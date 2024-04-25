German and Spanish ministers among those to demand rich pay more tax

DPA
2 min read
3
Svenja Schulze, German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, gives an interview during her visit to a refugee camp. Schulze approves an employment initiative for Palestinians aimed at ensuring greater stability in the region. Hannes P Albert/dpa
Svenja Schulze, German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, gives an interview during her visit to a refugee camp. Schulze approves an employment initiative for Palestinians aimed at ensuring greater stability in the region. Hannes P Albert/dpa

German Development Minister Svenja Schulze has called for greater international taxation of the super-rich along with counterparts in Spain, Brazil and South Africa.

"There are currently around 3,000 billionaires worldwide. A tax could be set up as a minimum levy of 2% on the assets of the super-rich," Schulze wrote in an opinion piece on Thursday.

Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo, Spanish Finance Minister María Jesús Montero, South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Brazilian Economy Minister Fernando Haddad also put their names to the article, which appeared in Germany's Der Spiegel magazine and several other publications worldwide.

"It would not apply to billionaires who already pay an appropriate amount of income tax. However, all those who manage to avoid income tax would be obliged to contribute more to the common good," the ministers added.

Tax systems must comply with the principle of fairness, they said.

"To achieve this, the contribution of each and every individual must be in line with their ability to pay. However, existing tax privileges mean that the super-rich can minimize their income taxes," the article added.

Globally, billionaires only pay up to 0.5% of their wealth in private income tax.

The ministers described a new tax era as a step towards greater social justice.

"It would also generate much-needed revenue for governments to invest in public services such as health, the environment and infrastructure," they wrote.

"This would benefit everyone, including those at the top of the income pyramid. According to estimates, such a tax could generate an additional $250 billion a year in revenue worldwide."

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Oil eases on US fuel demand concerns

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices edged down on Thursday after slower economic growth in the first quarter added to concerns of retreating fuel demand in the United States. Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.73 a barrel by 11:40 a.m. ET (1540 GMT) while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures eased 41 cents, or 0.5%, at $82.41. U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter, but an acceleration in inflation suggested that the Federal Reserve would not cut interest rates before September.

  • Jefferies CEO sold $65 million in stock to buy a yacht from a client

    He's said to be buying a Westport 164 from his friend Tilman Fertitta, a Jefferies client.

  • A Chinese ship remains the focus of the investigation into Baltic Sea gas pipeline damaged last year

    A Chinese container ship remains the focus of an investigation into what caused the damage last year to a Baltic Sea gas pipeline between NATO members Finland and Estonia, Finnish authorities said Thursday. It has been more than six months since substantial, human-made damage that caused a major drop in pressure was first detected in the Balticconnector pipeline in Finnish economic waters on Oct. 8.

  • Javier Milei Sparks Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in World

    (Bloomberg) -- Four months into office, Argentine President Javier Milei has pulled off a critical feat in a country long ravaged by runaway inflation: He stabilized the currency.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks MarketHow to Get a Meeting With

  • US economic growth slows in first quarter; inflation surges

    The U.S. economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly two years as a jump in imports to meet still-strong consumer spending widened the trade deficit, but an acceleration in inflation reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would not cut interest rates before September. The slowdown in growth reported by the Commerce Department in a snapshot of first-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday also reflected a slower pace of inventory accumulation by businesses and downshift in government spending. "If growth continues to slowly decelerate, but inflation strongly takes off again in the wrong direction, the expectation of a Fed interest rate cut in 2024 is starting to look increasingly more out of reach."

  • Biden is sending $61 billion to Ukraine. Much of it will pass through the US economy first.

    Washington is spending another $61 billion to help Ukraine. But most of the money will flow through the US economy first.

  • Biden has a favorite stop when he hits the road: Chipmaking plants

    Visiting chipmakers has become one of President Biden's most common reasons for getting on the road. He will do so again Thursday as he travels to Syracuse to award Micron $6 billion in federal money.

  • US GDP Report Set to Highlight Immigration-Driven Economic Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Initial data on US gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2024 is set to confirm an ongoing economic boom amid a tailwind from surging immigration.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks InvestorsMeta’s Miss Sparks Fears in Tech With More Earnings AheadHow to Get a Meeting With the UAE’s $

  • What US taxpayers will get for another $61 billion to Ukraine

    Congress is finally providing more of the aid Ukraine needs to survive. Here's why this is money well spent.

  • Goldman Sachs revamps Fed interest-rate bets for 2024 after surprises

    The Federal Reserve hasn't changed interest rates since last July.