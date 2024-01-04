German govt agrees gradual phase-out of farmers' tax breaks -spokesperson

BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The controversial abolition of tax breaks for farmers in Germany will not happen in one swoop, a spokesperson for the government said on Thursday, adding that coalition leaders had instead opted for a gradual phase-out in the coming years.

Tax concessions for agricultural diesel will be reduced by 40% this year, then by 30% in 2025 and in 2026, meaning there will no longer be a subsidy in 2026, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The planned tax break abolition, agreed as parts of a series of cuts to bring the coalition government's 2024 budget in line with debt rules, prompted hundred of German farmers to protest in central Berlin last month. (Writing by Rachel More Editing by Miranda Murray)