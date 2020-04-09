Italy, U.K. May Extend Curbs; German Cases Climb: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- Italy may extend the lockdown by two weeks after a rise in infections and curbs will likely continue in Britain, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition is improving in intensive care. New cases in Germany climbed the most in five days, three weeks after restrictions were put in place.
Singapore is implementing stricter social-distancing measures after a jump in infections. Global cases have topped 1.5 million, less than a week after surpassing the 1 million mark, and Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the virus may be “reactivating” in people who have recovered.
Key Developments:
Global cases 1.5 million; deaths pass 88,000: Johns HopkinsUBS and Credit Suisse delay dividend paymentsHalf a billion people at a risk of poverty, according to Oxfam reportWorld economy faces $5 trillion hit, that’s like losing Japan
China Says Accusations It Covered Up Virus are Groundless (3:52 p.m. HK)
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing that the World Health Organization had upheld the nation’s objective and science-based position.
Russia Cases Jump Again (3:50 p.m. HK)
Russia reported 1,459 new cases, up 17%, taking its total to 10,131. This is the country’s biggest daily jump yet, and Russia has now reported more than 1,000 cases for three straight days. Total deaths rose by 13 to 76.
Tokyo Finds at Least 180 New Cases (3:46 p.m. HK)
Tokyo found at least 180 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number yet in a single day, FNN reported in a flash headline, without attribution. NTV later reported the number at 181.
Sweden Hits Back at Trump’s ‘Herd Immunity’ Criticism (3:44 p.m. HK)
“He has used a factual error,” Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in an interview with TV4. Her comments follow Trump’s remarks a day earlier when he told reporters that Sweden is trying to achieve “herd immunity” and “is suffering greatly” from not doing enough.
The Nordic country is under intense scrutiny as it continues to experiment with a laxer policy response to the virus despite an accelerating death toll. Restaurants, shopping centers and primary schools all remain open in Scandinavia’s biggest economy.
Goldman Sees Virus Causing $75 Billion Funding Hole in Africa (3:28 p.m. HK)
“Possibly the most severe impact of the crisis will be on already stretched fiscal balances,” Dylan Smith and Andrew Matheny, Goldman’s economists in London, said in a note. “Budget deficits would likely rise from an average of around 3.5% to high single digits, even before any loosening to soften the economic effects of the corona-crisis.”
Earlier, the World Bank said Sub-Saharan Africa will post its first recession in 25 years as the coronavirus pandemic brings economies to a halt and disrupts global trade.
Europe Stocks Rally for Fourth Day (3:21 p.m. HK)
European equities rose on Thursday as the travel sector and autos bounced back, with the regional benchmark set for its longest winning streak since early February. The Stoxx 600 Index rose 1.7%, marking its fourth day of gains. S&P 500 futures rose as much as 1.1%. Since hitting a low last month, European stocks have risen nearly 20% as governments have rushed to put in place stimulus measures to prop up the economy.
European Companies Roundup (3 p.m. HK)
Airbus SE plans to cut its monthly aircraft production rate by a third, with CEO Guillaume Faury saying the impact of the pandemic has been “unprecedented.” Air France-KLM expects more than 90% of its capacity to be suspended through the end of May. Click here for a roundup of what other European companies said today.
U.K. Economy Shrinks (2:57 p.m. HK)
The U.K. economy unexpectedly contracted in February, putting it on an unsteady footing even before the nation imposed more stringent restrictions to contain the coronavirus. GDP fell 0.1% from January, with the downturn driven by a huge drop in construction, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday.
The government signaled plans to borrow directly from the Bank of England, easing the pressure to immediately sell bonds for the billions it needs to support the economy through the coronavirus pandemic. The Treasury said Thursday that it’s increasing the long-standing “Ways and Means facility,” a short-term overdraft that it can use if needed to smooth its cash flow and support the functioning of markets.
