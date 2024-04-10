Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,261.50
    +1.25 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,236.00
    +40.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,357.50
    -2.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,100.80
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.64
    +0.41 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    2,366.70
    +4.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    28.21
    +0.23 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0867
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.31
    +0.33 (+2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2700
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.8330
    +0.0780 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    68,922.52
    -1,739.80 (-2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,981.73
    +46.94 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,581.81
    -191.32 (-0.48%)
     

German automaker Mercedes-Benz reports Q1 sales decline

DPA
·1 min read
The sun rises behind a Mercedes star on the Mercedes-Benz plant. The German automaker sold 6% fewer vehicles in the first quarter of the year than in the same period last year, the company reported on 10 April. Sebastian Gollnow/dpa
The sun rises behind a Mercedes star on the Mercedes-Benz plant. The German automaker sold 6% fewer vehicles in the first quarter of the year than in the same period last year, the company reported on 10 April. Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

German automaker Mercedes-Benz sold 6% fewer vehicles in the first quarter of the year than in the same period last year, the company reported on Wednesday.

During the quarter, Mercedes-Benz sold a total of 568,400 vehicles.

The decline was led by an 8% drop in sales by the passenger car division, down to 463,000 vehicles, according to Mercedes-Benz. Sales of vans rose by 7% to 105,400.

The decline in passenger cars is mainly due to model changes and restrictions in the supply chain in Asia, which "temporarily dampened" sales in the first quarter, the Stuttgart-based Mercedes-Benz announced.

In China, a sharp 12% decline in sales was mainly due to the ramp-up of the long-wheelbase Mercedes-Benz E-Class car, sales of which are expected to increase in the coming quarters, according to the car manufacturer.

Sales in China nonetheless accounted for more than a third of all Mercedes-Benz sales, at 168,900 vehicles. Like other German automakers, the Chinese market has become of major importance for Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes also recorded a decline in all-electric passenger cars. At 47,500 units, sales in this segment fell by 8%. All-electric vehicles accounted for about one-tenth of all vehicles sold by the company in the first quarter.

Advertisement