U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,295.00
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,879.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,509.00
    +46.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.80
    -2.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.91
    +0.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    -6.30 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • Vix

    22.96
    +1.81 (+8.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1020
    +0.1840 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,304.78
    +1,649.42 (+3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.29
    +974.61 (+401.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,658.31
    -786.58 (-2.77%)
     

German Brand Gaabor Embraces "Generation Z"

·2 min read

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaabor, a German brand of high-quality home appliances, is prevalent among young people following the period of one month after its entry into the Philippine market.

"Generation Z is a dynamic generation with a strong sense of curiosity, creativity and a love for new things. Gaabor Smokeless Air Fryer brings them a new smart kitchen experience that meets their imagination for a smart, convenient and healthy life in all aspects," Gaabor CEO James-Black explained.

German Brand Gaabor Embraces &#x00201c;Generation Z&#x00201d;
German Brand Gaabor Embraces “Generation Z”

Gaabor Lab found through research that young people in Generation Z like to use smart products with quality, to explore delicious food while focusing on healthy diet, and to share delicious food with family and friends, and they prefer products that they can easily own at the right price even if they are newcomers to the workplace.

"This is an important thing that we can do for consumers. As a dependent brand of home appliances, while ensuring the high quality of products, Gaabor offers the best price for consumers. Gaabor Smokeless Air Fryer's classic model GA-M35A is now launched at a promotional price as low as PHP1,000," Black said Gaabor was working hard to provide a better cooking experience for the young people of Generation Z at the best price.

In addition, Gaabor Smokeless Air Fryer continues to surprise young Filipinos both in terms of operating experience and cooking results.

Gaabor's classic model GA-M35A is equipped with an intelligent system that allows young people who like to cook by themselves and desire simple cooking process to free their hands and have a rich cooking experience at the touch of a button. Meanwhile, Gaabor adheres to the German craftsman's concept to ensure that the nutrients of ingredients are maintained to the maximum in the cooking process and food is crispy, fresh and juicy.

Gaabor provides you a funny and healthy food experience at an exciting price. Driven by the needs of "Generation Z", Gaabor focuses on the development and production of high-quality home appliances to provide users with products with German craftsman's quality.

Gaabor, Share delicacy dass love

For more special prices on Gaabor products, please visit Gaabor official store at https://ph.xiapibuy.com/gaarbor_philippines

Gaabor official website: www.gaabor-global.com

Media Contact

Yang
18989472902
yang.shao@jetcommerce.cn

(PRNewsfoto/Gaabor)
(PRNewsfoto/Gaabor)

SOURCE Gaabor

Recommended Stories

  • Why did Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp go down?

    Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have all gone down in a major outage. Such problems – especially after they have been ongoing for hours – likely indicates there is a major problem with the technology underpinning Facebook’s services. In 2019, when it suffered from its biggest ever outage, it was more than 24 hours from the beginnings of the problem until Facebook said it was resolved.

  • Zuckerberg Loses $6 Billion in Hours as Facebook Plunges

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth has fallen by more than $6 billion in a few hours, knocking him down a notch on the list of the world’s richest people, after a whistleblower came forward and outages took Facebook Inc.’s flagship products offline.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for I

  • Facebook Insider Promises ‘Frightening Truth’ in Senate Showdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The Facebook Inc. whistle-blower who turned over a trove of internal company documents to U.S. securities regulators will tell senators that the company misled the public and shareholders about the harmful effects of its platforms, according to her testimony.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big

  • Facebook down for thousands of users: Tracker

    Facebook goes down for thousands of users across the globe.

  • Why Facebook Stock Crashed This Morning

    The bad news for Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) just keeps getting worse -- and Facebook stock is down another 4.4% as of 11 a.m. EDT Monday. By now you're surely familiar with The Wall Street Journal's "The Facebook Files" project, in which Journal reporters gained access to -- and exposed -- a treasure trove of internal Facebook documents. This morning, the latest shoe dropped when the Journal revealed the identity of its source, Frances Haugen, a former Facebook insider turned whistleblower who spent nearly two years working for Facebook on the company's Civic Integrity Team, which was tasked with figuring out how to stop the "spread [of] political falsehoods, [the stoking of] violence and [the abuse of Facebook] by malicious governments."

