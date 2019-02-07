German Industrial Output Declines, Feeding Doubts Over Rebound

(Bloomberg) -- German industrial output unexpectedly declined for a fourth month in December, feeding concerns that temporary setbacks in Europe’s largest economy may prove more protracted.

The 0.4 percent drop caps a quarter that has seen a spate of disappointing data. Weak demand and business sentiment weighed on momentum, and an unexpected drop in German factory orders at the end of last year points to further challenges ahead.

“In light of receding orders and soft sentiment indicators, momentum in industry should continue to be muted,” the Economy Ministry in Berlin said in a statement accompanying the data release.

The decline in output was led by a 4.1 percent slump in construction, the report showed. Manufacturing stabilized, with investment-goods production increasing 0.9 percent.

While carmakers have started to recover from their struggles with new emissions-testing standards that pushed Germany to the brink of recession, recent business surveys suggest the economy remains vulnerable. A purchasing managers’ index published earlier this week showed manufacturing shrank for the first time in four years at the start of 2019, and Deutsche Bank economists expect the economy will contract this quarter.

Infineon Technologies said Tuesday it plans to reduce investments, arguing that high levels of uncertainty have sidelined customers while unresolved trade tensions blur the picture for future Chinese economic growth.

Germany’s Bundesbank sees significantly lower economic output in 2019 than it did as recently as December. The European Commission will publish updated forecasts for Germany and the wider region on Thursday.

