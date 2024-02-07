German industrial output posts fall in December

By Maria Martinez

(Reuters) - German industrial production fell more than expected in December, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday, marking the seventh monthly decline in a row.

Industrial production fell in December by 1.6% compared with the previous month. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.4% fall.

There were particularly strong declines in the important chemical industry, with production falling by 7.6% on the month, and in construction, with a 3.4% decline. Production also fell in many other sectors, albeit less sharply, the statistics office said.

However, the 4.0% increase in production in the automotive industry had a positive effect on the overall result.

In the last quarter of the year, a less volatile figure, industrial production fell 1.8% compared to the three months before.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez in Berlin and Tristan Veyet in Gdansk; Editing by Miranda Murray)