  • Facebook’s very, very bad day: Services go dark and stock plunges in wake of whistleblower revelations

    Facebook Inc. services experienced unprecedented outages for more than six hours Monday, adding to the social network's already miserable day.

  • Facebook Is Weaker Than We Knew

    One possible way to read “The Facebook Files,” The Wall Street Journal’s excellent series of reports based on leaked internal Facebook research, is as a story about an unstoppable juggernaut bulldozing society on its way to the bank. The series has exposed damning evidence that Facebook has a two-tier justice system, that it knew Instagram was worsening body-image issues among girls and that it had a bigger vaccine misinformation problem than it let on, among other issues. And it would be easy e

  • Facebook Falls After Whistleblower Speaks Out Against Harms

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. shares dropped to their lowest level since June on Monday after a whistleblower revealed herself for the first time and accused the social media giant of putting “profit over safety” of its users.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Netw

  • ‘How much?’ — Twitter’s Jack Dorsey jokes about buying the Facebook domain amid outages

    Facebook experienced widespread outages on Monday that included disruptions for its platforms Instagram and WhatsApp.

  • Slide In Facebook Stock Continues On Damaging Revelations, Site Down

    Facebook stock dropped Monday, continuing a slide that began with a series of critical articles published by the Wall Street Journal and a "60 minutes" interview.

  • ‘We are digitally addicted’: Big tech expert advises how we should view Facebook’s mass outage

    Mark Zuckerberg’s social media giant went dark for more than six hours

  • Facebook down: Instagram and WhatsApp all stop working in major outage

    How long will Facebook be down? Company says it is aware of issue – but not why it has broken or when it will come back online

  • Dogecoin Fans Swoon Over Elon Musk’s Floki Update

    Meme coin investors are hoping it means it won’t be long before the EV maker accepts Dogecoin payments.

  • Facebook: A Unique Proposition Set Up for Further Growth

    Is there anything out there like Facebook (FB)? Not according to RBC’s Brad Erickson. While other social media platforms have their respective merits, the 5-star analyst says FB has “captured unmatched knowledge of the world’s consumers.” The company’s ability to “deepen its relationship” with almost 3 billion users will drive the next leg of growth. And here Erickson thinks that via “multiple product initiatives,” the company is well set up to “transition from a social-centric platform to a ful

  • Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

    The massive global outage that plunged Facebook, its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms and many people who rely heavily on these services — including Facebook’s own workforce — into chaos Monday is gradually dissipating. Facebook said late Monday that it's been working to restore access to its services and is “happy to report they are coming back online now." For some users, WhatsApp was working for a time, then not.

  • Facebook whistleblower on social media giant putting profits before public safety: 'A betrayal of democracy'

    Frances Haugen says that while Facebook claims to try to rid the site of hate speech, the algorithm promotes it in the interest of making money.

  • Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are slowly returning. Why did they disappear to begin with?

    Facebook's day-long outage is by far its longest and most extreme in years. At around 9 a.m. PDT on the U.S. West Coast -- where the social giant is headquartered -- Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger seemed to vanish from the internet. In the morning, Facebook sent a brief tweet to apologize that "some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products."

  • WhatsApp not connecting? Facebook gives update as Instagram and more apps stop working

    Facebook says it is aware of the ongoing issues with its site and is working to fix them. The Facebook app, as well as Instagram and WhatsApp, have all stopped working in a widespread and major outage. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” spokesperson Andy Stone said on Twitter.

  • Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram crash in major outage

    Nearly $50bn (£36.7bn) was wiped off Facebook’s value after its social media platforms went down for several hours due to an apparent technical error.

  • FB Stock A Buy Or Sell? Facebook Is Under Fire From All Sides

    FB stock a buy? Facebook is facing growing political heat while its ad business tries to adapt to Apple's privacy change.