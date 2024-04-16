German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 preliminary Q1 earnings up 35%

DPA
1 min read
0
The logo of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is seen in Unterfoehring. Lennart Preiss/dpa
The logo of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is seen in Unterfoehring. Lennart Preiss/dpa

German broadcasting and media firm ProSiebenSat.1 on Monday reported a rise in its preliminary earnings and revenues for the first quarter of the year.

Preliminary adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 35% to €72 million ($76.3 million), from €53 million in the prior year.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter was €8 million compared to a loss of €15 million in the prior year, mainly reflecting the development of adjusted EBITDA and lower tax expenses.

Quarterly revenues increased by 6% to €867 million from last year's €816 million. ProSiebenSat.1 still aims to increase consolidated revenues for the full-year to around €3.95 billion with a variance of plus or minus €150 million.

It reported revenues of €3.85 billion in the prior year.

ProSiebenSat.1 Group continues to expect an adjusted EBITDA of €575 million with a variance of plus or minus €50 million.

ProSiebenSat.1 Group will publish its figures for the first quarter of 2024 on May 14.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Falls As Donald Trump Stock Craters; Cathie Wood Buys This Stock Amid 51% Plunge

    The Dow Jones fell as Elon Musk made a Tesla move. The Donald Trump stock sank on the stock market today. Cathie Wood bought a diving stock.

  • Stock Selloff Spreads as Middle East Tension Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks tumbled, following a selloff in Asia and on Wall Street that was sparked by angst over elevated US interest rates and fueled by signs of fading momentum in China’s economy and rising tensions in the Middle East.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapIran’s Attack on Israel Spark

  • Elon Musk Agrees With Jamie Dimon's Warning Of Political Polarization 'Creating Risks That Could Eclipse Anything Since World War II'

    JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon's annual shareholder letter is a moment investors await to understand the thinking of one of the world's most influential bankers. While there has been speculation of Dimon entering politics, with him even gaining the support of billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman to run for president, JP Morgan shared in a statement that "Jamie has no plans to run for office" and that "he is very happy in his current role." That has not stopped him from oc

  • 4 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Here are four stocks to buy now that could offer investors upside in the short and long term.

  • Bitcoin Halving May Lead to Some Sales, Crypto.com CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin selling may become evident as the date of the so-called halving nears but the event is set to bolster the price of the largest digital asset longer term, according to the head of the Crypto.com exchange.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert

  • Nvidia Reveals 8 'Secrets' For When To Sell Stocks. No. 2 Is Key.

    As top growth stocks like Nvidia test key moving averages, keep in mind these proven rules for when to sell stocks.

  • Tesla layoffs hit high performers, some departments slashed, sources say

    Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Another Ugly Market Reversal; Nvidia Skids, Tesla Tumbles On 'Dark Day'

    Mideast fears and surging yields triggered another ugly market reversal. Nvidia and Microsoft fell while Tesla dived.

  • BlackRock’s Kapito Says Stocks Are Primed for a Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc.’s Robert Kapito says the stock market is poised to benefit as investors deploy their outsized holdings of cash.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseThere’s almo

  • Trump Media tumbles 18% after taking the first step towards unlocking early insider stock sales

    The Truth Social parent company has filed to allow insiders, such as former president Donald Trump, to sell their stake in the company.