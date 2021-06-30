U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,275.25
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,092.00
    -78.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,541.00
    -22.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.50
    -13.10 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.74
    +0.76 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.90
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.88
    -0.03 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1895
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.11
    +1.35 (+8.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3857
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4900
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,614.06
    -607.81 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    844.86
    -2.35 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.16
    -57.39 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.53
    -21.08 (-0.07%)
     

German identity verifier IDnow acquires France's ARIADNEXT for $59 million, hits M&A road

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

IDnow, a German-based identity verification startup is acquiring ARIADNEXT, a French equivalent, specializing in remote identity verification and digital identity creation. A price was not released by either party but TechCrunch understands from sources that the deal was approximately $59 million / €50 million. Sources say IDnow is looking to do similar acquisitions.

IDnow says the combined entity will be able to provide a comprehensive identity verification platform, ranging from AI-driven to human-assisted technology and from online to point-of-sale verification options. IDnow offers its services into the UK, French and German, Spain, Poland, Romania, and other international markets, and says it expects to increase revenue 3x in 2021 versus 2019.

The startup also says the pandemic has meant usage of its products has gone up 200% more compared to last year as companies switch to digital processes.

Andreas Bodczek, CEO of IDnow said in a statement: “This combination with ARIADNEXT is an important step towards our vision of building the pan-European leader for identity verification-as-a-service solutions. With ARIADNEXT, in addition to our recent acquisition of identity Trust Management AG, IDnow can provide our customers with an even broader suite of products through a single platform with a seamless user experience.”

Guillaume Despagne, President of ARIADNEXT, said: “We are looking forward to joining a team of IDnow’s caliber, combining our experience and skills to work towards our shared vision of providing a pan-European secure and future-proof solution to customers.

IDnow will retain ARIADNEXT’s locations in Rennes, Paris, Madrid, Bucharest, Iasi, and Warsaw, as well as its over 125 employees. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals.

The acquisition means IDNow is now on a par with the other large player in Europe, OnFido. TechCrunch understands the company has done €50m+ revenue this year expect to over-perform its €100m revenue target for 2023.

Recommended Stories

  • Sequoia Capital India unveils fifth group of startups for Surge

    Sequoia Capital India has selected 23 early-stage startups for its fifth cohort of Surge, its accelerator program for India and Southeast Asia, at a time when dealflow activity is at its peak in the region. The new cohort, Surge's largest to date, have collectively raised $55 million, the storied investment firm said Wednesday. The group also includes 10 women founders, another record for the accelerator program which started its journey in March 2019 and has backed 91 startups to-date.

  • James Henderson Creates “Featherscapes” Using Beautiful Bird Feathers

    As Mary Poppins says, “When will you learn to look past what you see?” Using a macro lens lets us get a vantage point that we don’t generally get. There are a few things that make these feather photographs less stressful for me.

  • The engineering daring that led to the first Chinese personal computer

    There was a major problem, however, both for potential Chinese computer users and Western manufacturers: No Western-built personal computer, printer, monitor, operating system, program or otherwise was capable of handling Chinese character input or output — not in the early- and mid-1980s, anyway, and certainly not “out of the box.” Without some major overhauls, mass-manufactured personal computers were effectively useless for anyone wanting to operate in Chinese. The major problem for both potential Chinese computer users and Western manufacturers was that no Western-built personal computer, printer, monitor, operating system, program or otherwise was capable of handling Chinese character input or output.

  • Toca Football raises $40 million to fuel its budding chain of giant soccer and entertainment facilities

    Toca Football, a nine-year-old, Costa Mesa, Ca.-based company that operates 14 sports centers across the U.S. that are focused on soccer training, has raised $40 million in Series E funding to roughly double the number of facilities that are now up and running in the U.S., as well as to open a site in the U.K. that CEO Yoshi Maruyama describes as a "highly themed game-experiences-based dining and entertainment facility focused on soccer training." Maruyama knows a thing or two about building destinations to which people gravitate.

