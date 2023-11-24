Advertisement
German economy shrinks slightly in third quarter

Reuters
·1 min read
A double decker bus passes the skyline with its dominating banking district in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy shrank slightly in the third quarter compared with the previous three months, data from the statistics office showed on Friday.

The figure confirms a first estimate, published in late October, that saw the economy shrink by 0.1%.

"After the weak economic development seen in the first half of 2023, the German economy began the second half of the year with a slight drop in performance," said Ruth Brand, president of the statistics office.

Private consumer spending - which accounts for around two-thirds of gross domestic product - was 0.3% lower than in the previous quarter, while government consumer spending, on the other hand, increased for the first time in more than a year, by 0.2%, according to the office.

Year on year, adjusted GDP contracted by 0.4% in the third quarter.

The statistics office publishes a detailed report outlining the data.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Linda Pasquini)

