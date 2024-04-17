German Finance Chief Lectures US on Spending at Washington Event

Kamil Kowalcze
2 min read
1

(Bloomberg) -- German Finance Minister Christian Lindner warned his coalition partners against emulating the US Inflation Reduction Act, saying that contrary to its name it has failed to constrain consumer prices in the world’s biggest economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Speaking at an event in Washington, Lindner referenced critics at home who have been pushing him to loosen controls on public spending to address are raft of problems from crumbling infrastructure to lackluster growth. And he also aimed a dig at President Joe Biden’s flagship economic policy.

“Why do you dream of an inflation reduction act in Germany when the Inflation Reduction Act of the US fails to reduce inflation,” Lindner said at a session on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meetings. “I don’t want to be impolite, but if we look at the economic development in the US, the inflation rate is higher again and this forces the Fed to react.”

The IRA, enacted in 2022, has contributed to a factory-building boom in the US, alongside companion legislation on infrastructure and semiconductors, in turn supporting sustained stronger-than-expected economic growth. The Biden administration has pointed to measures to reduce drug prices — included in the IRA — in arguing that it has helped fight inflation.

German inflation has slowed from a peak of more than 11% in late 2022 to just 2.3% in March. Still, economic output has been dire for more than a year and the IMF expects growth of just 0.2% in 2024 — worse than any of its Group of Seven peers. The US economy will grow 2.7% this year, the fund projects.

“We do not have a lack of public sector money, we have a lack of productivity, the framework conditions,” Lindner said. “The industry is not as good as it should be so we do not need more taxpayer’s money or higher public debt, we have to focus on the supply side – people should enjoy making business in Germany because they expect remarkable profits in Germany.”

He also said that he predicts a so-called soft landing for his country and that in addition to the likely boost from the European Central Bank’s expected monetary easing later this year, that result is thanks to Germany’s fiscal policies.

--With assistance from Christopher Anstey.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • US Looks to Reimpose Venezuela Oil Ban With Maduro Deal on Brink

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration intends to reimpose oil sanctions on Venezuela, ending a six-month reprieve, if Nicolas Maduro’s regime does not take steps in the next two days to honor an agreement to allow a fairer vote in elections scheduled for July.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hike

  • Banks told to anticipate risks from using AI, machine learning

    Banks must anticipate risks from using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in their operations as part of their day-to-day governance, a top global banking regulator said on Wednesday. There are unanswered questions on whether the use of AI or ML in banking is a net positive or negative to global financial stability, said Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos, who chairs the international Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. "My main message is that the use of AI in banking raises important prudential and financial stability challenges," de Cos said in a speech in Washington.

  • Why Marathon Oil (MRO) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • 9 are facing charges in what police in Canada say is the biggest gold theft in the country's history

    Police said nine people are facing charges in what authorities are calling the biggest gold theft in Canadian history from Toronto’s Pearson International airport a year ago. Peel Regional Police said Wednesday that 6,600 gold bars worth more than 20 million Canadian dollars ($14.5 million), and CA$2.5 million ($1.8 million) in foreign currencies were stolen. The gold was melted down and used to purchase illegal firearms, police said.

  • Fed's reverse repo facility plummets to lowest level in nearly three years

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A key Federal Reserve facility that takes in cash from money market funds and others saw inflows drop sharply on Monday. The U.S. central bank's reverse repo facility took in $327.1 billion, down $80.2 billion from Friday, marking the lowest level of inflows since the facility took in $293 billion on May 19, 2021. The Fed's reverse repo facility exists to put a floor underneath short-term rates, taking in cash from eligible firms in loans collateralized with Treasuries held by the central bank.

  • ASML orders dive as chipmakers pause high-end gear purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV posted orders that fell short of analysts’ expectations, as Taiwanese and South Korean chipmakers held off buying the Dutch firm’s most advanced machines.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Red Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Le

  • United Airlines jumps as results overcome Boeing impact

    (Reuters) -United Airlines shares rose 10% in morning trade on Wednesday, driven by an upbeat profit forecast for the second quarter and strong first-quarter results despite a $200 million hit over planemaker Boeing's safety crisis. The carrier's forecast signaled strength in travel demand as corporate spending improved, lifting shares of rival Delta Air Lines and American Airlines by about 3% and 4%, respectively. "United delivered Q1 results that cleared dramatically lowered expectations in the wake of the Boeing 737 MAX-9 grounding in January," Third Bridge analyst Peter McNally said in a note.

  • Investors increasingly expect 'no landing' for US economy

    Thirty-six percent of respondents to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager's Survey said they believe the most likely outcome for the global economy is a "no landing," up from 23% a month ago.

  • Canada Hikes Capital Gains Tax to Raise Billions for Housing

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada will raise capital gains taxes on businesses and wealthy individuals to help pay for tens of billions in new spending aimed at making housing more affordable and improving the lives of young people.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesRed Lobster

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell has an ‘unfriendly’ message for markets: You might not be getting any rate cuts this year

    “Given the strength of the labor market and progress on inflation so far, it’s appropriate to allow restrictive policy further time to work,” Powell said.