German animal shelter is posting profiles of adoptable pets on Tinder

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

The Munich Animal Welfare Association has taken a unique approach to matching its resident adoptable pets with their new forever homes: putting their profiles on popular dating app, Tinder. The shelter hired a local advertising agency to snap professional headshots for 15 cats and dogs, then posted them with astonishing results.

"The response is insane," Jillian Moss of the MAWA told Reuters. "It's exploding everywhere."

The move comes amid concerns from animal welfare groups that the high rates of adoptions seen during the COVID lockdowns are slowing and could reverse as the pandemic ebbs. By putting posting the profiles on Tinder, the shelter can potentially connect these pets with motivated adopters. 

Benjamin Beilke, who works on Tinder's communication team, added, "we hope that these animals really find a new partner, a 'purrfect match' in the long term and not just for a few weeks."   

