
%
Non-performing Assets to Period End Assets
0.22
%
0.23
%
0.34
%
Non-performing Loans to Period End Loans
0.37
%
0.41
%
0.61
%
Loans 30-89 Days Past Due to Period End Loans
0.31
%
0.26
%
0.12
%
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET & OTHER FINANCIAL DATA
Average Assets
$
6,440,580
$
6,637,969
$
5,437,467
$
6,605,076
$
5,297,013
Average Earning Assets
$
5,927,033
$
6,131,156
$
5,093,262
$
6,101,184
$
4,941,567
Average Total Loans
$
3,676,862
$
3,649,466
$
3,055,926
$
3,664,506
$
3,094,214
Average Demand Deposits
$
1,738,237
$
1,740,592
$
1,409,841
$
1,739,389
$
1,352,519
Average Interest Bearing Liabilities
$
4,072,841
$
4,260,906
$
3,322,724
$
4,179,344
$
3,258,929
Average Equity
$
586,744
$
598,440
$
658,634
$
642,326
$
639,283
Period End Non-performing Assets(4)
$
13,780
$
15,082
$
18,546
Period End Non-performing Loans(5)
$
13,780
$
15,082
$
18,434
Period End Loans 30-89 Days Past Due(6)
$
11,445
$
9,350
$
3,745
Tax Equivalent Net Interest Income
$
53,433
$
51,246
$
42,589
$
153,147
$
123,616
Net Charge-offs during Period
$
682
$
347
$
197
$
1,285
$
561
(1
)
Average Tangible Equity is defined as Average Equity less Average Goodwill and Other Intangibles.
(2
)
Efficiency Ratio is defined as Non-interest Expense divided by the sum of Net Interest Income, on a tax equivalent basis, and Non-interest Income.
(3
)
Net Overhead Expense is defined as Total Non-interest Expense less Total Non-interest Income.
(4
)
Non-performing assets are defined as Non-accrual Loans, Loans Past Due 90 days or more, and Other Real Estate Owned.
(5
)
Non-performing loans are defined as Non-accrual Loans and Loans Past Due 90 days or more.
(6
)
Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing.
