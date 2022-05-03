U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

German American named to KBW Bank Honor Roll for 13th Consecutive Year

German American Bancorp, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • GABC
German American Bancorp, Inc.
German American Bancorp, Inc.

JASPER, Ind., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC) announced today that it has once again been recognized as one of the highest performing banks in the country by being named to the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (“KBW”) 2022 Bank Honor Roll. To be eligible for this award, a bank must have reported increases in annual earnings per share for ten consecutive years.

Only 17 banking institutions nationally qualified for this award, which represents just 5% of the eligible banking industry. KBW Bank Honor Roll members have better than industry performance ratios and growth rates when compared to the publicly traded bank universe with assets greater than $500 million, which includes 350 companies listed on the NYSE and Nasdaq exchanges.

“It’s an honor to have been named once again to the KBW Bank Honor Roll for our strong performance over the past decade,” said Neil Dauby, CEO. “Performing well in challenging environments, in particular through the past two years of the pandemic, is a testament to our incredibly talented team serving our communities with the highest standards in financial services delivery. It speaks to our strength and stability.”

About German American

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 77 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 14 counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

For additional information, contact:
Mark A Schroeder, Executive Chairman
D. Neil Dauby, President and Chief Executive Officer
Bradley M Rust, Sr. EVP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
(812) 482-1314


