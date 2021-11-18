U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,700.75
    +12.08 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,873.59
    -57.46 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,955.17
    +33.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,360.45
    -16.56 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.10
    +0.74 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.00
    -8.20 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1373
    +0.0049 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5860
    -0.0180 (-1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3501
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2690
    +0.1290 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,048.65
    -2,318.49 (-3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,419.14
    -48.80 (-3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.96
    -35.24 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,598.66
    -89.67 (-0.30%)
     

German states call for mandatory Covid vaccinations for care workers

BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The German states have asked the federal government to require vaccinations from all hospital and care home staff who have contact with vulnerable people, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"We need to protect the particularly vulnerable groups," the states said according to Merkel. They asked the federal government to implement the mandatory COVID vaccination for these groups "as quickly as possible".

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Kirsti Knolle)

Recommended Stories

  • OpenSea Receives Investment Offers at a $10 Billion Valuation

    OpenSea remains the leading NFT platform in the world despite increasing competition.

  • Vaccines combatting coronavirus ‘should not be a politicized topic,’ doctor urges

    Anti-vaccination sentiment in the U.S. has taken off amid the increase in COVID-19 vaccine mandates across the country.

  • Uganda's Kampala bombings: Muslim cleric accused of jihadist links shot dead

    Sheikh Muhammad Abas Kirevu was killed by security forces, who said he had been working with jihadists.

  • Peru's victims of 'forced sterilisations' denounce delays in trial

    Women who were forcibly sterilized between 1996 and 2000 in Peru under a program of then-President Alberto Fujimori denounce new obstacles to the progress of their emblematic trial after the sudden change of the judge in charge.

  • Germany's Merkel gives thumbs up in parliament

    "A very famous German female chancellor once said there is no point trying to knock the wall down with your head, the wall will always win," Katrin Goering-Eckardt said, quoting Merkel during a parliamentary debate on whether to implement a new Infection Protection Act.Merkel warned a day earlier that Germany's coronavirus situation was dramatic, calling for an extra push on vaccinations the day before federal and regional leaders meet to agree on measures to curb a fourth wave of the virus.Parliament voted on Thursday with a majority to introduce stricter corona protection measures. The Act will have to be passed by the Federal States' parliament on Friday.

  • United Airlines CEO says vaccine mandate helped transform the company’s culture

    Scott Kirby says framing it as a safety issue was what led 99.7% of employees to get their shots within eight weeks.

  • Turkish Lira in Freefall After Central Bank Cuts Rates Again

    (Bloomberg) -- The Turkish lira tumbled to a record low after the central bank cut borrowing costs for a third straight month, a move that risks further undermining price stability while eroding what little confidence investors had in the nation’s policy makers.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the

  • Sudan's police chief denies role in killing of protesters

    Sudan’s police chief on Thursday defended his security forces, saying they use only legal means to contain anti-coup protests. The remarks by Chief of Police Lt. General Khalid Mahdi Ibrahim came a day after doctors said at least 15 people were killed by live fire during demonstrations against the Oct. 25 coup — the highest daily count of people killed since the takeover. The United States expressed dismay over the protesters' deaths.

  • Germany approves new measures amid warnings of virus spike

    Germany approved new measures Thursday to rein in record coronavirus infections as Chancellor Angela Merkel called the pandemic situation in the country “very serious” and said it was “high time” to contain the spread of the virus. In the future, Germany's 16 states will only be able to impose restrictions on cultural and sports events if their regional assemblies approve the measure.

  • Stimulus Update: 750,000 Bonus Stimulus Checks Sent This Week. Who's Getting Them?

    As people across the country sign petitions requesting a fourth stimulus check and wait hopefully for Congress to act, around 750,000 Americans will be getting a payment in the mail soon. The 750,000 stimulus checks that were sent out in the mail on Monday Nov. 15, 2021 will be distributed to qualifying individuals across California. Your adjusted gross income (AGI) on your California return for the 2020 tax year was under $75,000 and your wages were also below this threshold.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person’s benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • House Democrats Push Surprising Tax Break for the Rich

    The latest version of the Build Back Better Act, which the House could vote on a soon as this week, includes a controversial tax break that would overwhelmingly benefit high-income households, though whether it will survive revisions in the Senate is still an open question. Pushed by lawmakers from high-tax states, House Democrats are proposing to increase the state and local tax (SALT) deduction to $80,000 through 2026, up from the current level of $10,000. Doing so would provide a tax cut wort

  • JPMorgan Removed from Louisiana Muni Deal After Gun Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was removed on Thursday from a $700 million Louisiana municipal-bond deal after the bank’s stance on guns drew criticism from state Republican officials. Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialAfter

  • Biden Nominee to Oversee Big Banks Faces Criticism at Senate Hearing

    Saule Omarova, the president’s choice to lead a top banking regulator, is facing questions about her thinking and past writing on bank oversight at her confirmation hearing before a Senate banking panel.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz Tries To Insult Rep. Liz Cheney And Gets Brutally Humiliated

    The Republican congresswoman snapped back, "A real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution.”

  • Here’s what a 1970s inflation-fighting fiasco says about the battle against rising prices

    Surging inflation is stirring memories of the 1970s on Wall Street, but isn't doing much to bolster the value of one of the era's notorious political artifacts.

  • John Deere shares rise as workers strike ends, 'landmark deal' struck with unions

    Yahoo Finance Live host Akiko Fujita runs down John Deere's rise in the market as its nationwide workers strike reaches a close after executives reached an agreement with union leadership.

  • Julius Jones execution live updates: Governor spares life of Julius Jones

    The Oklahoman will be providing live coverage of the scheduled execution of Julius Jones from the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

  • 4 surprises Biden never saw coming

    Every president faces surprises. Biden, so far, hasn't mastered the ones weighing on his presidency.

  • How the New Infrastructure Spending Package Affects Crypto Investors

    Crypto investors better look up from their Coinbase and Gemini apps. Changes are afoot. President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending package on Nov. 15, and though the law was a key achievement as it pertained to … Continue reading → The post How the New Infrastructure Spending Package Affects Crypto Investors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.