German Factory Orders Rebound on Foreign Investment Demand

German factory orders rebounded more than expected, after an onslaught of bad news coming out of Europe’s largest economy.

Orders rose 2.5% in June, compared with a median estimate for a gain of 0.5%, bolstered by demand for investment goods from outside the euro area. Orders were still 3.6% lower than last year.

Figures on German factory orders tend to be volatile and Tuesday’s release is unlikely to be a turning point in an ongoing manufacturing slump. Investor confidence fell to its lowest level since 2009 in August, and unemployment last declined in April.

The downturn in orders slowed markedly in the second quarter, the Economy Ministry said in a statement. “But business climate indicators suggest the turnaround in manufacturing is still ahead.”

Stabilus lowered its full-year revenue forecast this week, citing challenging conditions in the automotive industry.

The Bundesbank predicts the economy contracted in the second quarter, and some indicators are suggesting a recession is becoming inevitable. Germany is heavily dependent on industrial exports -- cars in particular -- and has been hit hard by weakening global demand and intensifying trade-war threats from the U.S. and China.

Weakness in Germany has already left its mark on the euro-area economy. European Central Bank officials have signaled they will likely provide more monetary stimulus as early as in September.

