German economy faces ‘prolonged’ downturn amid manufacturing slump

The German economy stagnated in the three months to June, prompting warnings that the industrial powerhouse is facing a prolonged downturn.

Europe’s largest economy flatlined in the second quarter of the year, according to the country’s statistics office. This compares with quarterly growth of 0.5pc in France and 0.4pc in Spain over the same period.

While the figures for Germany officially mark the end of a recession that saw six months of economic decline, Claus Vistesen, of Pantheon Macroeconomics, predicted the economy would continue to lag behind the rest of Europe.

He said: “Germany is really, really weak here. We are looking into a prolonged slowdown. Unless something really dramatic happens, Germany’s GDP is going to fall outright this year. That is pretty bad.”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned this week that Germany will be the worst-performing major economy in the world this year as the manufacturing sector remains under pressure.

Mr Vistesen said the country’s former dependency on Russia for gas made it vulnerable to the energy crunch triggered by the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. He said China’s underwhelming recovery was also bad news for exports.

Carsten Brzeski, of ING, warned that Germany was “stuck in the twilight zone between stagnation and recession”.

He said: “Recently released sentiment indicators do not bode well for economic activity in the coming months. In fact, weak purchasing power, thinned-out industrial order books, as well as the impact of the most aggressive monetary policy tightening in decades, and the expected slowdown of the US economy, all argue in favour of weak economic activity.

“On top of these cyclical factors, the ongoing war in Ukraine, demographic changes, and the current energy transition will structurally weigh on the German economy in the coming years.”

By contrast, the French economy accelerated sharply, growing by 0.5pc in the second quarter, up from 0.1pc in the first, according to the country’s national statistics agency.

Exports boosted growth, with the agency singling out the delivery of a cruise ship as a particularly significant sale.

French inflation also eased to 5pc in July, down from 5.3pc in the year to June to its lowest level since last February.

At the same time the Spanish economy grew by 0.4pc in the three months to June, driven by rising consumer spending and inflation, though it slowed a touch from 0.5pc in the first quarter.

Adrian Prettejohn, of Capital Economics, said the growth figures suggested the eurozone had coped “much better than feared” with higher interest rates.

But he added: “We still think that high rates will increasingly weigh on economic activity in the rest of the year.”

