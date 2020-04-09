Italy, U.K. May Extend Curbs; German Cases Climb: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- Italy may extend the lockdown by two weeks after a rise in infections and curbs will likely continue in Britain, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition is improving in intensive care. New cases in Germany climbed the most in five days, three weeks after restrictions were put in place.

Singapore is implementing stricter social-distancing measures after a jump in infections. Global cases have topped 1.5 million, less than a week after surpassing the 1 million mark, and Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the virus may be “reactivating” in people who have recovered.

Key Developments:

Global cases 1.5 million; deaths pass 88,000: Johns HopkinsUBS and Credit Suisse delay dividend paymentsHalf a billion people at a risk of poverty, according to Oxfam reportWorld economy faces $5 trillion hit, that’s like losing Japan

China Says Accusations It Covered Up Virus are Groundless (3:52 p.m. HK)

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing that the World Health Organization had upheld the nation’s objective and science-based position.

Russia Cases Jump Again (3:50 p.m. HK)

Russia reported 1,459 new cases, up 17%, taking its total to 10,131. This is the country’s biggest daily jump yet, and Russia has now reported more than 1,000 cases for three straight days. Total deaths rose by 13 to 76.

Tokyo Finds at Least 180 New Cases (3:46 p.m. HK)

Tokyo found at least 180 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number yet in a single day, FNN reported in a flash headline, without attribution. NTV later reported the number at 181.

Sweden Hits Back at Trump’s ‘Herd Immunity’ Criticism (3:44 p.m. HK)

“He has used a factual error,” Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in an interview with TV4. Her comments follow Trump’s remarks a day earlier when he told reporters that Sweden is trying to achieve “herd immunity” and “is suffering greatly” from not doing enough.

The Nordic country is under intense scrutiny as it continues to experiment with a laxer policy response to the virus despite an accelerating death toll. Restaurants, shopping centers and primary schools all remain open in Scandinavia’s biggest economy.

Goldman Sees Virus Causing $75 Billion Funding Hole in Africa (3:28 p.m. HK)

“Possibly the most severe impact of the crisis will be on already stretched fiscal balances,” Dylan Smith and Andrew Matheny, Goldman’s economists in London, said in a note. “Budget deficits would likely rise from an average of around 3.5% to high single digits, even before any loosening to soften the economic effects of the corona-crisis.”

Earlier, the World Bank said Sub-Saharan Africa will post its first recession in 25 years as the coronavirus pandemic brings economies to a halt and disrupts global trade.

Europe Stocks Rally for Fourth Day (3:21 p.m. HK)

European equities rose on Thursday as the travel sector and autos bounced back, with the regional benchmark set for its longest winning streak since early February. The Stoxx 600 Index rose 1.7%, marking its fourth day of gains. S&P 500 futures rose as much as 1.1%. Since hitting a low last month, European stocks have risen nearly 20% as governments have rushed to put in place stimulus measures to prop up the economy.

European Companies Roundup (3 p.m. HK)

Airbus SE plans to cut its monthly aircraft production rate by a third, with CEO Guillaume Faury saying the impact of the pandemic has been “unprecedented.” Air France-KLM expects more than 90% of its capacity to be suspended through the end of May. Click here for a roundup of what other European companies said today.

U.K. Economy Shrinks (2:57 p.m. HK)

The U.K. economy unexpectedly contracted in February, putting it on an unsteady footing even before the nation imposed more stringent restrictions to contain the coronavirus. GDP fell 0.1% from January, with the downturn driven by a huge drop in construction, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday.

The government signaled plans to borrow directly from the Bank of England, easing the pressure to immediately sell bonds for the billions it needs to support the economy through the coronavirus pandemic. The Treasury said Thursday that it’s increasing the long-standing “Ways and Means facility,” a short-term overdraft that it can use if needed to smooth its cash flow and support the functioning of markets.

