German two-year yields on track for biggest weekly rise since mid-March

April 12 (Reuters) - German two-year bond yields were on track for the third weekly rise, the biggest since mid-March, on strong U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

The European Central Bank said on Thursday it may cut rates soon but failed to trigger a significant repricing of market bets on future ECB rate cuts.

Money markets last priced in 78 bps of monetary easing in 2024 from 75 late on Thursday and from 87 bps on Wednesday before the U.S. data. They also discounted an around 90% chance of a 25 basis-point first move by June.

Germany's two-year government bond yield dropped 1.5 basis points (bps) to 2.96% and was set to end the week 8.5 bps higher.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the euro area's benchmark, was down 2 bps at 2.45%. It was on track for a weekly rise of 4.5 bps.

The Italian 10-year bond yield was 3.5 bps lower at 3.83%. The closely watched gap between Italian and German 10-year borrowing costs stood at 136 bps.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Sharon Singleton)