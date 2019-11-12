Investors Shake Off the Gloom on Germany's Battered Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify or Pocket Cast.

Germany’s economy may be through the worst of a downturn that likely tipped it into a recession, according to investors.

A ZEW sentiment index rose this month, indicating the gloom surrounding growth prospects has eased a bit after the gauge plunged to a near eight-year low over the summer. A separate survey from Bank of America showed investors’ view of the world economy has also improved.

Part of the uptick may reflect hopes that the U.S. and China are closer to a partial trade accord, while more recently there’s been news that the Trump administration may delay a decision to slap tariffs on European cars. But the outlook still looks murky and British and European Union negotiators still haven’t found a way to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Global stocks rallied at the end of October on optimism on trade and growth, while Germany’s DAX stock index is near a record high.

“Of course, it is early days. The hard data is still bad,” said Florian Hense, an economist at Berenberg. “But if genuine economic data start to confirm the message from markets and financial analysts, we can usually be reasonably confident that better times are ahead again.”

The report comes days before data are expected to show Germany sank into a technical recession in the third quarter. Growth will probably resume this quarter, though a slump in manufacturing will keep overall expansion at a slow pace well into 2020.

The European Central Bank eased monetary policy in September to support the euro zone, and is also urging governments with the space to step up fiscal spending to revive growth.

While Chancellor Angela Merkel’s economic advisers have lowered their growth forecasts for this year and next, the calls for more fiscal stimulus have gone largely unanswered in Germany so far. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has said the government is ready to act in moments of crisis but for now the country is in a “stable economic situation.”

