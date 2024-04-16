German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 preliminary Q1 earnings up 35%

The logo of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is seen in Unterfoehring. Lennart Preiss/dpa

German broadcasting and media firm ProSiebenSat.1 on Monday reported a rise in its preliminary earnings and revenues for the first quarter of the year.

Preliminary adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 35% to €72 million ($76.3 million), from €53 million in the prior year.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter was €8 million compared to a loss of €15 million in the prior year, mainly reflecting the development of adjusted EBITDA and lower tax expenses.

Quarterly revenues increased by 6% to €867 million from last year's €816 million. ProSiebenSat.1 still aims to increase consolidated revenues for the full-year to around €3.95 billion with a variance of plus or minus €150 million.

It reported revenues of €3.85 billion in the prior year.

ProSiebenSat.1 Group continues to expect an adjusted EBITDA of €575 million with a variance of plus or minus €50 million.

ProSiebenSat.1 Group will publish its figures for the first quarter of 2024 on May 14.