U.K., Italy Consider Extending Lockdown, Reports Say (2:29 p.m. HK)
Italy plans to extend its nationwide lockdown by two weeks as scientists warn Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that it’s too early to relax confinement measures, daily La Stampa reported. The government will approve a decree on Friday to extend the closures beyond the current April 13 expiration date, the newspaper said.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told BBC the country may start easing the lockdown by the end of the month. If scientists confirm that Italy can start a gradual return to activity, “we might begin to relax some measures by the end of this month,” Conte said.
The U.K.’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will address the issue of restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus outbreak at Thursday’s Downing Street press conference, the Guardian reported. Raab is expected to prepare the public for an extension of the restrictions put in place so far.
Hong Kong Airport Officials Take Pay Cut (2:13 p.m. HK)
Hong Kong Airport Authority CEO Fred Lam and six executive directors will take voluntary 20% pay cut for six months starting April.
“The entire aviation industry is facing unprecedented difficulties because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Lam says in statement on AA’s website. “The AA is also seriously impacted by a significant revenue shortfall because of the plummet in passenger traffic”
UBS, Credit Suisse Delay Dividends (2:00 p.m. HK)
Switzerland’s two biggest banks proposed pushing back dividend payments as the spreading coronavirus roils markets and upends businesses.
Credit Suisse Group AG said on Thursday its board proposes to pay half of its 2019 dividend and intends to distribute the rest in the fall of this year. UBS Group AG, meanwhile, has proposed shareholders approve the bank’s previously announced dividend of $0.73 for the 2019 financial year be paid in two installments, according to an emailed statement.
Investors in British-listed companies could lose as much as half of their dividend income this year, according to a report from Link Group. More than a fifth of companies on the European benchmark Stoxx 600 Index have canceled or postponed dividends in recent weeks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
German Cases Jump (1:59 p.m. HK)
Infections rose by 5,633 on Thursday, compared with an increase of 4,288 a day earlier, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Germany registered 333 new deaths from the virus, the highest daily toll so far and up from 206 the previous day. That brought the total number of fatalities to 2,349, while 46,300 people have recovered from the virus, up from 36,081 on Wednesday.
Air France-KLM Sets Limited Flights Through May (1:38 p.m. HK)
Air France-KLM expects more than 90% of its capacity to remain suspended through the end of May as the coronavirus pandemic paralyzes the travel industry worldwide. For the next two months, the airline aims to continue serving only some key city pairs with a “skeleton operation,” according to a statement. Beyond that time frame, the company said, projections are too difficult to provide.
Trump, Modi Exchange Tweets on Drug Exports (1:22 p.m. HK)
U.S. President Donald Trump and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged tweets on New Delhi’s decision this week to partially lift its ban on the export of a malaria drug Trump believes can help fight Covid-19. Some experts have cast doubt on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus.
“Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends,” Trump tweeted. “Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ.”
Modi replied, “Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever.”
Coronavirus May ‘Reactivate’ (12:25 p.m. HK)
Coronavirus may be “reactivating” in people who have been cured of the illness, according to Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
About 51 patients classed as having been cured in South Korea have tested positive again, the CDC said. Rather than being infected again, the virus may have been reactivated in these people, given they tested positive again shortly after being released from quarantine, said Jeong Eun-kyeong, director-general of the Korean CDC.
New Delhi Seals off 20 Districts (12:15 p.m. HK)
India’s capital has sealed off 20 districts while the government in the financial center of Mumbai is converting a major sports stadium into a giant quarantine facility. Wearing face masks outside the home has now been made mandatory in both cities.
A 21-day national lockdown is slated to end on April 14, although a panel of government ministers advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to only partially lift the closure as the Covid-19 toll rises.
‘Virus Bump’ for G-20 Leaders (12:01 p.m. HK)
Several Group of 20 leaders, including some who’ve been sharply criticized over their response to the outbreak, are enjoying a bump in their approval rating. Political scientists say this “rally-around-the-leader” effect is common in times of emergency. But it isn’t universal: Japan’s Shinzo Abe, Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil have all lost popularity.
