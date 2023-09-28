German EU-harmonised consumer prices rise by 4.3% in September

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 4.3% on the year in September, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast harmonised annual inflation of 4.5% after a reading of 6.4% in August.

