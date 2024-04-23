German business activity returns to growth in April, PMI survey shows

A steel-worker is pictured at a furnace at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Lower Saxony·Reuters
Maria Martinez
1 min read
0

By Maria Martinez

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's private sector unexpectedly returned to growth in April, driven by a solid rise in activity in the country’s service sector, a preliminary survey showed on Tuesday.

The HCOB German Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 50.5 this month from 47.7 in March. That was above a Reuters poll forecast of 48.5 and the first reading above the 50 mark that indicates expansion in 10 months.

The composite PMI index tracks the services and manufacturing sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the German economy.

"Factoring in the PMI numbers into our GDP Nowcast, we estimate that GDP may expand by 0.2% in the second quarter, following an estimated 0.1% growth in the first quarter," said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.

The index for the service sector rose to 53.3 this month from 50.1 in March, also its highest in 10 months and above a forecast of 50.5.

"The service sector may serve as a catalyst for the overall economy," de la Rubia said.

Although manufacturing remained in contraction, the rate of decline in factory production eased and confidence amongst goods producers reached its highest for a year, the survey showed.

The manufacturing PMI index rose to 42.2 from 41.9 in the previous month, although the reading was below the forecast of 42.8 in a Reuters poll.

The survey showed a slight increase in price pressures at the start of the second quarter. Rates of both input cost and output price inflation ticked up, but were broadly in line with their respective long-run averages.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; editing by Christina Fincher)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • ECB’s Guindos Says June Cut Looks Like Set Deal If No Surprises

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is on course to lower interest rates at its June meeting, according to Vice President Luis de Guindos.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’s War: Photo EssaySea Billionaire’s Wife to Buy Singapore Mansion for $31 Million“If things move in the same

  • Inheritance tax take hits record £7.5bn after stealth raid by Hunt

    Inheritance tax receipts surged to a record high last year following a stealth raid by Jeremy Hunt.

  • European stocks gain on earnings, US futures flat: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose for a second day, tracking gains in Asian markets on optimism that big technology companies will deliver robust earnings this week.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’s War: Photo EssaySea Billionaire’s Wife to Buy Singapore Mansion for $31 MillionThe

  • SAP rises most since January as AI adoption fuels cloud demand

    (Bloomberg) -- SAP SE rose the most since January after posting strong cloud demand in the first quarter, as the boom in artificial intelligence fueled the German software company’s growth. Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’s War: Photo EssaySea Billionaire’s Wife to Buy Singapore Mans

  • Federal Trade Commission sues to block Tapestry's $8.5B acquisition of Capri

    The Federal Trade Commission sued to block Tapestry, Inc.’s $8.5 billion acquisition of Capri Holdings Ltd., saying that the deal would eliminate direct head-to-head competition between the fashion companies' brands like Coach and Michael Kors in the so-called affordable luxury handbag arena. The combined Tapestry and Capri would employ roughly 33,000 people worldwide, the agency said. “With the goal to become a serial acquirer, Tapestry seeks to acquire Capri to further entrench its stronghold in the fashion industry,” said Henry Liu, director of the FTC’s bureau of competition in a statement.

  • UBS Lifts Chinese Stocks to Overweight in Rare Upgrade Call

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG raised its recommendation on a key Chinese stock index to overweight in a rare upgrade call this year, underscoring the tentative optimism that the market is finally on the mend.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’s War: Photo EssaySea Billionaire’s Wife to Bu

  • Why the Magnificent 7's 'momentum is collapsing'

    Six of the largest tech companies are expected to see earnings growth slow over the next year, leaving room for other companies to lead the next leg of the stock market rally, UBS analysts say.

  • Apple stock will soar 36% as it gears up to launch an AI-enable iPhone, BofA says

    Bank of America said Apple could announce a 5% dividend increase and $90 billion share buyback program when it releases earnings next week.

  • Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Can't Stop Buying the 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Billionaires Have Been Eager to Sell

    Though this highflying stock is making Nancy Pelosi and her venture capitalist husband richer, more than a half-dozen billionaires have sent it to the chopping block.

  • Analyst revises Google parent Alphabet's stock price target before earnings

    Here's what could happen next to Alphabet's shares.