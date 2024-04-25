German pharmaceutical firm Merck lays cornerstone for research centre

The time capsule for the laying of the foundation stone is ready. The pharmaceutical and chemical company Merck is investing more than 300 million euros in a new research center at its headquarters in Darmstadt. Andreas Arnold/dpa

German pharmaceutical and chemical company Merck is investing more than €300 million ($320 million) in a new research centre at its headquarters in the western German city of Darmstadt south of Frankfurt.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke at the laying of the foundation stone for the expansion on Thursday, calling it a "commitment to Germany as a strong location for pharmaceuticals, industry and research."

The centre is scheduled to open in three years.

"Investments such as those made by Merck here at the Darmstadt headquarters make exceptional economic, medical and scientific sense," said Scholz.

Starting in early 2027, the research centre will offer around 18,000 square metres of space for around 550 employees. The new building is part of Merck's investment programme, which comprises around €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) for the Darmstadt site through 2025.

The investments will enable progress that will benefit millions of patients around the world, said Merck chief executive Belén Garijo.

At the Advanced Research Centre, Merck intends to conduct research into solutions for the production of antibodies, mRNA applications and other products for biotechnological production, according to the company.

The mRNA technology in particular is seen as promising for medicine, and became widely known during the coronavirus pandemic when it was used to develop vaccines. It is based on the blueprints of the body's own proteins.

The time capsule for the laying of the foundation stone is ready. The pharmaceutical and chemical company Merck is investing more than 300 million euros in a new research center at its headquarters in Darmstadt. Andreas Arnold/dpa