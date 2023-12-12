German Coalition to Resume Talks on Revised 2024 Budget Tuesday

(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz and top officials from his ruling coalition will resume talks Tuesday on a revised 2024 budget after a deal again proved elusive in negotiations Monday night, according to people familiar with the planning.

Social Democrat Scholz and his alliance partners from the Greens and Free Democrats have been seeking an agreement on next year’s finance plan for weeks as they try to address the fallout from last month’s court ruling limiting the use of off-budget funds.

Germany’s Constitutional Court pitched the government’s finances into turmoil with its Nov. 15 judgment, which dismantled the decades-old practice of using the special pots and called into question tens of billions of euros in debt-financed spending that now has to be accounted for in the regular federal budget.

Asked Monday morning to give an update on the talks, Scholz told reporters: “The task is big but we have made so much progress that we can be very optimistic that we’ll be able to announce the result to you soon.”

If he manages to seal a final accord with Greens Economy Minister Robert Habeck and FDP Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Tuesday they are likely to present it to the media at a news conference in Berlin later in the day.

