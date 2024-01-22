Advertisement
German train drivers union calls for further strikes this week

Reuters
·1 min read
Germany's GDL train drivers union strike demanding wage increases and shorter working week, in Cologne

(Reuters) - Germany's GDL train drivers' union on Monday called for a fourth round of strikes this week, as it further escalated a wage dispute with Deutsche Bahn after rejecting a new tariff offer submitted by the rail operator on Friday.

The strike is to run from 02:00 am local time (01:00 am GMT) on Wednesday until 06:00 pm (05:00 pm GMT) on the following Monday, the union said in a statement in the early Monday hours. Cargo train drivers were called to begin their strike on Tuesday at 06:00 pm.

"With the third and supposedly improved offer, Deutsche Bahn AG has once again shown that it is pursuing its previous course of refusal and confrontation undeterred - with no trace of any intention to reach an agreement," GDL boss Claus Weselsky said in a statement.

"Deutsche Bahn relies on compromises, the GDL exacerbates the conflict beyond measure," a spokesperson for Deutsche Bahn said on Monday.

"Anyone who does not even come to the negotiating table with a new offer of up to 13% (wage increase) and the possibility of a 37-hour week with the same salary is acting absolutely irresponsibly.”

Deutsche Bahn and the GDL have been fighting over a collective wage agreement since the beginning of November, with the union seeking a reduced working week for its shift workers, from 38 to 35 hours, on current wages.

Deutsche Bahn has offered flexibility on working hours but refused to reduce them without a pay cut.

(Reporting by Katharina Loesche, Writing by Linda Pasquini; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Louise Heavens)

