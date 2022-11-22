U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,970.71
    +20.77 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,962.11
    +261.83 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,019.28
    -5.23 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,841.84
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.83
    +0.79 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.10
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.21
    +0.34 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0273
    +0.0028 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7710
    -0.0540 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1875
    +0.0051 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3010
    -0.7950 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,103.17
    -69.55 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    371.58
    +7.03 (+1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,434.75
    +57.90 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

German authorities search BNY Mellon bank in cum-ex probe

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a logo at the office of the Bank of New York Mellon in Brussels

BERLIN (Reuters) - German authorities searched the Frankfurt office of bank BNY Mellon on Tuesday in connection with an ongoing investigation into the multi-billion euro tax fraud scheme known as "cum-ex", the bank said.

"BNY Mellon's Frankfurt office was visited today by the German authorities," said the bank.

"We continue to cooperate fully with the authorities in an ongoing investigation relating to legacy tax matters. There has been no interruption to services that we provide to clients," it added in an email.

(Reporting by Marta Orosz; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Recommended Stories

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Canadian Solar (CSIQ) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 93.10% and 5.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Shares of Veru Fell 10.33% on Monday

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company that looks for novel cancer therapies, particularly in breast cancer or prostate cancer, saw its shares drop 10.33% on Monday. The company's stock already lost $10 a share two weeks ago when a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted 8-5 against approving sabizabulin, Veru's COVID-19 oral therapy, via the Emergency Use Authorization route. It's not the last word, but the FDA usually agrees with advisory panels' votes.

  • SoFi stock slides after receiving letter from Senate Banking Committee

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at SoFi shares following a letter from the Senate's Banking Committee.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    Three top ones that investors will probably eventually regret not buying at their current prices are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Enbridge's dividend currently clocks in at a 6.4% yield. With its stock price recently around $40 a share, it trades at about 10 times cash flow.

  • High Tide Becomes Top Revenue-Generating Cannabis Company in Canada

    High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that according to new data recently released by the cannabis business publication, New Cannabis Ventures, the Company is now Canada's top revenue-generating cannabis company1.

  • ‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money

    Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.

  • Why ‘work longer’ isn’t great retirement advice

    Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.

  • Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 24.9x Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) may be sending very bearish signals at...

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Rich Compensation Package Revealed, Company Says Bob Chapek Fired ‘Without Cause’

    Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks Down Over 90% That Can Double Your Money by 2025

    It's been an especially difficult year for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Innovative businesses that offer industry-changing potential can deliver big gains when the next bull market inevitably arrives. What follows are three remarkable growth stocks beaten down more than 90% from their respective all-time highs that can double your money by 2025.

  • BP Rises 3.4% Since Q3 Earnings Beat, Increases Share Buybacks

    Higher production and commodity price realizations aid BP's earnings in Q3.

  • Why Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Could Be Worth Watching

    Let's talk about the popular Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers with a relatively...

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's the One-Word Secret to Lowering the Tax Hit on your IRA RMDs

    Everybody hates being told what to do, and retirement investors hate it even more when being told what to do comes with a hefty tax bill – which brings us to the IRS rule known as required minimum withdrawals, or … Continue reading → The post Here's the One-Word Secret to Lowering the Tax Hit on your IRA RMDs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These stocks are burning cash fast and might need to raise capital soon, Goldman Sachs flags

    Goldman Sachs strategists put together a list of companies with high ­­cash burn rates and also lofty valuations

  • Better Buy: Apple or Microsoft

    In today's video we will look at two Technology giants, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to determine which stock is the better buy right now. Both of these companies combine for over 12% weighting within the S&P 500 and both companies are very well run, but only one of these stocks is the clear buy right now.

  • AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of February to...