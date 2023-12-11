German Coalition to Reconvene Talks on 2024 Budget on Monday
(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz and top officials in his governing coalition broke off talks on a revised 2024 budget overnight and will reconvene on Monday, according to people familiar with the planning.
Social Democrat Scholz and his partners from the Greens and Free Democrats have been wrangling over next year’s finance plan for days as they continue to grapple with the fallout from last month’s court ruling limiting the use of off-budget funds.
The shock Nov. 15 judgment by Germany’s Constitutional Court upended the government’s decades-old practice of using the special pots to fund investments and called into question tens of billions of euros in spending.
Scholz said at the weekend that he’s confident a deal can be reached in “very difficult” budget negotiations, while ruling out cuts to social spending, green subsidies or military support for Ukraine.
He and his ministers face a delicate balancing act, as they must come up with a new 2024 budget that complies with the court’s judgment without triggering additional legal challenges.
One option could be an emergency suspension of restrictions on net new borrowing, known as the “debt brake,” for a fifth straight year. Scholz’s SPD and the Greens support such a move, while the fiscally hawkish FDP opposes it.
