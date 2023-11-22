German budget talks won't derail 1.3 bln euros of Ukraine military aid - spokesperson

BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Germany's pledge to send an additional 1.3 billion euros ($1.42 billion) in military aid to Ukraine will not be derailed by recent ructions in budget proceedings, a defence ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“The financing of the package announced yesterday in Kyiv by the defence minister is secured, at 100%. I want to state that clearly,” the spokesperson said at a press conference.

However, asked about a potential doubling of the country's military aid for Ukraine next year to 8 billion euros, the spokesperson said budget discussions were still ongoing.

"I cannot speak about the other part because, as you know, the budget preparation process for next year has not been completed. The parliamentary debate is still ongoing and I can't comment on that point." ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Writing by Ferenc Gaal; editing by Matthias Williams)