To read the full story, click here.
Johnson is Improving in Hospital (12:01 p.m. HK)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is spending a third night in the critical care unit where his condition is improving, as officials draw up plans to extend the lockdown in an bid to control the U.K.’s growing coronavirus crisis.
Latest data shows Britain’s national picture has turned bleaker, with a record 938 people dying of the virus in the 24 hours to 5 p.m. Tuesday, bringing the U.K. toll to 7,097.
To read full story, click here.
Apple CEO Cook to Take Questions on Covid-19 (11:42 a.m. HK)
Apple Inc. is organizing a company-wide virtual meeting for later this month to allow employees to ask questions of the executive team led by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.
The company sent a note to employees advising them of the plan on Wednesday in the U.S., which Bloomberg News has reviewed. It asked that questions be submitted by end of day on Saturday and also encouraged workers to share their experiences of working through the disruption to daily life that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about. The specific date of the meeting has not yet been disclosed.
Low Estimates in Mexico (10:54 a.m. HK)
The coronavirus epidemic in the country is about eight times larger than reflected by confirmed cases, Mexico Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Wednesday. Authorities estimate 26,519 cases in the country.
Hong Kong Wants to Avoid ‘Massive Layoffs’ (10:45 a.m. HK)
Hong Kong’s spending package will include a HK$80 billion job-security program to subsidize 50% of wages for affected workers for six months. This was part of the HK$137.5 billion ($17.7 billion) fresh stimulus package announced by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Wednesday. Lam and other key officials will reduce their salaries by 10% for one year.
“As we are facing an unprecedented challenge, the government has to respond in an unprecedented manner,” Lam said Wednesday.
Singapore to Issue Warning (10:03 a.m. HK)
The city-state is still seeing far too many public gatherings, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote in a Facebook post. “From today, any group gathering in public will immediately be issued a written warning by enforcement officers,” Lee wrote. Singapore reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
Tightly packed dormitories housing thousands of foreign workers have emerged as one of Singapore’s biggest challenges. Click here to read on dorms.
New Zealand to Quarantine All Arrivals (9:18 a.m. HK)
From midnight Thursday anyone, including New Zealanders, entering the country will be required to undergo quarantine or managed isolation in an approved facility for a minimum of 14 days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in Wellington.
“As an island nation we have a distinct advantage in our ability to eliminate the virus, but our borders are our biggest risk,” she said.
Kuroda Says Serious Impact on Japan’s Economy (9:11 a.m. HK)
The uncertainty surrounding the economy is very high now and financial markets are still nervous, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a speech Thursday to BOJ branch managers in Tokyo. The BOJ won’t hesitate to ease if needed. Financial markets at home and abroad continue to show nervousness, although they have calmed somewhat.
Jack Ma Helps Repair China’s Image (8:15 a.m. HK)
China’s richest person is now playing a prominent role in philanthropic efforts that are effectively helping President Xi Jinping improve the country’s image overseas after Covid-19 spread around the world, unleashing a devastating human and economic toll. That’s a stark turn from just 18 months earlier, when Ma had to publicly dispute speculation that the government had prompted him to step down from the e-commerce giant he founded.
Half a Billion People at Risk of Poverty (8:00 a.m. HK)
The economic hit from coronavirus threatens to put more than half a billion people into poverty unless countries take action to cushion the blow, according to a report from the charity group, Oxfam. Under the most serious scenario of a 20% contraction in income, the number of people living in poverty could increase by between 434 million and 611 million, said the report, which is based on an analysis by researchers at King’s College London and the Australian National University.
China Has 63 Cases (7:56 a.m. HK)
China had 63 additional confirmed coronavirus cases on April 8, with 61 of them from abroad, according to statement from the country’s National Health Commission. There were 56 asymptomatic cases, half of them from overseas.
