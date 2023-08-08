German electric cars are too expensive, admits top Berlin business group

Chinese automakers have increasingly grabbed market share from their German rivals - Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

German car makers must do more to make electric vehicles cheaper and more appealing because manufacturers are losing out to China, the head of Berlin’s top group of economic advisers has warned.

Monika Schnitzer, chair of the Germany’s Council of Economic Experts, said car makers needed to “get their act together” and “do their homework” as people increasingly turn to cheaper Chinese-made cars.

Ms Schnitzer added that weak demand from China was also hurting the country’s exports.

She said: “Germany was always a very export driven economy and right now exports are not working that well. This is to some extent due to the fact that China is not demanding as much as it used to.

“On the other hand, parts of German industry are not doing particularly well. If you think of the car industry for instance they are not really benefiting from the increase in demand for electric vehicles.

“Manufacturers will have to do their homework.”

Some of Germany’s biggest car manufacturers have slashed production of electric vehicles in recent months amid a decline in consumer demand.

VW Group, the country’s biggest car maker, warned last month it was “experiencing a general reluctance to purchase electric cars” after reducing production at one of its German plants in June.

Chinese manufacturers including Geely, which owns Swedish brands Volvo and Polestar, have increasingly grabbed market share from their German rivals alongside Nio, the Chinese electric car specialist.

Around 2m cars were made in Germany in the first half of 2023, according to the German Automotive Industry Association. This remains 10pc lower than in the first half of 2019.

Meanwhile, China has managed to leapfrog Germany and Japan to become the world’s biggest exporter of cars, shipping 1.1 million abroad in the first quarter of 2023 alone.

Ms Schnitzer said investment in electric vehicles by luxury brands had failed to pay off so far.

She told the BBC: “For combustion engines it’s still okay, but not for electric vehicles. Competition is really rising from China in particular for smaller cars and there is not much demand yet for these very high end cars that are electric.”

Story continues

Ms Schnitzer also urged car manufacturers to “build up more capacity and become more competitive” and “pay more attention to interiors and entertainment systems”.

She said: “[They need to] increase scale so they can lower cost and [improve the] infotainment they provide because here they also have some catching up to do”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.