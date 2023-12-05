German carmakers accused of supplying Putin’s Russia through the back door

Germany Cars

German carmakers have been accused of supplying Vladimir Putin’s Russia through the back door as exports to Central Asia boom.

Exports of cars and vehicle parts to Kyrgyzstan are reported to have surged by 5,500pc in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

Exports of German car parts to Kazakhstan, Armenia and Georgia were also up by 720pc, 450pc and 340pc respectively.

The IIF suggested that the surge was a clear sign that Putin was using backdoor trade routes to access Western goods.

Chief economist Robin Brooks said: “The growth rates are so massive that it seems to be the only logical explanation.”

German carmakers such as BMW, Volkswagen, Porsche and Mercedes have all suspended their businesses in Russia and stopped direct exports since the invasion of Ukraine. Industry leaders have also publicly condemned the war.

However, the figures suggest the Kremlin is successfully finding ways to source goods from Europe indirectly and covertly.

Russian president Vladimir Putin introduced a parallel imports programme in May 2022 intended to help skirt sanctions and continue imports of Western goods.

Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said: “It’s German cars, French cosmetics, a lot of Western products.”

Figures from Russia’s central bank showed more than $20bn (£15.7bn) of goods were imported during the first six months of Putin’s import scheme.

Mr Peach said Russian state news has reported that 500 different Western car models are on the parallel imports list.

A spokesman for the German Association of the Automotive Industry said the sector condemned the war in Ukraine.

They said: “German manufacturers and suppliers have massively scaled back their Russian business, broken off supply relationships and discontinued business activities.”

The association’s own figures show a smaller increase of 156pc in German car exports to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Georgia combined so far this year, compared to the first 10 months of 2021. Its figures only cover new cars, rather than second hand and vehicle parts.

The German Association of the Automotive Industry said bans on exports to Russia had cut off the supply of 36,000 new cars. By contrast, only 1,600 more new vehicles were sent from Germany to Central Asia.

A spokesman suggested the increase could also be driven by Russian dealers selling fewer German cars in Central Asia, prompting countries to go directly to manufacturers.

Mr Brooks said it was unlikely to be only German cars that are suspected of being imported into Russia through black market trade routes.

He said: “Germany is probably the most important country in this regard, since it makes so many autos and parts, but the rest of Europe is in on this too. This really isn’t just a German thing.”

Previous IIF analysis found that exports from the US to Central Asian nations jumped by 11.5pc in the first six months of the year compared to 2019 levels. Exports from Poland rose by 27pc.

