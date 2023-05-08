U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

German industrial output drops 3.4% in March

Reuters
·1 min read
VW re-starts Europe's largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial production fell more than expected in March, due partly to weak performance in the automotive sector.

Production decreased by 3.4% on the previous month, the federal statistical office said on Monday.

In a Reuters poll, analysts had pointed to a 1.3% fall.

The statistics office also revised its figure for Februaryto a 2.1% increase, up from 2.0%.

In the first quarter, production was 2.5% higher than in the last quarter of 2022, according to the statistics office.

The office offers more detailed data on its website.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Maria Martinez; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)