German states call for mandatory Covid vaccinations for care workers

BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The German states have asked the federal government to require vaccinations from all hospital and care home staff who have contact with vulnerable people, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"We need to protect the particularly vulnerable groups," the states said according to Merkel. They asked the federal government to implement the mandatory COVID vaccination for these groups "as quickly as possible".

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Kirsti Knolle)