  • Twitter fixes bug that disabled ‘latest tweets’ timeline for some web users

    Earlier today, an unfortunate bug led some people to believe Twitter had removed the toggle to switch between an algorithmic and chronological feed while using its web client.

  • Indian tech startup exposed Byju's student data

    India-based technology startup Salesken.ai has secured an exposed server that was spilling private and sensitive data on one of its customers, Byju's, an education technology giant and India's most valuable startup. The server was left unprotected since at least June 14, according to historical data provided by Shodan, a search engine for exposed devices and databases. Security researcher Anurag Sen found the exposed server, and asked TechCrunch for help in reporting it to the company.

  • ‘Joe Delaney Memorial Highway’: New local tribute honors late Kansas City Chiefs hero

    The more recognition the better when it comes to Joe Delaney, the former Kansas City Chief who drowned trying to save children. A stretch of I-435 has been named in his honor.

  • European shares fall on inflation, pandemic woes

    European shares fell on Wednesday as worries about rising inflation and the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus hit economically sensitive sectors, even as technology stocks tracked an overnight surge in their U.S. peers. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2%, with banks, energy and mining shares falling between 0.6% and 1.0%. The European benchmark is on course to post its biggest percentage gain in the first six months of a year since 1998, but the double whammy of high inflation as well as the global spread of the highly contagious Delta variant has recently slowed gains.

  • After Crypto Scams, Regulatory Clock Ticking in South Africa

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa is moving with more urgency to stiffen oversight of cryptocurrency assets after a proliferation of scams.A new regulatory timeline foresees finalizing a framework in three to six months, after the publication of proposals earlier in June that requires public comment before approval, according to Kuben Naidoo, chief executive officer of South Africa’s banking regulator known as the Prudential Authority.“We are trying to put in place the regulatory framework quickly,” s

  • Orange to launch experimental 5G network amid telecom rush to the cloud

    Orange said on Wednesday it will launch an experimental 5G network using a cloud-based open platform and artificial intelligence in July, as the telecom industry rushes to shift services onto the cloud in a bid to cut costs and modernise. Orange will build the network in Lannion, northern France, in partnership with companies such as Mavenir, Casa Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies and Xiaomi. "This experimental network will enable Orange to understand the customer benefit of a fully clouderised network, as well as AI," Orange's Chief Technology Officer Michael Trabbia told reporters on a call.

  • Afghanistan: US military 'days away' from completing pull-out

    The reports come amid surging Taliban battlefield gains and a warning of possible civil war.

  • Black & Decker launches a line of emergency wearables for seniors

    Black & Decker has launched a new health division with a lineup of personal emergency response (PERS) wearables aimed at seniors.

  • 'Control' is getting a co-op spin-off game

    It seems a bigger-budget sequel is in the works as well.

  • The capriciousness of ranked choice voting is revealed in NYC

    The capriciousness of ranked choice voting is revealed in NYC

  • Complaints Against Crypto Exchanges Rise in US as Coinbase Tops Most Received

    The complaints stretch from June 2020 through June 2021 and capture a time when the market was beginning to shake off bearish sentiment.

  • Zoom is buying a startup to bring real-time translation to video calls

    Zoom announced today it plans to acquire Karlsruhe Information Technology, a German startup that specializes in machine learning-based real-time translation.

  • China pressure 'undermining Australian universities', report says

    Human Rights Watch says China pressure is undermining academic freedom at Australian universities.

  • Former BioWare GM Casey Hudson starts new game studio

    On Tuesday, Casey Hudson announced the existence of a new independent game developer called Humanoid Studios.

  • What will be the next big meme stock? Chatter on Reddit’s WallStreetBets offers hints

    Two stocks are showing signs of potentially breaking out from the pack.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 70% From Current Levels

    Let’s step back and take a look at the big picture, while keeping stocks in focus. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit a series of record highs -- mainly due to increasing investor confidence that the current inflationary environment will be a transitory event rather than a sustained trend. Clearly, investors are not shy about stocks, even though the Commerce Department’s inflation indicator for May hit 3.4%, it’s fastest rate of increase since the 90s. Given this alarming disconnect, it has bec